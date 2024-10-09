India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Score: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against India.

The upcoming second T20 International match between Suryakumar Yadav-led India and Najmul Shanto’s Bangladesh is set to take place at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. The venue has seen high-scoring games in the past, with teams surpassing the 200-run mark eight times during the Indian Premier League earlier this year. It is anticipated that the match between India and Bangladesh will also be a high-scoring affair.

In the first match held in Gwalior, India displayed dominance by defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets. India chose to bowl first, restricting Bangladesh to a mere 127 runs before chasing down the target in just 12 overs with seven wickets in hand. India is expected to maintain the same playing XI for the upcoming match.

All eyes will be on veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah from the Bangladesh team, who recently announced his retirement from T20Is. The third match in Hyderabad will mark his final appearance in this format. Mahmudullah had previously retired from Tests in 2021 but has expressed his intention to continue playing ODIs, aiming for the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2027 ODI World Cup.

