IND vs NED, Women's T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Mandhana accelerates, Shafali falls after fifty

17 Jun 2026, 07:22 PM

IND vs NED, Women's T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Netherlands Women opt to bowl

Babette de Leede: We will bowl first. (On choosing to bowl first) I think we will get something out of the wicket, hopefully, and then chase down the total. (On facing India after a competitive performance against Bangladesh) We’re super excited for this opportunity. I think playing India is a dream coming true, especially here in Leeds. So yeah, we’re super excited. A little bit nervous, but more excitement. (On having a player with domestic experience at Headingley) Yeah, it’s good to have her (Kallis) play domestic cricket here. She gave us a little bit of insight about the pitch, the stadium, and obviously it’s her home ground, so we’re hoping to see her shine later with the bat. (On changes to the playing XI) Yeah, we made one change. Myrthe is coming in. We’re playing an extra pacer and dropped a batter.

Harmanpreet Kaur: (On the decision to bat first in challenging conditions) I think it’s a very great opportunity for us to bat first because it’s a little hard condition due to the overcast weather, but I think we want to bat first and we wanted to challenge ourselves. (On areas India wants to improve despite a convincing opening win) I think the powerplay with both bat and ball is something we are really looking forward to improving. Hopefully today we will bat positively in the powerplay and, while bowling, if we can get a few wickets in the powerplay, that will be important. (On handling conditions if the ball starts moving around) I think it’s about sticking to your own plans and batting as deep as possible because in these conditions you can’t start hitting from the very first ball. You really need to spend some time at the wicket and then you can take the game ahead. I think that is the key, and hopefully we will bat well. (On changes to the playing XI) Yes, we do have one change. Arundhati is resting today. In her place, Nandini Sharma is back.