LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Live Score: Abbott removes Hardik Pandya, India five down

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI LIVE Score and Updates

Team India is gearing up to face the Aussies in the second game at Visakhapatnam, with the goal of sealing the ODI series. Rohit Sharma will return as the regular captain, and after their victory in the first match in Mumbai, India is looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

With Rohit Sharma's return, it is highly probable that Ishan Kishan will make his way for the captain. Despite scoring a double century against Bangladesh in December of last year, Ishan has not been able to replicate such impressive performances since then.

All eyes will be on KL Rahul's bat, as he struggled to find form during the Border-Gavaskar series. However, he managed to score a patient unbeaten 75 in a low-scoring game at Wankhede, where India defeated Australia by five wickets.

The fate of the second ODI will also depend on the weather, with scattered thunderstorms forecasted for at least the first half of the day at Vizag.

Check IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Score here: