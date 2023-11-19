Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3068801
HomeCricket

India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023 final: Rohit & co face Aussies in major clash at World's biggest stage

India vs Australia Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023 final: Follow live score and latest updates of IND vs AUS ICC World Cup 2023 final match from Ahmedabad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 09:21 AM IST

India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023 final: Rohit & co face Aussies in major clash at World's biggest stage
India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023 final: Rohit & co face Aussies in major clash at World's biggest stage

India is set to clash with five-time champions Australia in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 final today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Having won all 10 matches in the tournament, India aims to secure their third world title by extending their winning streak to 11 games. Meanwhile, Australia, arriving after eight consecutive victories, seeks to break their two-match losing streak against India in the ODI World Cup and clinch their sixth championship.

Head-to-Head:

India and Australia have met each other in a World Cup on as many as 13 occasions with the Men in Blue winning five of those encounters. The last time Australia beat India in a World Cup encounter was in the semi-final of 2015 World Cup.

Probable XI India:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas lyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Probable XI Australia:

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

LIVE Blog
19 Nov 2023
09:13 AM

India vs Australia Live Score: Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green

09:12 AM

India vs Australia Live Score:

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do
In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release
From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs
Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants
In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi schools to reopen from Monday as air pollution declines
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews