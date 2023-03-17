LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS, 1st ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Siraj strikes for India, Travis Head departs

Search icon
India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score Updates: India will take on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

India, led by Hardik Pandya, will face off against Steve Smith's Australia in the first ODI of a three-match series at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. This is the first ODI series between the two teams since late 2020, when Australia won a three-game series 2-1.

This series is crucial for Australia, as the 50-over World Cup is set to take place in India later this year. Steve Smith will captain the team for this series, with regular ODI skipper Pat Cummins choosing to stay home in Sydney with his family following the passing of his mother, Maria, after her battle with cancer.

Hardik Pandya will captain India's ODI side for the first time in the opening match, with Rohit Sharma sitting out due to family commitments. Rohit will return to lead the team for the final two matches. Unfortunately, India has lost Shreyas Iyer for the series due to a recurring back issue that flared up during the Ahmedabad Test.

Both teams are on impressive winning streaks, with Australia winning their past six ODIs and India's streak stretching to seven. 

Follow all the updates here:

LIVE Blog
17 Mar 2023
01:58 PM

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score Updates: 

Shami's delivery strayed towards the pads, causing the ball to slide down leg and result in FOUR leg byes for the opposing team. However, KL Rahul made a remarkable diving save after Shami's next delivery went wide down leg. Despite this, Shami made an error in line, allowing Smith to hit the ball past point for another FOUR.

AUS 29/1 (5)

Mitchell Marsh 13(9)

Steve Smith 5(11)

Last wicket Travis Head 5(10)

01:45 PM

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score Updates: 

Siraj's overpitched delivery was met with a mistimed hit from Marsh, but despite this, he managed to secure a boundary. Siraj then dropped short, allowing Marsh to execute a graceful drive through the square for another four runs. Marsh continued to dominate, hitting yet another four with a creamed length delivery that sailed past mid-off and straight to the fence. 

AUS 19/1 (4)

Mitchell Marsh 13(9)

Steve Smith 0(5)

Last wicket Travis Head 5(10)

01:36 PM

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Wicket!

Siraj responded to Head's boundary by delivering two precise balls. He adjusted his line, adding a subtle inward movement to his delivery. Head attempted to cut the ball once again, but instead, he ended up chopping it onto his leg stump, causing it to go for a cartwheel. 

AUS 5/1 (2)

Mitchell Marsh 0(2)

Steve Smith 0(0)

Last wicket Travis Head 5(10)

01:09 PM

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score Updates: 

Shami skillfully extracts extra bounce off the pitch as he gently seams the ball past Head's outside edge. Head responds with a confident push through cover for a single, taking advantage of the fuller delivery.

AUS 1/0 (1)

Mitchell Marsh 0(2)

Travis Head 1(4)

01:07 PM

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Playing XI

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

12:56 PM

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score Updates: India win the toss and opts to field first

Hardik Pandya: We'll bowl first. It is a good track and dew factor will be there. We feel we will do well in the second innings. I got some time off, breaks are like gold dust for me so it gave me a chance to rest and improve. Playing for India every game and every format is important. With this being a WC year, the ODI format is important. We've gone with four quicks - Shardul, Shami, myself and Siraj. Two spinners in Jadeja and Kuldeep.

Steve Smith: Good toss to lose. Happy batting first because I didn't know what to do. We got to try our best to adjust to these conditions, and get our combinations right with the WC in mind. I think we played well in the back end, and plenty of fresh faces to choose from. Alex Carey is sick so he has gone home, so Josh Inglis will come in today. David Warner is not yet fully fit, so Mitch Marsh will open the batting. The rest of the changes will come on the big television here soon enough.

12:49 PM

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Head-to-head stats

Australia has a clear advantage over India in their head-to-head ODI cricket matches. Out of the 143 games played to date, Australia has emerged victorious in 80 of them, while India has won 53. However, when playing on home turf, India has a significantly better record. In the 64 ODIs played in India, the home team has won 29 times, while the Aussies have won 30.

12:45 PM

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score Updates:

Kohli is just 191 runs away from joining the elite club of batters who have completed 13,000 ODI runs. This exclusive group includes Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, and Sanath Jayasuriya. If Kohli manages to achieve this feat in the current series, he will become the fastest player to reach this milestone in terms of innings played.

12:44 PM

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score Updates:

The Indian cricket team will be without their regular captain, Rohit Sharma, for the first One Day International (ODI) against Australia due to personal commitments. This presents an opportunity for Ishan Kishan, who has struggled to find his form since his impressive double century against Bangladesh. However, the stand-in captain, Hardik Pandya, has confirmed that Kishan will open the batting with Shubman Gill. As a result, KL Rahul will continue to bat in the middle order.

12:44 PM

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score Updates:

This upcoming One Day International (ODI) match between India and Australia marks the first time the two teams have faced off since December 2020, when they played in Canberra. In that match, India emerged victorious with a 13-run lead, thanks in large part to the impressive performance of Hardik Pandya, who scored an unbeaten 92 runs. 

12:43 PM

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

Welcome to our live coverage of the highly anticipated India vs Australia 1st ODI at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match promises to be a thrilling encounter, filled with drama, tension, and of course, top-notch cricket. As two of the world's best cricketing nations go head-to-head, fans can expect nothing less than a nail-biting contest. 

