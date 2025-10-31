FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Tilak Varma departs for 0, India 4 down

India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE: In the second match of the five-match T20I series between Suryakumar Yadav’s India and Mitchell Marsh’s Australia, one of the teams will aim to gain the upper hand in the series, especially since the first game was washed out in Canberra.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 02:21 PM IST

India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Tilak Varma departs for 0, India 4 down
Beyond merely securing a series victory, both teams will seek to evaluate the strengths of their squads as they prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026, which will take place in India and Sri Lanka in February. While India has historically had the advantage over Australia in bilateral T20I matches, the hosts have recently adopted a more aggressive style of play.

Key players to watch for India in this match include Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, both of whom possess the ability to dominate any opposition on their best days. For Australia, Travis Head is expected to be a significant threat to India, while Josh Hazlewood, who has been in exceptional form, will be pivotal with the ball.

During the opening T20 International, the Australian fast bowler initially had the Indian captain under pressure, compelling him to awkwardly evade or miss several deliveries. However, on the third ball he faced, the captain took control of the situation. He employed his distinctive, unconventional footwork, moving laterally across the crease to create a stable foundation for the incoming delivery. Although this movement contradicts traditional cricket techniques, it is typical for him. The narrative underscores his extraordinary concentration—his eyes fixed on the ball while his mind assessed the gaps in the field—demonstrating how his unique and precise approach effectively turned the tide against high-caliber bowling.

LIVE BLOG

  • 31 Oct 2025, 02:14 PM

    Ind vs Aus, 2nd T20I Live: India 35/4 in 5 overs

    A traditional delivery from the seamer: full and angled across, it moves away just enough to tempt Suryakumar into a hesitant poke while his feet remain planted. The thick edge soars directly to Inglis, who makes no error this time. India's captain departs for a mere one run.

    Tilak Varma is out, caught by Josh Inglis!! Oh, he swings across the line, and the top edge ascends high. Inglis calls for it as it drifts towards short fine leg, easily taking the catch to his right. Hazlewood has India wobbling with his precise Test match lines and lengths.

  • 31 Oct 2025, 02:05 PM

    Ind vs Aus, 2nd T20I Live: India 32/2 in 4 overs

    WICKET! India is in a bit of trouble as the decision to elevate Sanju Samson to the No.3 position proves to be a mistake. Nathan Ellis, who has a talent for getting Samson out, claims his wicket for the third time. Samson opted for a review after being struck on the back pad by a length ball that sharply angled in from outside off, but the replays indicated that the ball was destined to hit the middle stump.

  • 31 Oct 2025, 02:03 PM

    Ind vs Aus, 2nd T20I Live: India 22/1 in 3 overs

    India has lost their opening wicket, with Josh Hazlewood once again showcasing his precision. The Australian fast bowler, unyielding with his perfect line and bounce, reaps the benefits as Shubman Gill (5) edges the ball directly to Mitchell Marsh at slip. Gill appeared uncomfortable throughout his innings, and Hazlewood’s persistent bowling ultimately leads to the error.

  • 31 Oct 2025, 01:59 PM

    Ind vs Aus, 2nd T20I Live: India 17/0 in 2 overs

    Abhishek Sharma is unstoppable tonight. The left-handed batsman has begun with a fiery performance, dismantling Bartlett with flair. After deftly flicking a full, swinging delivery through the open square leg area for a couple of runs, he charged down the pitch for the next ball, unsettling the bowler and driving a low full toss powerfully over cover for four runs. But Abhishek wasn't finished; he expertly adjusted to another length delivery, swinging through the line to clear mid-on for two additional runs before capping off the over with a breathtaking six over sweeper cover. It's all about intent. It's all about timing.

  • 31 Oct 2025, 01:20 PM

    Ind vs Aus, 2nd T20I Live: India 1/0 in 1 over

    A thrilling first over from Josh Hazlewood concludes with a clever single from Shubman Gill. This over was packed with excitement, bounce, and suspense. Hazlewood started with a delivery that seemed like a certain LBW, but DRS showed the ball was actually going over the stumps. He then outsmarted Gill with his movement and even hit him on the helmet with a fierce bouncer, leading to a quick concussion assessment. Gill, though rattled, remained composed and navigated through the remainder of the over, eventually getting off the mark with a swift drop-and-run single to cover.

  • 31 Oct 2025, 01:20 PM

    Ind vs Aus, 2nd T20I Live: Teams

    India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

    Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

  • 31 Oct 2025, 01:07 PM

    Ind vs Aus, 2nd T20I Live: Australia opt to bowl

    Mitchell Marsh: We are going to bowl first. Looks a good one, hopefully it won't change for 40 overs. We have one change.

    SKY: We are happy to bat first. That is the brand of cricket we want to play. Shubman knows how to score runs. With him you have to run hard between the wickets as well. We are playing the same team.

  • 31 Oct 2025, 01:07 PM

    Ind vs Aus, 2nd T20I Live: Hello and Welcome!

    Greetings and welcome to our live blog covering the match between India and Australia in the 2nd T20I at Melbourne. The initial game was canceled due to rain; however, we are optimistic about having a complete match today. The atmosphere at the venue is expected to be electric, so remain with us for all the live updates and to experience the excitement from the MCG.

