India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE: In the second match of the five-match T20I series between Suryakumar Yadav’s India and Mitchell Marsh’s Australia, one of the teams will aim to gain the upper hand in the series, especially since the first game was washed out in Canberra.

Beyond merely securing a series victory, both teams will seek to evaluate the strengths of their squads as they prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026, which will take place in India and Sri Lanka in February. While India has historically had the advantage over Australia in bilateral T20I matches, the hosts have recently adopted a more aggressive style of play.

Key players to watch for India in this match include Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, both of whom possess the ability to dominate any opposition on their best days. For Australia, Travis Head is expected to be a significant threat to India, while Josh Hazlewood, who has been in exceptional form, will be pivotal with the ball.

During the opening T20 International, the Australian fast bowler initially had the Indian captain under pressure, compelling him to awkwardly evade or miss several deliveries. However, on the third ball he faced, the captain took control of the situation. He employed his distinctive, unconventional footwork, moving laterally across the crease to create a stable foundation for the incoming delivery. Although this movement contradicts traditional cricket techniques, it is typical for him. The narrative underscores his extraordinary concentration—his eyes fixed on the ball while his mind assessed the gaps in the field—demonstrating how his unique and precise approach effectively turned the tide against high-caliber bowling.