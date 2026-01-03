FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India squad announcement for NZ ODIs Live Updates: Will Mohammed Siraj find a place?

India squad announcement for NZ ODIs Live Updates: Selectors of Team India are set to announce the much-awaited squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 03:22 PM IST

Ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Team India are set to lock horns against New Zealand in a 3-match ODI series at home, starting January 11, which will feature legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returning to action after the South Africa series last year. The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is set to announce the 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI series. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest and live updates regarding Team India's squad.

  • 03 Jan 2026, 02:25 PM

    Team India's ODI squad announcement LIVE: Ajit Agarkar in Jaipur

    Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has been spotted at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, watching the Mumbai vs Maharashtra game in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Key players in the contest are Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

     

  • 03 Jan 2026, 01:54 PM

    Team India's ODI squad announcement LIVE: Hardik Pandya hits 100 in VHT

    Ahead of Team India's ODI squad announcement, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya slammed a century in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy for Baroda. 

     

  • 03 Jan 2026, 01:39 PM

    Team India's ODI squad announcement LIVE: Will Shreyas Iyer return to ODI squad?

    Shreyas Iyer, Team India's ODI vice-captain, is currently on the road to recovery from injury, which he suffered during the Australia tour. Iyer is expected to play a match on January 6 in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, which will clear the air around his fitness for the upcoming international fixtures.

  • 03 Jan 2026, 01:32 PM

    Team India's ODI squad announcement LIVE: BCCI secretary confirmed squad to be revealed soon

    BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told news agency ANI, ''From January 11, India will play a three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Today, we have a selectors’ meeting and the squad will be revealed in the afternoon.''

     

  • 03 Jan 2026, 01:28 PM

    Team India's ODI squad announcement LIVE: Willn Padikkal find a place?

    Devdutt Padikkal, who smashed yet another century for Karnataka in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, has been in a top-notch form recently, putting his name in strong contention for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. Will the selectors pick him for the 3-match ODI series?

