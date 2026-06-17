IND vs NED, Women's T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Mandhana accelerates, Shafali falls after fifty

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India vs Netherlands LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026:Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma handed India a dominant start with an attacking opening partnership against the Netherlands, putting the Women in Blue firmly in control of the contest.
India vs Netherlands LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Indian Women are back in action at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, as Harmanpreet Kaur's team takes on the Netherlands Women, who are making their tournament debut, in their second Group 1 match at Headingley, Leeds. India kicked off their campaign with an impressive 64-run victory over Pakistan, thanks to Smriti Mandhana's 68 runs, Richa Ghosh's late contribution of 34, and Deepti Sharma's outstanding bowling performance of 5 wickets for just 10 runs. On the other hand, the Netherlands are participating in their inaugural Women's T20 World Cup, presenting India with a prime opportunity to gain momentum and safeguard their net run rate ahead of more challenging group-stage matches. With Mandhana in fine form, Deepti already taking wickets, and India anticipated to be strong favorites, all eyes will be on how decisively they manage a historically significant but lower-ranked Dutch team.
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Smriti Mandhana keeps India on the charge, smashing a four and a towering six off Heather Siegers with aggressive footwork. However, the bowler strikes back as Shafali Verma departs for a brilliant 55 off 38 balls, holing out at long-on. Jemimah Rodrigues arrives and gets going instantly, timing a delightful drive through extra cover for four.
Shafali Verma keeps the scoring rate soaring against Caroline de Lange. She first clears her front leg to whip a full delivery powerfully over mid-wicket before dispatching a juicy full toss with a well-controlled sweep between backward square leg and short fine for another boundary.
Shafali Verma continues her boundary blitz against Isabel Woning. She first slaps a full delivery over the off-side infield, then guides another to third man for four. Woning's woes deepen with a waist-high full toss that is called a no-ball, and Shafali slices it expertly between the keeper and short third for yet another boundary, earning a free hit.
Smriti Mandhana continues to find the boundaries with ease. Silver Siegers drifts one down the leg side and the left-hander quickly gets down on one knee, neatly sweeping it past short fine leg for another well-controlled boundary.
Smriti Mandhana shifts gears against Iris Zwilling, collecting consecutive boundaries in style. She first dances down the track to loft one imperiously over extra cover before punching a short, wide delivery through the same region, finding the gap with impeccable timing.
Shafali Verma tears into Isabel Woning with a hat-trick of fours. A top-edged pull flies over square leg, a fierce square cut punishes width, and she then clears her front leg to hammer a fuller ball over mid-off. India continue to race along at the top.
Heather Siegers comes under pressure as India's openers cash in. Shafali Verma rocks back and cuts a short, wide delivery through extra cover for four, before Smriti Mandhana produces back-to-back boundaries with elegant drives — first straight past mid-off and then through the cover region.
Iris Zwilling errs on a back-of-a-length line and Shafali Verma makes her pay. The Indian opener shuffles across, opens the bat face at the last moment and expertly guides the ball between the wicketkeeper and short third for a classy boundary.
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma
Netherlands Women (Playing XI): Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede(w/c), Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Myrthe van den Raad, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Isabel Woning
Babette de Leede: We will bowl first. (On choosing to bowl first) I think we will get something out of the wicket, hopefully, and then chase down the total. (On facing India after a competitive performance against Bangladesh) We’re super excited for this opportunity. I think playing India is a dream coming true, especially here in Leeds. So yeah, we’re super excited. A little bit nervous, but more excitement. (On having a player with domestic experience at Headingley) Yeah, it’s good to have her (Kallis) play domestic cricket here. She gave us a little bit of insight about the pitch, the stadium, and obviously it’s her home ground, so we’re hoping to see her shine later with the bat. (On changes to the playing XI) Yeah, we made one change. Myrthe is coming in. We’re playing an extra pacer and dropped a batter.
Harmanpreet Kaur: (On the decision to bat first in challenging conditions) I think it’s a very great opportunity for us to bat first because it’s a little hard condition due to the overcast weather, but I think we want to bat first and we wanted to challenge ourselves. (On areas India wants to improve despite a convincing opening win) I think the powerplay with both bat and ball is something we are really looking forward to improving. Hopefully today we will bat positively in the powerplay and, while bowling, if we can get a few wickets in the powerplay, that will be important. (On handling conditions if the ball starts moving around) I think it’s about sticking to your own plans and batting as deep as possible because in these conditions you can’t start hitting from the very first ball. You really need to spend some time at the wicket and then you can take the game ahead. I think that is the key, and hopefully we will bat well. (On changes to the playing XI) Yes, we do have one change. Arundhati is resting today. In her place, Nandini Sharma is back.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup clash between India Women and Netherlands Women. Stay tuned as we bring you live scores, ball-by-ball updates, key moments, wickets, milestones, and expert analysis from this crucial Group Stage encounter.