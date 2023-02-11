India vs Australia Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Jadeja-Axar target 250 lead for India, Aussies eye breakthrough

India suffered a major blow when skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the first over after the tea break, but all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel stepped up, both completing impressive half-centuries to help the hosts reach 321/7 at stumps on the second day of the first Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Their stellar performances ensured India remained in a strong position despite the early loss of their captain.
Sharma had a lucky escape when Steve Smith put down a sharp but catchable chance at second slip. But Cummins had the last laugh as he sent Rohit's off-stump cartwheeling with a delivery that curved in to avoid the edge and went through the gate. This brought an end to the Indian captain's majestic innings of 120 off 212 balls, which included 15 boundaries and two sixes, helping India gain an advantage by taking the first-innings lead.
Todd Murphy claimed a maiden five-wicket haul on debut, but Australia will regret the five chances they dropped in the Indian innings, which could have drastically altered the course of the match.
At the close of play, Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 66, while Axar Patel was providing support with 52 runs, as India took a 144-run lead with three wickets in hand and three days of play remaining. The two had combined for an unbeaten 81-run partnership for the eighth wicket, putting India firmly in the driver's seat.
Brief scores: At stumps, Day 2: Australia 177 v India 321/7 in 114 overs (Rohit Sharma 120, Ravindra Jadeja batting 66, Axar Patel batting 52; Todd Murphy 5-82). India lead by 144 runs.
Axar is caught off-guard with a sharp turn, prompting a huge appeal from both the bowler and wicketkeeper. Cummins opts for a DRS, and the replays show no edge, allowing Axar to escape
India 324/7 (116)
Axar Patel 54(111)
Ravindra Jadeja 67(173)
Three runs from the first over of the day in Nagpur.
On Day Three, the hosts have taken a commanding lead of 144 runs in the first innings with three wickets still in hand. India will be looking to bat long and secure a victory, while the Australians will be aiming to quickly pick up the remaining three wickets in the morning session and then bat aggressively to stay in the game.
On a day when debutant Todd Murphy sent veteran Indian batters packing, Rohit Sharma held his own against the Australian bowlers. The 35-year-old hit 15 fours and two sixes in his innings, culminating in his first century against Australia in Tests.
Ravindra Jadeja achieved a remarkable feat on Day 2 of the match, bagging a five-wicket haul and then following it up with an unbeaten half-century. In doing so, he broke Kapil Dev's record of registering a fifty and picking a fifer in the same match, becoming the only Indian to do so.
Hello and welcome to the exciting third day of the first Test between India and Australia in Nagpur.