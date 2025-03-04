India vs Australia Live Score, Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final: Rohit Sharma-led Men In Blue are all set to take on the ODI World Champions at Dubai International Stadium. Will Team India be able to avenge its 2023 World Cup loss against Australia?

India vs Australia Live Score, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: The most crucial day for Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue is finally here. India is all set to lock horns with Steve Smith's Australian side. India and Australia's rivalry has a long history in the ICC events, starting from the 1980s. Indian cricket fans are still awaiting for the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side to avenge the 2023 World Cup final loss. The winner of today's clash will face either South Africa or New Zealand in the Finals on Sunday. Stay tuned to this space to catch all the live and latest updates on the IND vs AUS semi-final clash.