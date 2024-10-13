India Women's cricket team will face off against Australia Women's cricket team in a crucial match in their final group stage game of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Harmanpreet Kaur's India is set to face off against Australia in a crucial match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. While India has suffered a single defeat in the tournament so far, Australia remains undefeated.

Australia is currently on a remarkable 14-match winning streak at the Women's T20 World Cup. Interestingly, India was the last team to defeat them in the tournament opener of the 2020 edition. The six-time champions have convincingly won all three of their matches, but there is concern over the fitness of their captain, Alyssa Healy, who retired hurt during the victory against Pakistan.

For India, a victory on Sunday is imperative to stay in contention for a spot in the semifinals. However, defeating Australia is a challenging task in itself. India not only needs to win the match but also do so by a significant margin to surpass Australia's Net Run Rate. This will ensure that they are unaffected by the outcome of the match between New Zealand and Pakistan on Monday.

To surpass Australia's Net Run Rate, India must score 180 runs and limit Australia to 117, or score 160 runs and restrict Australia to 98. Therefore, a margin of over 60 runs is essential. If Harmanpreet Kaur's team is chasing a target of 120, they will need to achieve victory in 10.1 overs.

Follow live score of India W vs Australia W from Sharjah here.