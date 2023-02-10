CRICKET
India Vs Australia Day 2, 1st Test Highlights: A lot is at stake for the Men in Blue, as a spot in the final of the World Test Championship hangs in the balance.
India dominated the opening Test of a four-match series against Australia in Nagpur on Thursday, led by Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, and Rohit Sharma. Australia is under pressure to break a losing streak of three straight series against the Indians on their first Test tour of India in seven years. However, the visitors would be disappointed with their poor start.
As India raced out to a commanding position in the first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Ravindra Jadeja (5 for 47) and R Ashwin (3 for 42) were the wreckers-in-chief against Australia. Rohit Sharma led a strong Indian reaction with the bat after the Indian spin duo knocked Australia out for 177.
India were 77 for 1 at stumps on Day 1 and trailed Australia by 100 runs. In the penultimate over of the day's play, debutant Todd Murphy caught KL Rahul, who lacked fluency, with a straightforward return catch, giving Australia something to rejoice about. Rahul took his time getting started, but as he settled into his innings, a lack of concentration cost him his wicket.
Stumps on Day of the first #INDvAUS Test!#TeamIndia finish the day with 77/1, trailing by 100 runs after dismissing Australia for 177— BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2023
We will see you tomorrow for Day 2 action!
Scorecard - https://t.co/edMqDi4dkU #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/yTEuMvzDng
After reaching a free-flowing fifty, Rohit Sharma stayed unbeaten on 56 and was joined by R Ashwin, who was called in as a nightwatchman after Rahul departed.
The Australians had expected the pitch to turn early and had trained hard to deal with spin, but none of their dismissals on the first day hinted that there were any true demons on the surface.
India will look to build on their strong position in the Test on Friday, while the Aussies will be aiming for early breakthroughs.
That's all we have for you from today's thrilling cricket action from Nagpur. India will look to build on their strong position in the Test on Saturday, while the Aussies will be aiming for quick wickets. An exciting Day 3 awaits us, so we'll be back with all the latest updates from Saturday. Until then, goodbye!
India began strongly, experienced a few hiccups along the way, but ultimately finished the day with a commanding lead of 144. Australia's progress was stymied after Jadeja and Axar put on an impressive, unbeaten 81-run partnership, leaving the Aussies in a difficult position.
India 321/7 (114)
Axar Patel 52(102)
Ravindra Jadeja 66(170)
Lyon resumes after a brief drinks break, and Axar Patel immediately makes his presence felt, slashing the spinner past the backward point for a boundary. With India's lead now surpassing the century mark, the pressure is beginning to mount on Australia, but Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja appear to be in a formidable position.
India 277/7 (98)
Axar Patel 17(48)
Ravindra Jadeja 57(130)
And the trademark celebration is here @imjadeja— BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2023
Live - https://t.co/edMqDi4dkU #INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/Q1TPXZVLfE
Ravindra Jadeja slams another half-century and the iconic sword celebration is out in full force!
India 253/7 (93)
Axar Patel 4(32)
Ravindra Jadeja 50(114)
FIFTY!— BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2023
First a five-wicket haul and then a brilliant half-century, @imjadeja is back with a bang
Live - https://t.co/SwTGoyHfZx #INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/2kUETYEIy7
Todd Murphy celebrates his first five-wicket haul on Test debut as he dismissed KS Bharat! Initially, Bharat was given not out, but Australia decided to review the decision. The ball pitched around leg, struck the pad, and then crashed into the middle of the stumps.
India 242/7 (84)
Axar Patel 1(4)
Ravindra Jadeja 38(88)
Last wicket- Srikar Bharat 8(10)
Australia skipper Pat Cummins made the new ball sing, sending his Indian counterpart back to the pavilion with a stunning delivery that sent the off-stump into a cartwheel! Rohit was looking to defend this full delivery, but the ball nipped away, just edging past his outside edge and uprooting the stump.
India 229/6 (81)
Srikar Bharat 0(2)
Ravindra Jadeja 34(82)
Last wicket- Rohit Sharma 120(212)
Todd Murphy bowls the final over before the tea break. He delivers a masterful maiden over, much to the delight of the crowd. As the teams head to the tea break, India stands at 226/5 from 80 overs, with a lead of 49 runs.
India 226/5 (80)
Rohit Sharma 118(207)
Ravindra Jadeja 34(82)
Tea on Day 2 of the 1st Test.— BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2023
Captain @ImRo45 leads the charge as #TeamIndia move to 226/5, lead Australia by 49 runs.
Scorecard - https://t.co/edMqDi4dkU #INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/cNRTv0ZX9b
Scott Boland strides back into the attack. Boland delivers a half-volley in the fifth ball, and Ravindra Jadeja plays an exquisite cover drive, timing it to perfection and collecting a boundary for four runs.
India 197/5 (70)
Rohit Sharma 105(181)
Ravindra Jadeja 18(48)
Last wicket- Suryakumar Yadav 8(20)
Play resumes after the drinks break, with Scott Boland back in the attack. Rohit Sharma gets the ball rolling with a single, followed by five consecutive dot balls. Boland is looking to make an impact and put pressure on the batsman.
India 190/5 (68)
Rohit Sharma 104(179)
Ravindra Jadeja 12(38)
Skipper Rohit Sharma reaches his century in style, utilising his footwork and lofting a four over mid-off. A captain's knock, to be sure!
India 187/5 (65)
Rohit Sharma 102(175)
Ravindra Jadeja 11(24)
Last wicket- Suryakumar Yadav 8(20)
Milestone Unlocked— BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2023
A special landmark @ImRo45 becomes the first Indian to score hundreds across Tests, ODIs & T20Is as #TeamIndia captain pic.twitter.com/YLrcYKcTVR
Todd Murphy gets Virat Kohli for 12 runs on the first delivery after lunch. Murphy goes down leg, Kohli gets a smooth nip on the bat, and Alex Carey hangs on for the catch in his second try.
India 157/4 (54)
Rohit Sharma 86(146)
Suryakumar Yadav 5(7)
Last wicket- Virat Kohli 12(26)
Cheteshwar Pujara has replaced Ashwin at number four following his dismissal for 23. Pujara hits his first boundary on the fourth ball, smashing off the backfoot through cover for a four.
India 135/2 (44)
Rohit Sharma 81(120)
Cheteshwar Pujara 7(13)
Last wicket- R Ashwin 23(62)
Nathan Lyon continues. It's a clean over until the penultimate delivery, when Rohit Sharma catches a boundary, beating the first slip defender as the ball speeds towards the third man barrier.
India 115/1 (35)
Rohit Sharma 72(97)
R Ashwin 21(43)
Rohit Sharma smashed Cummins for a six over deep square leg, his second maximum of the match. Cummins' over yields seven runs. The next over is bowled by Nathan Lyon, and Ashwin joins the party, hitting his first maximum with a slog-sweep, clearing deep midwicket.
India 110/1 (33)
Rohit Sharma 68(90)
R Ashwin 21(38)
Nathan Lyon joins the fray. A big LBW call against Ashwin in the fourth ball of the over, but the umpire is unconcerned. It was probably a missing leg stump. In any case, the Australians decide against conducting a review. Six runs off the over as Ashwin grabs a boundary.
India 86/1 (27)
Rohit Sharma 59(77)
R Ashwin 6(15)
Todd Murphy will bowl the first over of the day for Australia. Rohit Sharma takes the first run of the day, driving down the track and into long-on for a single. Only one run from the over. Murphy gets off to a good start.
India 78/1 (25)
Rohit Sharma 57(71)
R Ashwin 0(9)
'We've seen nine out of the eleven wickets fall to spin. 65 of which were bowled by spin, so say no more. When you think about the wickets that actually were yesterday, a lot of them were actually in and around the straight - turning out of that area. Labuschagne had his method to go inside-out and stayed on-side of the ball. You see this breakup towards the left-hander batting. Axar Patel from over the wicket is going to be a nightmare. Lots of pebbles and different debris that's shattering over the top of this wicket. It's going to be spin, spin, spin and more spin. There's going to be a lot more spin on offer today but there are some runs to be had. Big day for both teams.'
Ravindra Jadeja was caught on camera appearing to apply something to the ball or his hands near the ball, and former England captain Michael Vaughan was among the first to flag it out on social media. While the video isn't definitive, it appears that Jadeja is getting something from Mohammed Siraj and then touching his palms and fingers close and around the ball.
Former Australia captain Tim Paine had only "interesting" to say about it on Twitter. However, the matter was brought to the attention of India captain Rohit Sharma and Jadeja by match referee Pycroft. According to reports, the Indian team's management informed the referee that Jadeja just used pain relievers on his fingers.
Jadeja's remarkable comeback to Test cricket after a five-month hiatus saw him finish with 5/47, dismissing four of Australia's top six, including the key scalps of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.
I found great rhythm with my bowling today#TeamIndia all-rounder @imjadeja reflects on his super five-wicket haul on Day of the first #INDvAUS Test.@mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/PBo8camct0— BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2023
The Australia skipper is largely regarded as the best Test fast bowler in the world, and for good reason, yet anyone seeing him yesterday would have questioned his skills to be in the team, let alone at the top of the international pecking order. Cummins either bowled too straight and full or drifted too far to the pads, and he was blasted by his India counterpart Rohit Sharma each time. He bowled four overs for 27 runs at a 6.75 economy rate. Nathan Lyon's economy rate of 3.30 in 10 overs was the second worst. In sharp contrast, Australia's second pacer, Scott Boland, conceded only four runs in three overs, albeit this could be due to the conditions
India had a solid start to their innings, bowling out Australia for 177, thanks to captain Rohit Sharma's 66-ball half-century. He had a 76-run opening stand with KL Rahul, who was far more cautious with his performance and fell on 20 off 71 balls near the close of the day's play. When play starts on Day 2, Ravichandran Ashwin, who was sent in as a nightwatchman, will keep Rohit company. India is 100 runs behind Australia.
Israel debunks claims of using water for 'acts of genocide' in Gaza
Looking for a flat in Bengaluru? This 15-point pitch might entice you to move in right away
Delhi wakes up to dense fog; air quality remains ‘severe’
Viduthalai Part 2 X review: Netizens laud Vetrimaaran's 'cult classic' film, demand National Award for Vijay Sethupathi
Remember Rashi Bagga? Woman who rejected Rs 14 lakh job and secured record-breaking job offer, she is now working as...
Shillong Teer Results TODAY December 20, 2024 Live Updates: Check lucky winning numbers
BIG jackpot for Saudi Arabia, finds 'white gold' in oil fields that will change its destiny, here's how
Why Elon Musk wants X users to stop using hashtags? Reason is...
'Get your man under control': Priyanka Chopra fans get furious after Nick Jonas endorses Elon Musk, Donald Trump
Where is UPSC 2nd topper IAS Athar Aamir Khan these days? Know his current posting
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection: Allu Arjun film continues to rule, crosses Rs 1500-crore mark worldwide
CAT 2024 result DECLARED at iimcat.ac.in; 14 students score 100 percentiles
12th Fail actor Anshumaan Pushkar reacts to Vikrant Massey taking break: 'Mujhe pata tha ki..' | Exclusive
Ukraine war to end soon? Vladimir Putin makes BIG statement, says, 'Russia ready to compromise with...'
'Against society's rules': Indian government, younger generations in continuous tug of war over live-in-relationships
Meet IAS officer, who failed in pre-board, graduation, yet aced UPSC CSE with AIR...
After R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to quit Test cricket? Report makes BIG claim
World's tallest residential tower to be built in this city; know height, construction cost and more
Meet first cricketer to win ‘Man of the Match’ award without batting and bowling
Viral video: D Gukesh's winning chess move performed through Kathak, netizens say 'ultra legendary'
This woman undergoes 100+ plastic surgeries, says 'I am happy with my face looks'
CAT Result 2024 released at iimcat.ac.in; check scorecard, percentile, direct link here
DNA TV Show: Security forces kill 5 terrorists in encounter in J-K's Kulgam
IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh 50s guide India to 60-run win against West Indies, clinch series 2-1
Parliament scuffle: Delhi Police files FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
BIZARRE! 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' comes to life as man gets wife married to her boyfriend after...
Is Starbucks exiting India? Partner Tata Consumer reacts to reports
IND-W vs WI-W: Smriti Mandhana sets new record in women’s T20Is with hat-trick of fifties against West Indies
Amid divorce rumours, Aishwarya Rai reunites with Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh for..., netizens say 'sab theek hai'
US faces govt shutdown as funding plan collapses: What it means?
BJP, Congress lock horns over scuffle on Parliament premises; file cross-complaints alleging...
PAK vs SA: Babar Azam breaks drought, scores his 33rd ODI fifty after 411 days
Woman's 'flawless' dance on 'Chand Sifarish' goes viral, WATCH viral video
'Leave him alone': Ravichandran Ashwin reacts to father's 'humiliation was going on' remark
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s conflicting opinions on R Ashwin’s retirement spark confusion
Viral video: Woman dressed as 'Manjulika' performs Gidha dance on stage, internet reacts
The Strategic Triad: Implications of the China-Iran-Russia Relationship On Global Stock Markets
Bakingo Unveils ‘Magic in Every Bite’ With Its Exclusive Christmas Dessert Collection
50 men, 10 years: Who is Dominique Pelicot, man jailed for 20 years for organising mass rape of his ex-wife?
Mamta Kulkarni FINALLY admits she was dating Vicky Goswami: 'I will always have love for him'
Indian origin student wears lehenga to graduation ceremony in Swiss, netizens say 'you outshining..'
Top online astrologer Acharya Indravarman is good option, if you are looking for a best astrologer in Delhi
OdinSchool, E&ICT Academy Pave The Way For Generative AI Aspirants
Nine Jharkhand officers to become IAS without appearing for UPSC exam; here's how
Vijay Mallya’s reply to Lalit Modi’s birthday wishes triggers angry reactions, netizens wrote 'Kuch to sharam karo"
ZIM vs AFG: Unsold in IPL auction, Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal slams his maiden ODI century vs Zimbabwe
Thalapathy Vijay blesses Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil; actress pens heartfelt note with unseen photo from her wedding
'Better attitude than human': Elephant politely asks man to move aside in viral video
ICC confirms hybrid model for Champions Trophy 2025, venue for India vs Pakistan match yet to be decided
Who is Pratap Sarangi? BJP MP suffered injury after scuffle at Parliament
Apple no longer world’s no.1 smartwatch brand, loses its title to THIS company
Ankita Lokhande has Sushant Singh Rajput's 'love & blessings', late actor's sister drops comment on her birthday post
'We always misuse...': Goa homestay owner slams guests for leaving property in a mess
'Humiliation....': R Ashwin's father makes explosive claim about his son's sudden retirement
SHOCKING! Class 9 student suddenly becomes millionaire for five hours, his fortune later vanishes as...
SQL server database administrator Balakrishna Boddu sets new standards, supporting redshift clusters
Virat Kohli loses cool, involved in heated exchange with reporter ahead of Boxing Day Test, video goes viral
Christmas 2024: 7 perfect secret Santa gift ideas for your friends and colleagues
Tips to Keep Your Single Bedsheets Fresh and Long-Lasting
Words Worth’s New Book Becomes a Must-Have Resource For Teachers Nationwide
Meet woman, who secured AIR 12 in IIT-JEE, pursued PhD from Princeton University, now works as...
IvyCentral.com Empowers Students To Navigate Competitive College Admissions Process
Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja is FINALLY making Bollywood debut, 14000 girls auditioned to be his heroine, film will..
Virat Kohli set to leave India with Anushka Sharma, kids? Star batter's childhood coach makes shocking revelation
'More than two times': Vijay Mallya says banks recovered Rs 14131 crore from him
'Rahul Gandhi physically manhandled by three MPs...': Congress writes to LS speaker over ruckus on Parliament premises
After R Ashwin’s retirement, Ravi Shastri opens up on MS Dhoni’s shocking 5-minute farewell speech in the dressing room
IND vs AUS: Travis Head to miss Boxing Day Test at MCG? Star Australia batter provides major injury update
Sikandar: Salman Khan all set to ignite screens with his raw insense look; teaser to be dropped on...
OnlyFans model Lily Phillips, who slept with 101 men in a day, now aims to create new world record with...
Ganga Expressway project delayed, won't be operational before Maha Kumbh, new deadline set for...
Now chat with ChatGPT on call, Open AI introduces phone number
Raj Kundra makes SHOCKING claim, says 'business rival' dragged his name in porn case: 'This was vendetta'
Meet actress who worked in B-grade films, was homeless, ate food from plastic bags, had debt of Rs 3.5 crore, now..
Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Lok Sabha Speaker after Parliament showdown: 'I was physically pushed by...'
Live-stream scam: Man uses 400 phones to win prizes, gets arrested
Anushka Sharma lauds R Ashwin's 'lasting legacy' after he announces retirement from Indian cricket
Dharmendra Pradhan makes BIG statement, alleges Congress 'always hated BR Ambedkar, included his shameful cartoon in...'
Mahira Khan REVEALS she was offered Heeramandi, explains how she lost Bhansali's dream project: 'I was told not to...'
Kathak dancers bring D Gukesh's checkmate moves to life, recreate his final chess board moves, watch video
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's mail on WFH misuse goes viral: 'Those of you who have...'
Mumbai ferry crash: Two passengers, man and a child, still missing day after deadly collision
Arbaaz Khan visits Malaika Arora with Salim Khan, Salma, Helen; his son Arhaan's reaction goes viral: Watch
'Have you learnt Karate to beat up MPs?': Kiren Rijiju to Rahul Gandhi after BJP MP blames LoP for injury
Uttar Pradesh man dials 112, threatens to kill CM Yogi Adityanath; arrested
Congress slams BJP's Soros jibe at INDIA bloc's protest against Amit Shah
CAT Result 2024 live updates: Answer key out, check how and where to download scorecard
Richest country in Europe has more money than UK and Spain combined, not France, Luxembourg, Switzerland, it is...
Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh's De De Pyaar De 2 to release in November 2025, R Madhavan joins cast as...
Donald Trump's BIG claim, says, 'many Canadians want Canada to become...'
Meet woman who lives in Rs 750 crore house, she is married to man with Rs 1.36 lakh crore net worth, her husband is...
'Our little angel BOY is here': Devoleena Bhattacharjee welcomes her first child with husband Shanawaz Shaikh
Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram in Ramayana: 'If you’re a lampat chhichhora in real life...'
Is Russia-Ukraine conflict turning into World War III? Troops speak in Nepali, Spanish, Somali, Serbian and Korean
Veteran Malayalam star Meena Ganesh passes away after suffering stroke
Shillong Teer Results TODAY December 19, 2024 Live Updates: Check lucky winning numbers
Mamta Kulkarni breaks his silence, says she's not returned to Mumbai for...
Meet billionaire who is becoming kingmaker for governments globally, know why world leaders keep him on speed-dial
'Told him I am not going to convert': Pavitra Punia makes BIG statement about break up with Eijaz Khan, terms actor as..
Delhi-NCR weather update: National Capital chokes as AQI stays at 448 amid cold wave, no relief despite GRAP 4 in place