IND vs AUS 1st T20I LIVE Score: Rain stops play, India 97/1 (9.4 overs)

29 Oct 2025, 02:18 PM

Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I Live: Australia opt to bowl first

Mitch Marsh: We are going to bowl first. It’s a good surface. I think most times we come to Canberra, it’s always a great surface, beautiful ground, and it’s going to be a stellar crowd, so I’m looking forward to it. (On his side playing an aggressive brand of cricket) Yeah, as do India. I think both sides just lack a lot of power. As we know, India are the number one ranked side in the world for a reason, so I’m certainly up and about for the contest. (Build up to the World Cup) Yeah, it’s exciting. I think all teams around the world now are really pushing their deal towards the World Cup, so we’re excited to test ourselves against the number one ranked side in the world. (Team combination) Eleven players - a few batters, a few bowlers, and a few all-rounders. Keep it simple (smiles)..

Suryakumar Yadav: We were looking to bat first. I mean, it looks like a good wicket. And I heard from our analysts that there have not been a lot of games played here. Might get slower in the second innings. So, yeah, we wanted to bat first. (On the prep for the series) Yeah, I mean, we were here three, four days before this game. Though it was cold yesterday and today. But today, it looks good. Hopefully, we'll have a good game. (On India's good run in T20 cricket) Yeah, I mean, they know what's to be done when they go inside. They know their roles really well. Have good responsibility on their shoulders. And they just enjoy the game. (On picking the XI) Big headache, yeah. It's a good headache. It's not a bad headache. It's a good headache to have. But yeah, good to have so many options. The guys who are missing out are Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep and Nitish.