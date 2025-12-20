FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cricket

CRICKET

India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announcement Live Updates: Will Shubman Gill be included in team for ICC tournament?

India Squad Announcement For T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: The squad for the upcoming ICC tournament is set to be announced today. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest and live updates.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 01:27 PM IST

India Squad Announcement For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Team India's 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is set to be announced today, December 20. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar will confirm the squad in a press conference for the ICC tournament, starting February 7. Ahead of the much-awaited ICC tournament, India will be facing New Zealand on home soil in January next year, prepping for the main event. So, stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates and get to know Team India's squad here first.

LIVE BLOG

  • 20 Dec 2025, 12:35 PM

    India T20 WC 2026 Squad Announcement Live: Presser coming soon

    As BCCI's secretary Devajit Saikia, along with chief selector Ajit Agarkar and skipper Suryakumar Yadav, arrive at the BCCI headquarters, a press conference is set to begin soon.

