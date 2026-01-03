India squad announcement for NZ ODIs Live Updates: Will Mohammed Siraj find a place?

India squad announcement for NZ ODIs Live Updates: Selectors of Team India are set to announce the much-awaited squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home.

Ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Team India are set to lock horns against New Zealand in a 3-match ODI series at home, starting January 11, which will feature legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returning to action after the South Africa series last year. The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is set to announce the 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI series. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest and live updates regarding Team India's squad.