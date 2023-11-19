India vs Australia Highlights, ODI World Cup 2023 final: Follow live score and latest updates of IND vs AUS ICC World Cup 2023 final match from Ahmedabad.

Australia is the reigning world champions, securing their sixth title in a record-extending fashion! Their exceptional performance against the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team in Ahmedabad on Sunday truly showcased their champion status. Despite India being the only undefeated team in the tournament, Australia demonstrated once again why they hold the most World Cup titles, saving their best for the grand finale.

In the batting department, the renowned Indian cricket team failed to deliver, resulting in a below-par target of 241 runs for Australia. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul managed to score half-centuries, while Rohit Sharma displayed his prowess with a remarkable 47 off just 31 balls. However, their efforts fell short in comparison to Australia's dominant display.

Australia, with their relentless determination, chased down the target in a mere 43 overs. Travis Head emerged as the top scorer, showcasing his brilliance with a magnificent 147 off 120 balls.

Watch: IND vs AUS Live,WC2023 final