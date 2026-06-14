IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, India opt to bat

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India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, India will kick off their Women's T20 World Cup journey against Pakistan this Sunday. The spotlight will be on the struggling Indian openers, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.
India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: India kicks off their 2026 Women's T20 World Cup journey this Sunday, facing off against their long-time rivals, Pakistan, in Birmingham. With a well-rounded team, India is eager for their star openers, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, to deliver outstanding performances. All eyes will be on Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership as India aims to secure a second ICC title, following their ODI World Cup victory last year. India holds a 13-3 advantage over Pakistan in women's T20I matches. In their last encounter during the 2024 T20 World Cup, India triumphed by six wickets. However, Mandhana has struggled with her form recently. After scoring 82 against Australia in Adelaide in February, her subsequent six matches yielded scores of 13, 12, 37, 0, 32, and 8. Similarly, Shafali has also faced challenges, with her last five performances resulting in scores of 9, 4, 2, 22, and 11. Pakistan will be captained by Fatima Sana, who has an impressive batting average of over 50 and a bowling average of under 25 since last year.
Follow all the latest updates and live score here:
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Ayesha Zafar, Saira Jabeen, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Tasmia Rubab, Sadia Iqbal
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud
Harmanpreet Kaur: We will bat first. It is a very good pitch to bat on, we will put up a decent total on the board. We are all very excited, we are taking the confidence from the last World Cup. It is about playing good cricket and we are looking forward to that. Bharti is playing today. We are going with three spinners and two medium pacers.
Fatima Sana: We would have batted as well. It looks like a good batting track. As a team we are doing great in batting and bowling. It is good. It looks like a batting track but we have a good bowling attack. We are going with Saira and it will be her first World Cup game.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma
Pakistan: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Saira Jabeen, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana(c), Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Eyman Fatima, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Tasmia Rubab
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan. Harmanpreet Kaur's India begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in what promises to be a thrilling contest. Stay tuned for live scores, key moments, wickets, milestones and all the latest updates from this blockbuster encounter.