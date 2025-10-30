IND-W vs AUS-W Women's World Cup Semi-Final LIVE Score: Litchfield departs for 119, Australia 2 down

IND vs AUS Live Score, Women's World Cup 2025 2nd Semi-Final: The Indian women's cricket team encounters a pivotal moment as they take on an undefeated Australia in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 semi-final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The Indian women's cricket team is gearing up for what could be the most significant match of their careers, as they aim to secure their first-ever world title on home turf. They will face Australia in front of a capacity crowd at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, a challenge unlike any other.

In a notable development for the Indian squad, Shafali Verma is stepping in following an injury to Pratika Rawal. While Rawal's absence is a considerable setback due to her consistent performance, Shafali brings an exciting potential to the team. Despite her less-than-stellar ODI statistics, she has the opportunity to craft a remarkable redemption story.

Australia has completed the league stage without a loss, boasting six victories and one match that was washed out. In their previous encounter, the defending champions triumphed over India by three wickets in a thrilling high-scoring match in Visakhapatnam. Overall, Australia has dominated their matches, emerging as the clear favorites to clinch the title.

Indeed, Australia won the 2022 edition of the tournament without suffering a single defeat and has remained unbeaten for eight years (3024 days), currently on a 15-match winning streak. Their last loss was against India at the same final stage in 2017, when the Women in Blue secured a 36-run victory at Derby, a match famously highlighted by Harmanpreet Kaur's stunning 171.

This upcoming match will mark the fifth encounter between these two teams in 2025, with Australia leading the series with three wins to India's one. Historically, Australia has dominated the rivalry with 49 victories out of 60 matches, while India has managed only 11 wins. In Women's World Cup encounters, Australia has claimed 11 out of 14 matches against India. In knockout stages, the seven-time champions have bested India in two out of three meetings, including the 2005 final, where the Women in Blue secured their sole victory.