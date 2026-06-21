IND W vs SA W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Khaka traps Yastika plumb as India lose review

IND W vs SA W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India has won the toss and has chosen to bat first. Follow live score, match updates, key moments, playing XIs and all the action as India aim for another vital victory.

IND W vs SA W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India's promising start in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup faces its first significant challenge today as Harmanpreet Kaur's team goes up against South Africa at Old Trafford, Manchester. With consecutive victories over Pakistan and the Netherlands, India has established a solid standing in Group A, but this match will provide deeper insights into their capabilities beyond what the points table indicates.

South Africa enters the match with a sense of urgency, carrying recent experiences and enough battle scars to pose a threat. Laura Wolvaardt's squad triumphed over India 4-1 in a T20I series earlier this year and has already recovered from their initial loss to Australia. They now stand as a hurdle between India and a smoother path to the semifinals. With Harmanpreet approaching her milestone 200th T20I and India still coping with Shreyanka Patil's injury setback, this isn't merely another group match; it serves as a true test of India's readiness.

Follow all the latest updates here: