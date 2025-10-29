IND vs AUS 1st T20I LIVE Score: Rain stops play, India 97/1 (9.4 overs)

Mohammad Rizwan's shock move embarrasses PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, triggers major crisis in Pakistan cricket
India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE: Abhishek Sharma’s daring approach proves successful as India kicks off the series with a bang. The young opener embraces early challenges that establish a dynamic rhythm against Australia’s fast bowlers, providing India with a thrilling beginning during powerplay.
Nathan Ellis has successfully dismissed Abhishek Sharma, leaving India one wicket down. Earlier, Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and chose to bowl first against India in the opening match of the five-game T20I series at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday. The Australian team has already secured a 2-1 victory in the ODI segment of the series.
This match marks India's first appearance on the field since their triumph in the Asia Cup 2025 held in September. Although the playing conditions differ significantly from what they might encounter during the T20 World Cup 2026 in Sri Lanka and India, it presents a valuable chance to experiment with various combinations on pitches that favor pace and bounce, ensuring they are well-prepared for diverse playing environments.
On the Australian side, they have also enjoyed a remarkable streak in the shorter format of the game and are considered favorites heading into the 2026 World Cup. They will aim to assess the strength of their squad against the reigning World Champions.
Gill and SKY were finally finding their rhythm. SKY leans back and sends a powerful shot off Ellis for a straight six. They scored 15 runs from the first four balls of that over, bringing their total to 97/1 in 9.4 overs, and they were starting to assert their dominance on this pitch.
However, out of nowhere, the skies opened up once more. This time, the rain was heavier. The players were compelled to retreat immediately.
The pitch undoubtedly offers some help for the spinners, leaning towards the slower side and exhibiting a slight stickiness. The variations from the pacers were also proving effective.
However, on the last ball of the over, Gill manages to secure the first boundary after 14 deliveries! With a bit of space, he executes a perfect slog sweep for six. What a fantastic shot!
Marcus Stoinis to Suryakumar Yadav: With a hard length delivery outside off, Suryakumar Yadav capitalizes on the bounce, driving the ball through the covers. The fielder positioned at sweeper cover sprints to his right and executes a remarkable dive to halt the ball, successfully preventing two runs for his team.
Just when Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill seemed poised to build a solid partnership, rain intervened, bringing the action to a standstill. The groundstaff hurriedly moved in to cover the pitch. Although it's only a light drizzle at the moment, the match has been temporarily suspended.
OUT!!! Nathan Ellis delivers a significant blow to Australia by dismissing the explosive Abhishek Sharma. After conceding two boundaries in the same over to Shubman Gill, Ellis bounces back effectively with a well-timed slower delivery. The lack of pace causes Abhishek to mistime his shot, resulting in an easy catch for Tim David at mid-off. This is a crucial wicket lost for India.
Opening batsman Abhishek Sharma is displaying his characteristic fearless style. The left-handed player is intent on taking on every bowler and snatching boundaries. In the last over bowled by Xavier Bartlett, Abhishek struck two boundaries as the pacer conceded nine runs. India is off to a sensational start.
FOUR! Abhishek Sharma launches his assault right from the opening over, clinching a spectacular boundary off the final delivery bowled by Josh Hazlewood. He powerfully drives the short ball through the covers, expertly locating the gap and sending the ball racing to the boundary for a four. Overall, Hazlewood concedes 8 runs in his first over.
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Mitch Marsh: We are going to bowl first. It’s a good surface. I think most times we come to Canberra, it’s always a great surface, beautiful ground, and it’s going to be a stellar crowd, so I’m looking forward to it. (On his side playing an aggressive brand of cricket) Yeah, as do India. I think both sides just lack a lot of power. As we know, India are the number one ranked side in the world for a reason, so I’m certainly up and about for the contest. (Build up to the World Cup) Yeah, it’s exciting. I think all teams around the world now are really pushing their deal towards the World Cup, so we’re excited to test ourselves against the number one ranked side in the world. (Team combination) Eleven players - a few batters, a few bowlers, and a few all-rounders. Keep it simple (smiles)..
Suryakumar Yadav: We were looking to bat first. I mean, it looks like a good wicket. And I heard from our analysts that there have not been a lot of games played here. Might get slower in the second innings. So, yeah, we wanted to bat first. (On the prep for the series) Yeah, I mean, we were here three, four days before this game. Though it was cold yesterday and today. But today, it looks good. Hopefully, we'll have a good game. (On India's good run in T20 cricket) Yeah, I mean, they know what's to be done when they go inside. They know their roles really well. Have good responsibility on their shoulders. And they just enjoy the game. (On picking the XI) Big headache, yeah. It's a good headache. It's not a bad headache. It's a good headache to have. But yeah, good to have so many options. The guys who are missing out are Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep and Nitish.