India Vs Australia Day 2, 1st Test Highlights: A lot is at stake for the Men in Blue, as a spot in the final of the World Test Championship hangs in the balance.

India dominated the opening Test of a four-match series against Australia in Nagpur on Thursday, led by Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, and Rohit Sharma. Australia is under pressure to break a losing streak of three straight series against the Indians on their first Test tour of India in seven years. However, the visitors would be disappointed with their poor start.

As India raced out to a commanding position in the first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Ravindra Jadeja (5 for 47) and R Ashwin (3 for 42) were the wreckers-in-chief against Australia. Rohit Sharma led a strong Indian reaction with the bat after the Indian spin duo knocked Australia out for 177.

India were 77 for 1 at stumps on Day 1 and trailed Australia by 100 runs. In the penultimate over of the day's play, debutant Todd Murphy caught KL Rahul, who lacked fluency, with a straightforward return catch, giving Australia something to rejoice about. Rahul took his time getting started, but as he settled into his innings, a lack of concentration cost him his wicket.

Stumps on Day of the first #INDvAUS Test!#TeamIndia finish the day with 77/1, trailing by 100 runs after dismissing Australia for 177



We will see you tomorrow for Day 2 action!



Scorecard - https://t.co/edMqDi4dkU #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/yTEuMvzDng — BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2023

After reaching a free-flowing fifty, Rohit Sharma stayed unbeaten on 56 and was joined by R Ashwin, who was called in as a nightwatchman after Rahul departed.

The Australians had expected the pitch to turn early and had trained hard to deal with spin, but none of their dismissals on the first day hinted that there were any true demons on the surface.

India will look to build on their strong position in the Test on Friday, while the Aussies will be aiming for early breakthroughs.

Check Highlights from India vs Australia 1st Test, Day 2 here: