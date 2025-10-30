IND-W vs AUS-W Women's World Cup Semi-Final LIVE Score: Litchfield departs for 119, Australia 2 down

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match at MCG live on TV, online?
CRICKET
IND vs AUS Live Score, Women's World Cup 2025 2nd Semi-Final: The Indian women's cricket team encounters a pivotal moment as they take on an undefeated Australia in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 semi-final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
The Indian women's cricket team is gearing up for what could be the most significant match of their careers, as they aim to secure their first-ever world title on home turf. They will face Australia in front of a capacity crowd at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, a challenge unlike any other.
In a notable development for the Indian squad, Shafali Verma is stepping in following an injury to Pratika Rawal. While Rawal's absence is a considerable setback due to her consistent performance, Shafali brings an exciting potential to the team. Despite her less-than-stellar ODI statistics, she has the opportunity to craft a remarkable redemption story.
Australia has completed the league stage without a loss, boasting six victories and one match that was washed out. In their previous encounter, the defending champions triumphed over India by three wickets in a thrilling high-scoring match in Visakhapatnam. Overall, Australia has dominated their matches, emerging as the clear favorites to clinch the title.
Indeed, Australia won the 2022 edition of the tournament without suffering a single defeat and has remained unbeaten for eight years (3024 days), currently on a 15-match winning streak. Their last loss was against India at the same final stage in 2017, when the Women in Blue secured a 36-run victory at Derby, a match famously highlighted by Harmanpreet Kaur's stunning 171.
This upcoming match will mark the fifth encounter between these two teams in 2025, with Australia leading the series with three wins to India's one. Historically, Australia has dominated the rivalry with 49 victories out of 60 matches, while India has managed only 11 wins. In Women's World Cup encounters, Australia has claimed 11 out of 14 matches against India. In knockout stages, the seven-time champions have bested India in two out of three meetings, including the 2005 final, where the Women in Blue secured their sole victory.
Amanjot is now in her third over. After delivering a ball aimed at the stumps, the pacer sends it slightly wide. Perry capitalizes on this and nudges it towards the offside for a single. CHANCE! It appears there was an edge off Litchfield’s bat, but Richa Ghosh is unable to secure the catch.
A fresh bowler takes the field from the opposite end. Radha Yadav joins the attack, and Litchfield, keeping her head down, drives the ball over mid-on for a FOUR! She follows it up with another FOUR! This time, she finds the gap through covers, and the pace of that shot is too much for Renuka to catch up. The partnership between the two batters has now reached 100 runs. Litchfield concludes the over with yet another FOUR! That makes it 14 runs off Radha's opening over.
Shree Charani is now bowling her third over. Litchfield manages a single, while Perry defends the next delivery. SIX! Litchfield skillfully uses her footwork to send the ball soaring over extra cover for a maximum! There's some confusion on the field. The umpire indicated that Litchfield's reverse sweep had been caught at short third, but play is halted. The third umpire is reviewing the footage, and it appears the ball has bounced. Litchfield remains at the crease!
Deepti Sharma has also been brought into the fold. Spin is being utilized from both ends. Litchfield opens her account with a single. Perry drives the ball to long on for another single. She attempts a reverse sweep but misjudges it. The ball sails over Richa and lands safely. Perry was quickly sent back.
Krnati is set to deliver the last over of the PowerPlay. He begins with two dot balls, but misjudges the line on the third delivery. It drifts down the leg side and is swiftly punished by Perry, who sends it to deep backward square leg for FOUR! Another FOUR follows! A full toss is dispatched once more, as Perry drives it straight down the ground. The over concludes with another FOUR! He skillfully uses the bat's face to slice it past short third. An expensive over, yet again.
FOUR! Litchfield begins with a swift cut past Radha Yadav at backward point, securing a boundary. Krnati is now adjusting the line, but miscalculates. FOUR! Litchfield appears to be in excellent form. She aims for the same spot once more, but the fielder misjudges the timing. FOUR! Yet another misfield, this time by Richa Ghosh. The ball drifts down the leg side, and Richa is unable to reach it. A costly over indeed.
Kranti is going to be thrilled. Healy has been caught out by her several times already. The Indian players are experiencing a bit of good fortune, in more ways than one. Ellyse Perry steps in to partner with Litchfield.
It starts with a beauty! The ball shapes away from Perry’s bat perfectly. She dashes down the pitch for a single on the next delivery. There’s a slight overthrow, but they decide against taking a second run. Another overthrow on the fifth ball, which Deepti Sharma mishandles as the ball races away to the boundary. FOUR! Litchfield strikes again, sending the ball over mid-off and to the ropes.
Renuka presses on. Dropped! The captain offers a lifeline! Healy attempts a poorly timed shot to mid off. Harmanpreet sprints to her right and reaches the ball just in time, but it slips right out of her hands. A massive, massive opportunity missed! Harmanpreet and the Indian team will feel very let down. FOUR! Litchfield sends it past a short backward point and a chasing deep point to the boundary.
Kranti Goud from the opposite end sends the ball swinging into Healy's pads. Smriti, positioned at midwicket, manages to halt the ball's progress, yet they still manage to take a run. Litchfield advances, stepping out to powerfully drive it through the covers for the initial boundary. FOUR! And another FOUR! She lofts it over mid-off, gliding effortlessly to the boundary. Nine runs scored in this over.
Renuka Thakur is set to begin the proceedings. She starts with a dot ball, and Healy delivers a powerful punch to cover. An early misstep in line for the pacer results in a wide call. That's two wide balls now. However, she corrects her line, allowing Healy to secure a single at deep cover. The delivery is nice and tight to Litchfield. Just three runs have been scored in the first over.
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur
Australia Women (Playing XI): Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
Alyssa Healy: We have a lot of confidence, but it’s a semi-final - a knockout fixture - and basically, whoever plays better on the day will get the result. We know that, we’re fully aware of that. So it’s our opportunity to show up today, put a good performance out there, and hopefully be on the right side of the numbers. Just one change, Sophie Molineux comes back in for Georgia Wareham.
Harmanpreet Kaur: It’s a fantastic competition, and we’re up against a great team with a great record. My mind definitely goes back to 2017 - that day we played fearless cricket, and whenever we play against Australia, we always talk about being fearless and enjoying ourselves. Today, it’ll be the same mindset - to go out there with a fearless approach. Unfortunately Pratika is not available due to injury. Kranti Gaud comes back into the side. Harleen and Uma are resting today, and Richa and Shafali return to the XI.