India vs Australia Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Jadeja-Axar target 250 lead for India, Aussies eye breakthrough

IND vs AUS 1st Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India suffered a major blow when skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the first over after the tea break, but all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel stepped up, both completing impressive half-centuries to help the hosts reach 321/7 at stumps on the second day of the first Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Their stellar performances ensured India remained in a strong position despite the early loss of their captain.

Sharma had a lucky escape when Steve Smith put down a sharp but catchable chance at second slip. But Cummins had the last laugh as he sent Rohit's off-stump cartwheeling with a delivery that curved in to avoid the edge and went through the gate. This brought an end to the Indian captain's majestic innings of 120 off 212 balls, which included 15 boundaries and two sixes, helping India gain an advantage by taking the first-innings lead.

Todd Murphy claimed a maiden five-wicket haul on debut, but Australia will regret the five chances they dropped in the Indian innings, which could have drastically altered the course of the match.

At the close of play, Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 66, while Axar Patel was providing support with 52 runs, as India took a 144-run lead with three wickets in hand and three days of play remaining. The two had combined for an unbeaten 81-run partnership for the eighth wicket, putting India firmly in the driver's seat.

Brief scores: At stumps, Day 2: Australia 177 v India 321/7 in 114 overs (Rohit Sharma 120, Ravindra Jadeja batting 66, Axar Patel batting 52; Todd Murphy 5-82). India lead by 144 runs.

