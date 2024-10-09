Delhi CM Atishi’s belongings thrown out from official residence, claims AAP
CRICKET
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Score: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against India.
The upcoming second T20 International match between Suryakumar Yadav-led India and Najmul Shanto’s Bangladesh is set to take place at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. The venue has seen high-scoring games in the past, with teams surpassing the 200-run mark eight times during the Indian Premier League earlier this year. It is anticipated that the match between India and Bangladesh will also be a high-scoring affair.
In the first match held in Gwalior, India displayed dominance by defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets. India chose to bowl first, restricting Bangladesh to a mere 127 runs before chasing down the target in just 12 overs with seven wickets in hand. India is expected to maintain the same playing XI for the upcoming match.
All eyes will be on veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah from the Bangladesh team, who recently announced his retirement from T20Is. The third match in Hyderabad will mark his final appearance in this format. Mahmudullah had previously retired from Tests in 2021 but has expressed his intention to continue playing ODIs, aiming for the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Follow live score and latest updates of India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I from Delhi here.
FOUR! Tanzim bowls it wider this time. Abhishek smashes it through the covers for another boundary.
Tanzim strays outside the off stump once more. Abhishek goes for the shot again, but this time he gets an inside edge and the ball deflects onto the stumps.
Sanju Samson begins with a dot ball, then smashes the next one through covers for a four. He follows it up with another boundary, this time pushing a length ball through covers for another four. A single to long on comes next. Abhishek Sharma attempts to hit big on his first ball, but doesn't quite connect. He manages to hit it over cover point for a couple of runs. The next shot has better timing, as he thrashes it through covers for a four.
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
Najmul Hossain Shanto: I'll like to bowl first. Dew might come in the second innings. Looks a pretty good wicket, big score in all the matches. Today is a new day, we have to play to our strength. Top of the order, we need to do well in the first six overs. Shoriful isn't playing, Sakib comes in.
Suryakumar Yadav: We were looking to bat first as well. We have to challenge our bowlers to bowl with the wet ball. There's a lot of talent. I am just happy sitting back, playing them bat. You have to be one step ahead. Looks very good. We are unchanged.