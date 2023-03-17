LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS, 1st ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Siraj strikes for India, Travis Head departs

IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVE Score and Updates

India, led by Hardik Pandya, will face off against Steve Smith's Australia in the first ODI of a three-match series at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. This is the first ODI series between the two teams since late 2020, when Australia won a three-game series 2-1.

This series is crucial for Australia, as the 50-over World Cup is set to take place in India later this year. Steve Smith will captain the team for this series, with regular ODI skipper Pat Cummins choosing to stay home in Sydney with his family following the passing of his mother, Maria, after her battle with cancer.

Hardik Pandya will captain India's ODI side for the first time in the opening match, with Rohit Sharma sitting out due to family commitments. Rohit will return to lead the team for the final two matches. Unfortunately, India has lost Shreyas Iyer for the series due to a recurring back issue that flared up during the Ahmedabad Test.

Both teams are on impressive winning streaks, with Australia winning their past six ODIs and India's streak stretching to seven.

Follow all the updates here: