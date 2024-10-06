India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Highlights: India won by 7 wickets.

Suryakumar Yadav's India won the toss and chose to bowl first in the opening match of the three-match T20I series at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Sunday. Debut caps were awarded to Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Following the retirement of cricket legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India has been in a period of transition as they prepare for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The team has shown strength in both batting and bowling departments, and with Bangladesh struggling in white-ball cricket recently, India is optimistic about their chances in the series.

On the other hand, many Bangladesh players in the T20I squad are looking to redeem themselves after suffering heavy defeats in the Test matches earlier in the month. While the bowlers have shown resilience, the team is relying on their experienced batsmen to provide the necessary firepower to compete against the formidable Indian side.

