India vs Australia 4th T20I Live Score: Matthew Short departs for 25, India 1 down

India vs Australia 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: Australia's captain, Mitchell Marsh, has won the toss and chosen to bowl first in the fourth T20I against India in Queensland. Meanwhile, India’s captain, Suryakumar Yadav, confirmed that there will be no changes to the playing XI.

India vs Australia 4th T20 Match Live Score: Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and chose to bowl first against Suryakumar Yadav’s India at Carrara Oval in Queensland. The opening match was abandoned due to rain, and in the subsequent two matches, both India and Australia secured one victory each.

While the batting performances from both teams appeared formidable, it is the bowling that requires some adjustments. The Australian bowling lineup, missing key player Josh Hazlewood, has seemed ineffective, and although India performed reasonably well in the first innings, their selection of spinners appears to be excessive.

Today's conditions at Carrara Oval are quite favorable for batting, and given the explosive hitting capabilities of both teams, a high-scoring match is anticipated. The victor of today’s clash will have the chance to clinch the series, while the defeated side will only have the opportunity to equalize the series heading into the final match.

The series began with a rainout in the first game, followed by an Australian win in the second, but India made a strong comeback in the third match in Hobart, successfully chasing down a challenging target of 187 runs. This series-tying victory was bolstered by an outstanding unbeaten innings of 49 runs off 23 balls from all-rounder Washington Sundar, along with a swift contribution from Jitesh Sharma, providing the young Indian team with significant momentum as they strive for a crucial 2-1 lead in a match that ensures the winner cannot lose the five-match series.