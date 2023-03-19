LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Live Score: Abbott removes Hardik Pandya, India five down

Team India is gearing up to face the Aussies in the second game at Visakhapatnam, with the goal of sealing the ODI series. Rohit Sharma will return as the regular captain, and after their victory in the first match in Mumbai, India is looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
With Rohit Sharma's return, it is highly probable that Ishan Kishan will make his way for the captain. Despite scoring a double century against Bangladesh in December of last year, Ishan has not been able to replicate such impressive performances since then.
All eyes will be on KL Rahul's bat, as he struggled to find form during the Border-Gavaskar series. However, he managed to score a patient unbeaten 75 in a low-scoring game at Wankhede, where India defeated Australia by five wickets.
The fate of the second ODI will also depend on the weather, with scattered thunderstorms forecasted for at least the first half of the day at Vizag.
Check IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Score here:
Abbott successfully takes the wicket of Hardik Pandya with a well-pitched ball that rises unexpectedly as Pandya attempts to poke it away from his body. In a stunning display of athleticism, Smith stretches out to his right and manages to catch the ball with just one hand at first slip.
IND 51/5 (10)
Ravindra Jadeja 2(4)
Virat Kohli 22(23)
Last wicket Hardik Pandya 1(3)
KL Rahul has been declared out and has decided to challenge the decision by requesting a review. The verdict is clear - it's an LBW, with no involvement of the bat, and the ball is striking the top of the middle and leg stump.
IND 49/4 (9)
Hardik Pandya 1(1)
Virat Kohli 22(23)
Last wicket KL Rahul 9(12)
There has been a change in the bowling lineup as Sean Abbott takes the ball. Kohli expertly punches the ball over point, earning two runs for his team. He then follows it up with a single to third man.
IND 47/3 (8)
KL Rahul 9(9)
Virat Kohli 21(21)
Last wicket Suryakumar Yadav 0(1)
Suryakumar Yadav has been dismissed by Mitchell Starc, who struck him LBW on the very first ball.
IND 32/3 (5)
KL Rahul 0(1)
Virat Kohli 15(11)
Last wicket Suryakumar Yadav 0(1)
Rohit found himself in a predicament where he had to walk back, an outside edge flew towards Steve Smith, who initially fumbled but managed to collect it on the second attempt at first slip.
IND 32/2 (4.4)
Suryakumar Yadav 0(0)
Virat Kohli 14(11)
Last wicket Rohit Sharma 13(15)
Starc takes the ball from the other end and begins the third over of the match. Kohli expertly executes a straight drive down the ground, resulting in a boundary and four runs added to the scoreboard.
IND 29/1 (3)
Rohit Sharma 11(8)
Virat Kohli 14(8)
Last wicket Shubman Gill 0(2)
Rohit once again displayed his impeccable skills with a flick off his pads. After two consecutive dot balls, he managed to find a single with a graceful glance to fine leg. However, Green's delivery went wide down the leg, giving Rohit an easy opportunity to add to his score. Soon after, Kohli joined in on the action, driving the ball through extra covers for a boundary.
IND 19/1 (2)
Rohit Sharma 10(7)
Virat Kohli 6(3)
Last wicket Shubman Gill 0(2)
Rohit is off the mark with a single but unfortunately, India receives an early setback in the game as Gill is dismissed for a duck by Starc.
IND 8/1 (1)
Rohit Sharma 5(3)
Virat Kohli 1(1)
Last wicket Shubman Gill 0(2)
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
Steve Smith: We will have a bowl. Different surface, been under covers for a while, might do something. Just a partnership through the middle would have helped us. It's a good learning for us playing on these surfaces. Ellis comes in for Maxwell who has pulled up a bit sore and Carey is back for Inglis.
Rohit Sharma: Pitch has been under the covers for a long time, we got to bat well and see where we are. Every game you play for India is a pressure game, so you got to stay calm and make the right decision. We have tried to remain calm in the last few ODI series we have played. Two changes. Ishan misses out, I am back for him, Shardul misses out and Axar is in. If we win the toss, I thought we could do something with three spinners if we bowl first.
David Warner is currently on the sidelines, but there is a possibility that he may make a return to the XI. Additionally, Alex Carey was unable to participate in the opener due to illness, but he may replace Josh Inglis in the upcoming match.
The former Indian captain, Kohli, and the all-format captain, Rohit, are just 31 runs away from completing 5,000 runs as a batting pair for the Asian giants in the 50-over format. Kohli, who is known for his exceptional batting skills, is eyeing multiple records in the series. The 34-year-old is on the verge of completing 13,000 runs in ODI cricket, and he is also closing in on Sachin Tendulkar's incredible century record.
According to the latest updates, it is anticipated that the rain gods will make an appearance during the 2nd ODI between India and Australia. There may be occasional rain and a thunderstorm at the match venue. The weather in Vizag is partly cloudy. India is currently leading the ODI series 1-0, and a victory over Australia could render the 3rd ODI a dead rubber.
In a stunning display of teamwork, Indian batter KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja joined forces to lead India to victory in the 1st ODI against Australia. Despite being dropped from the Test lineup in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rahul proved his worth by scoring an impressive 75 off 91 balls, securing a 5-wicket win for India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Visakhapatnam is gearing up to host the second One Day International (ODI) between India and Australia at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Following their impressive victory over Steve Smith and his team in the Mumbai opener, Team India is determined to clinch the three-match series in the 2nd ODI on Sunday.