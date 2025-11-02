India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Score: Arshdeep Singh returns as India win toss, opt to bowl first in Hobart

This man, India’s first artificial rainmaker, made it rain over a city in 1952, much before Delhi artificial rain attempt, he was from...
CRICKET
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Significant changes have been made to the Indian team as they finally secure a toss victory during their tour of Australia. Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, and Harshit Rana are left out, while Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, and Arshdeep Singh join the squad.
India vs Australia 3rd T20I Match Live Score Updates: Suryakumar Yadav's Team India is gearing up to face Australia today in the ongoing five-match T20 International series. This highly anticipated match will take place at the Bellerive Oval stadium in Hobart, Australia.
Currently, Australia holds a 1-0 lead in the series after their victory in the second T20I in Melbourne, while the first match ended in a no-result due to rain. Following a tough loss to Australia in their last encounter, the young Indian team is determined to level the series and stage a comeback. The match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 1:15 PM IST.
In a boost for Team India, Josh Hazlewood, who was arguably the standout player in the recent three-match ODI series and the first two T20Is, has been ruled out of the Australian squad for the remainder of the series as he prepares for the upcoming Ashes.
The experienced pacer is expected to be replaced by either Sean Abbott or Mahli Beardman, a promising young player who recently joined the Australian camp alongside Glen Maxwell, aiming for his international debut against Team India.
Compounding India's challenges, one of Australia's most dynamic T20 batsmen, Glen Maxwell, is anticipated to return to the Australian lineup after recovering from a wrist injury.
In his last appearance for Australia, Glenn Maxwell played a pivotal role in securing a T20I victory against South Africa in a fashion that only he and a select few can replicate. In that match, Maxwell scored 62 runs off 36 balls, propelling Australia from a precarious position of 122 for 6 to a thrilling win. With two significant changes in the Australian lineup, today's fixture is poised to be one of the most exciting matches of the series.
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann
India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Suryakumar Yadav: We are going to bowl first. The ball will come on nicely to the bat in the 2nd innings. Happy to take it one game at a time. We have three changes - Jitesh, Arshdeep and Washington come in.
Mitch Marsh: It's a belter of a wicket. Want to get off to a good start and post a big total. We have just the one change - Abbott is in for Hazlewood.
In India’s recent outing in Melbourne, the batting performance was far from impressive, with Abhishek Sharma emerging as the sole standout. The team faced significant challenges against the seam movement and additional bounce, and to make a comeback in Hobart, they will require key players like Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, and captain Suryakumar Yadav to elevate their game.
On the bowling side, it remains uncertain whether India will continue with their three-spin strategy or opt for an additional fast bowler if the conditions call for it, with Arshdeep Singh poised to step in. Meanwhile, Axar Patel sustained an injury while attempting a dive during his run-out and did not bowl afterward, raising concerns about his fitness for the upcoming match in Hobart.
The pitch is anticipated to provide a level playing field, ensuring a competitive match between batters and bowlers. At the start, the surface will benefit fast bowlers, enabling them to harness greater momentum and swing with the new ball. However, as the game advances, it will become more conducive to batting. The surface typically smooths out over time, making it increasingly advantageous for batters in the latter stages of the match.
Australia's key player against spin bowlers, Glenn Maxwell, is poised to rejoin the T20I squad following his recovery from a fractured wrist that sidelined him since mid-September. His return adds a fresh element to Australia's batting lineup, especially in matches against India's spin attack.
In a significant development, Josh Hazlewood, arguably the key player for both teams throughout the ODI series and the initial two T20 matches, has withdrawn from the Australian playing XI today. The fast bowler is now focusing on his preparations for the upcoming Ashes series.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mahli Beardman, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha
India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma
Greetings and welcome to the live updates of the third T20I match between India and Australia taking place at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. India faced a significant setback in the second T20I at the MCG, where Abhishek Sharma managed to score 68 runs. However, the team could only muster a total of 125 runs, allowing Australia to secure victory by four wickets. Recently, India's batting performance has raised concerns, particularly with players like Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Shubman Gill struggling to find their form. For India to have any hope of overcoming Australia in this series, they must improve their batting performance.