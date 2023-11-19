CRICKET
India vs Australia Highlights, ODI World Cup 2023 final: Follow live score and latest updates of IND vs AUS ICC World Cup 2023 final match from Ahmedabad.
Australia is the reigning world champions, securing their sixth title in a record-extending fashion! Their exceptional performance against the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team in Ahmedabad on Sunday truly showcased their champion status. Despite India being the only undefeated team in the tournament, Australia demonstrated once again why they hold the most World Cup titles, saving their best for the grand finale.
In the batting department, the renowned Indian cricket team failed to deliver, resulting in a below-par target of 241 runs for Australia. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul managed to score half-centuries, while Rohit Sharma displayed his prowess with a remarkable 47 off just 31 balls. However, their efforts fell short in comparison to Australia's dominant display.
Australia, with their relentless determination, chased down the target in a mere 43 overs. Travis Head emerged as the top scorer, showcasing his brilliance with a magnificent 147 off 120 balls.
Watch: IND vs AUS Live,WC2023 final
Mohammed Siraj takes charge of the bowling attack. Siraj delivers the ball to Head, who powerfully slashes it towards point, resulting in a magnificent boundary. The over concludes with two singles, adding a total of six runs to the scoreboard.
Ravindra Jadeja bowled his first over, allowing only five runs. On the final delivery, there was an appeal against Head, but he managed to survive. There was a lengthy discussion regarding a potential leg before wicket, but Rohit ultimately decided against it.
Hazlewood will be bowling the last over. Kuldeep manages to take a single on the first ball. Siraj receives a length ball and smashes it straight past the bowler for a fantastic four! He executes a similar shot on the third ball, earning himself a single. Then, a short ball comes his way, and Siraj hits it with great force, quickly dashing for a double. However, a throw at the bowler's end results in Kuldeep being run out.
Rohit steps out and thumps the ball over long on for a magnificent six! Maxwell delivers a length ball, and Rohit smashes it through the covers for a well-deserved four.
But Rohit is not satisfied with just that. He confidently goes down the track once again. However, this time he edges the ball, and it goes high up in the air! Travis Head, positioned at covers, sprints back and makes a brilliant catch to dismiss Rohit.
Kohli confronts Starc at the beginning of the over, not allowing him to deliver a full-length ball. Kohli fearlessly charges forward, aiming to send the ball soaring over the leg side infield for a boundary. He executes a remarkable backfoot punch, adding four more runs to his tally!
Rohit takes a swing at the short ball, creating a half-chance for Travis Head positioned at deep square leg. However, Head skillfully prevents the ball from reaching the boundary. Hazlewood attempts another short delivery, but this time Rohit perfectly times his shot, executing a pull shot of exceptional quality. It soars over the boundary for a magnificent six! The following delivery is a full ball, which Rohit elegantly strokes straight back, effortlessly earning himself a four.
Over the wicket from Starc. First one is on the pads. Going down the leg side. Second one is wide on the off and Rohit crashes it through covers for a couple of runs. INDIA OFF THE MARK. Rohit defends the next two balls. Good line from Starc. On the fifth stump next ball and Rohit decides to leave it. Full from Starc for the last ball and Rohit leans into the drive. Good diving stop from Cummins to save a boundary.
INDIA - Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami.
AUSTRALIA - David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
Ravi Shastri: Same wicket that was used for India vs Pakistan. It’s different because it has been left open for quite a long time. It looks dry. Looks patchy especially in the areas where spinners will land the ball. I expect it to turn. Batting first, getting runs on the board is premium.”
Australia legend Ian Chappell, advises the team winning the toss to bat first to avoid the prospect of chasing a daunting target. “The team that wins the coin flip should consider batting first in hopes of both putting a solid target on the board and also consigning their opponents to fielding in the heat of the afternoon. The last thing either India or Australia want is to be chasing a daunting target like the one New Zealand faced in their semi-final,” Chappell wrote.
It doesn't get any bigger than thisBCCI @BCCINovember 18, 2023
The ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 Final is filled with stellar performances and an experience of a lifetime #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/nSoIxDwXek
India VS Aus Live Score: 'Modern Day's Greatest Rivalry'
Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar says the rivalry between India and Australia is the greatest of the modern era. England and Australia are the traditional rivals, India vs Pakistan is an ’emotional rivalry’ but it’s India vs Australia that has defined the modern era.
The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to remain clear and sunny on November 19. The ODI World Cup final between India and Australia will see no interference due to rain. The temperature could hover around 19 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 44-58 per cent. The wind speed will be around 8-11 km/h.
IND vs AUS AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES
Ricky Ponting - 140* vs India in Johannesburg in 2003
Mark Waugh - 126 vs India in Mumbai in 1996
Shikhar Dhawan - 117 vs Australia in London in 2019
IND vs AUS AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES
Ken MacLeay - 6/39 vs India in Nottingham in 1983
Damien Fleming - 5/36 vs India in Mumbai in 1996
Kapil Dev - 5/43 vs Australia in Nottingham in 1983
Highest score (India) - 399/5 in 2023 in Indore
Lowest score (India) - 63/10 in 1981 in Sydney
Highest score (Australia) - 389/4 in 2020 in Sydney
Lowest score (Australia) - 101/10 in 1991 in Perth
Highest individual score (India) - Rohit Sharma 209 in 2013 in Bengaluru
Highest individual score (Australia) - George Bailey 156 in 2013 in Nagpur
Best bowling figures (India) - Murali Kartik 6/27 in 2007 in Wankhede
Best bowling figures (Australia) - Ken MacLeay 6/39 in 1983 in Nottingham
Batters are expected to have the upper hand during the ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The venue has hosted four matches in the tournament, with the chasing side emerging victorious on two occasions. If the ground offers a spin-friendly surface in the final, India will have the upper-hand. The average first-innings score in ODIs here is 260.
March 22, 2023: Australia won by 21 runs in Chennai
September 22, 2023: India won by 5 wickets in Mohali
September 24, 2023: India won by 99 runs in Indore
September 27, 2023: Australia won by 66 runs in Rajkot
October 8, 2023: India won by 6 wickets in Chennai
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green
