IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, India opt to bat

India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, India will kick off their Women's T20 World Cup journey against Pakistan this Sunday. The spotlight will be on the struggling Indian openers, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.

India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: India kicks off their 2026 Women's T20 World Cup journey this Sunday, facing off against their long-time rivals, Pakistan, in Birmingham. With a well-rounded team, India is eager for their star openers, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, to deliver outstanding performances. All eyes will be on Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership as India aims to secure a second ICC title, following their ODI World Cup victory last year. India holds a 13-3 advantage over Pakistan in women's T20I matches. In their last encounter during the 2024 T20 World Cup, India triumphed by six wickets. However, Mandhana has struggled with her form recently. After scoring 82 against Australia in Adelaide in February, her subsequent six matches yielded scores of 13, 12, 37, 0, 32, and 8. Similarly, Shafali has also faced challenges, with her last five performances resulting in scores of 9, 4, 2, 22, and 11. Pakistan will be captained by Fatima Sana, who has an impressive batting average of over 50 and a bowling average of under 25 since last year.

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