India vs Australia 4th T20I Live Score: Matthew Short departs for 25, India 1 down

CRICKET
India vs Australia 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: Australia's captain, Mitchell Marsh, has won the toss and chosen to bowl first in the fourth T20I against India in Queensland. Meanwhile, India’s captain, Suryakumar Yadav, confirmed that there will be no changes to the playing XI.
India vs Australia 4th T20 Match Live Score: Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and chose to bowl first against Suryakumar Yadav’s India at Carrara Oval in Queensland. The opening match was abandoned due to rain, and in the subsequent two matches, both India and Australia secured one victory each.
While the batting performances from both teams appeared formidable, it is the bowling that requires some adjustments. The Australian bowling lineup, missing key player Josh Hazlewood, has seemed ineffective, and although India performed reasonably well in the first innings, their selection of spinners appears to be excessive.
Today's conditions at Carrara Oval are quite favorable for batting, and given the explosive hitting capabilities of both teams, a high-scoring match is anticipated. The victor of today’s clash will have the chance to clinch the series, while the defeated side will only have the opportunity to equalize the series heading into the final match.
The series began with a rainout in the first game, followed by an Australian win in the second, but India made a strong comeback in the third match in Hobart, successfully chasing down a challenging target of 187 runs. This series-tying victory was bolstered by an outstanding unbeaten innings of 49 runs off 23 balls from all-rounder Washington Sundar, along with a swift contribution from Jitesh Sharma, providing the young Indian team with significant momentum as they strive for a crucial 2-1 lead in a match that ensures the winner cannot lose the five-match series.
Axar to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR, a misstep from Sundar. A well-flighted delivery, Marsh crouches and smashes the sweep shot to deep square leg. Sundar rushes over and attempts a dive, but he tumbles over the ball, allowing a few extra runs.
Axar to Matthew Short, he's out LBW!! What a brilliant review! Jitesh Sharma was gesturing towards the stumps while appealing to the umpire. Axar was also sure about it. However, the umpire was not convinced. SKY doesn't need much persuasion to contest the on-field decision. Short fails to connect with the sweep and gets hit on the pad. The key question - where did the impact occur? Ball-tracking revealed it was in-line and hitting the leg-stump. India has claimed their first wicket.
Arshdeep Singh to Matthew Short, SIX, what a beautiful shot! A slower ball from Arshdeep at 116.6ks, perfectly placed in the slot. Short holds back his bat swing and sends the ball soaring straight down the ground.
FOUR, with hardly any room for error! Once again, Arshdeep angles it across, providing Short the opportunity to unleash his hands. He lofts the ball through the line, easily clearing mid-off.
FOUR, a significant over. 15 runs in total. Arshdeep opts for a short delivery into the wicket, and the ball rises on Marsh as he attempts to play it. The pull shot edges off the top and goes fine, bouncing once before crossing the boundary.
Arshdeep Singh to Matthew Short, FOUR, a poorly executed delivery allows Short to score his first runs with a boundary. The ball swung down the leg side, and Short made solid contact with the bat, sending the ball swiftly to fine leg.
Stoinis to Arshdeep Singh, and he's out! Caught by Philippe!! That ball went incredibly high. It was a slower length delivery, and Arshdeep got ahead of himself with the slog, sending it skyward off the leading edge. It soared into the night sky, and Philippe had to stay alert as the ball swirled around.
Axar faced a high full toss, and he slogs across the line but fails to connect properly, resulting in just two runs as the fielder manages to cut it off at the midwicket boundary. It was a solid final over with 14 runs scored, but India might not be too pleased with how the last few overs unfolded.
Nathan Ellis to Washington Sundar, out caught by (sub) Kuhnemann!! He couldn't get under it and ended up finding mid-off. Ellis delivered a very full ball with pace, and Washington attempted to loft it down the ground but sliced it off the outside half. The primary challenge for him was the length being so full that achieving elevation was difficult. Ellis's performance tonight keeps improving. He has been exceptional in this spell.
Zampa to Jitesh Sharma, he's out LBW!! There was a loud appeal for LBW as Jitesh failed to connect with the sweep. The on-field decision was not out, but Australia opted for a review! The ball-tracking technology indicates it's hitting leg stump - three reds - and India has lost another wicket. They have fallen from 121/2 to 136/6. The delivery was bowled on a good length, and as he attempted to sweep, he missed and was hit on the thigh. The crucial factor was that the ball gripped and straightened slightly, preventing it from going down the leg side.
Bartlett to Suryakumar Yadav, out Caught by Tim David!! The ball almost slips out, but David manages to secure it with his fingertips! Surya contributes another brisk 20 runs. The delivery is back of a length; he swings vigorously across the line, achieving significant height but lacking in distance. David strolls over to his left at the square leg boundary and is well positioned to make the catch.
Nathan Ellis has bowled out Gill! The slower ball did the trick! Ellis executed it brilliantly with a back-of-the-hand release. The delivery landed on a good length, and while Gill attempted to play a shot across the line, it slipped under his bat and struck the off stump. Although he started well against the new ball, he struggled to find his rhythm as it aged.
Zampa to Suryakumar Yadav, SIX, Surya unleashes a powerful slog-sweep, not perfectly executed but it finds the gap in the deep. Did it hit the cushions on the full? Indeed, it appears so. The sweep is his signature move against spin, and he achieves a solid outcome here.
SIX, this time the connection is significantly improved, producing a satisfying crack off the bat as it soars over the midwicket boundary. With a full and wide delivery outside off, Surya extends his reach and perfectly executes the slog-sweep.
Nathan Ellis to Shivam Dube, out Bowled!! Dube finds himself in a bit of a mess and loses his leg stump! The delivery from over the wicket cramped him for room. A slower off-cutter, bowled back of a length, he attempts to clip it away but his balance at the crease is off. He completely misses the ball, which then goes through the gap to strike the top of the leg stump.
Zampa to Shivam Dube, SIX, known for his ability to dismantle spinners, and he does it again! What a colossal strike! Bowled wide of off, likely a googly that drifts further away, yet it can't evade Dube's long arms. He swings vigorously and sends it soaring down the pitch. The ball appears to have vanished, and Gill is now inspecting the one they're currently using.
Dwarshuis to Shivam Dube, FOUR, bowled at 128.8 kph, short and outside off stump, Dube skillfully plays a cut shot without overexerting himself, opening the face of the bat to slice it behind square, successfully evading the diving sweeper near the boundary.
Zampa to Abhishek Sharma, and he's out! Caught by Tim David!! Zampa makes his mark! He disrupts the partnership as Abhishek skies one into the deep. Today was not his day, and he aimed to attack Zampa right from the start. However, this was a clever delivery. Bowled slowly at 82.2 kph, the tossed-up ball saw Abhishek get under it, but he couldn't muster the necessary power or distance. David comfortably takes the catch low near long-on.
Stoinis to Abhishek Sharma, FOUR, at last, Abhishek finds the sweet spot with his pull shot. He had misjudged a few earlier, but this one was perfectly struck. The ball was short and bounced sharply, and Abhishek expertly pulls it in front of square, sending it speeding towards the empty deep mid-wicket area. FOUR, Abhishek wraps up the powerplay with a boundary.
Bartlett to Gill, FOUR! What impeccable timing! Just a soft touch and the ball zooms away. Gill advances down the pitch as the ball curves towards him; he executes the clip late in front of square, and there's no way to halt that.
Dwarshuis to Gill, FOUR! Could this be the spark he needs? A well-pitched delivery at 131.9ks, and Gill dances down the pitch, sending it soaring back over Dwarshuis. The ball has just enough momentum to reach the boundary. Although he didn't connect perfectly, he still secured the four runs.
Bartlett to Abhishek Sharma, FOUR! What a hit! That's the kind of delivery he thrives on - a full length outside off, providing just enough width for him to unleash his power. Abhishek doesn't hesitate, sending it flat over extra cover, and the ball lands just inside the boundary.
Dwarshuis to Abhishek Sharma, 1 run, it's a drop! Bartlett fails to secure it. A well-pitched delivery around off stump, Abhishek steps out and retreats, stretching for the ball and mis-hitting the lofted shot over backward point. Bartlett was slow to react but eventually arrives, getting both hands on it but unable to hold on. Could this miss come back to haunt them?
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Mitchell Marsh: We are going to bowl first. We don't play a lot here. It is great to be here, will try to get as much information about the surface as we can. It is great, five-match series going down to the last two games, both teams will be pumped. We have four changes - Zampa, Maxwell, Philippe and Dwarshuis come in for four other guys.
Suryakumar Yadav: This is what you play bilaterals for, you challenge yourself and it is a beautiful stadium, everything to play for. The preparation has been good. We had a day off, had a good practice session yesterday, looks like a subcontinent wicket, later on it might get slower so we are happy to bat first. We were looking to bat first. Looks similar to Indian conditions, put runs on the board and we want to take up that challenge. We are going with the same team.
Greetings and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth T20I match between India and Australia. The series stands at 1-1, and today's victor will seize the chance to claim the series, while the defeated side will be left only to aim for a draw.