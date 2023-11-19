India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023 final: Rohit & co face Aussies in major clash at World's biggest stage

India is set to clash with five-time champions Australia in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 final today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Having won all 10 matches in the tournament, India aims to secure their third world title by extending their winning streak to 11 games. Meanwhile, Australia, arriving after eight consecutive victories, seeks to break their two-match losing streak against India in the ODI World Cup and clinch their sixth championship.

Head-to-Head:

India and Australia have met each other in a World Cup on as many as 13 occasions with the Men in Blue winning five of those encounters. The last time Australia beat India in a World Cup encounter was in the semi-final of 2015 World Cup.

Probable XI India:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas lyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Probable XI Australia:

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood