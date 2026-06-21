IND W vs SA W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Khaka traps Yastika plumb as India lose review

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IND W vs SA W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India has won the toss and has chosen to bat first. Follow live score, match updates, key moments, playing XIs and all the action as India aim for another vital victory.
IND W vs SA W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India's promising start in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup faces its first significant challenge today as Harmanpreet Kaur's team goes up against South Africa at Old Trafford, Manchester. With consecutive victories over Pakistan and the Netherlands, India has established a solid standing in Group A, but this match will provide deeper insights into their capabilities beyond what the points table indicates.
South Africa enters the match with a sense of urgency, carrying recent experiences and enough battle scars to pose a threat. Laura Wolvaardt's squad triumphed over India 4-1 in a T20I series earlier this year and has already recovered from their initial loss to Australia. They now stand as a hurdle between India and a smoother path to the semifinals. With Harmanpreet approaching her milestone 200th T20I and India still coping with Shreyanka Patil's injury setback, this isn't merely another group match; it serves as a true test of India's readiness.
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Ayabonga Khaka provided South Africa another breakthrough by trapping Yastika Bhatia lbw for 15 off 13 balls. Expecting width, Yastika stayed on the back foot but was beaten by a skiddy length delivery that kept low and struck her in front. India reviewed the decision, but ball-tracking confirmed it was clipping the top of off.
South Africa struck a crucial blow as Shabnim Ismail dismissed Shafali Verma for 31 off just 15 balls. Attempting to evade a sharp bouncer, Shafali got a faint glove on the ball through to wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta. The on-field decision was overturned after a review, ending a blistering knock that featured four fours and a six.
Shafali Verma turned up the aggression against Chloe Tryon, smashing two boundaries and a towering six in a dominant over. She first drilled a drive through cover, then swept powerfully past square leg before charging down the track to launch a 74-metre maximum over long-off, putting South Africa under immense pressure.
India's openers took on Shabnim Ismail in style, with Shafali Verma crunching a full delivery past cover for four before Smriti Mandhana struck back-to-back boundaries. The left-hander first drove elegantly through the off-side and then pulled a short ball fine, making it three fours in a commanding over.
Shafali Verma punished a rare error from Marizanne Kapp, flicking a leg-side delivery fine for four. The ball drifted onto her pads, and the Indian opener timed it perfectly, beating the chasing short fine-leg fielder to continue India's brisk start.
South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon(w), Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma
Harmanpreet: We're going to bat first. I think it's a good pitch. If we bat first and put on a good total, that'll help us win the game. Have to spend some time in the middle. 200th game, it's been an amazing journey. Never thought I'll come this far. God has been kind, thankful to Him. Thanks to friends, family, BCCI. Shreyanka is missing because of injury, Prema making her debut. I am more nervous playing my 200th match, she is someone who looks very calm. Kranti Gaud is out, Arundhati is playing.
Wolvaardt: Probably would've batted as well. Big game, would've liked to put runs on the board. Nice to have won against them recently but they have got the better of us at the World Cup recently. Two changes. Really slow here, so thought of bringing in some batters who are good against the spin.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India Women and South Africa Women. It's a crucial encounter for both teams as they look to strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stage.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and elected to bat first. Can the Women in Blue put up a commanding total, or will South Africa's bowlers make early inroads? Stay with us for live scores, key moments, expert analysis and all the latest updates from this exciting contes