India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Score: Arshdeep Singh returns as India win toss, opt to bowl first in Hobart

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Significant changes have been made to the Indian team as they finally secure a toss victory during their tour of Australia. Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, and Harshit Rana are left out, while Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, and Arshdeep Singh join the squad.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Match Live Score Updates: Suryakumar Yadav's Team India is gearing up to face Australia today in the ongoing five-match T20 International series. This highly anticipated match will take place at the Bellerive Oval stadium in Hobart, Australia.

Currently, Australia holds a 1-0 lead in the series after their victory in the second T20I in Melbourne, while the first match ended in a no-result due to rain. Following a tough loss to Australia in their last encounter, the young Indian team is determined to level the series and stage a comeback. The match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 1:15 PM IST.

In a boost for Team India, Josh Hazlewood, who was arguably the standout player in the recent three-match ODI series and the first two T20Is, has been ruled out of the Australian squad for the remainder of the series as he prepares for the upcoming Ashes.

The experienced pacer is expected to be replaced by either Sean Abbott or Mahli Beardman, a promising young player who recently joined the Australian camp alongside Glen Maxwell, aiming for his international debut against Team India.

Compounding India's challenges, one of Australia's most dynamic T20 batsmen, Glen Maxwell, is anticipated to return to the Australian lineup after recovering from a wrist injury.

In his last appearance for Australia, Glenn Maxwell played a pivotal role in securing a T20I victory against South Africa in a fashion that only he and a select few can replicate. In that match, Maxwell scored 62 runs off 36 balls, propelling Australia from a precarious position of 122 for 6 to a thrilling win. With two significant changes in the Australian lineup, today's fixture is poised to be one of the most exciting matches of the series.