CRICKET
Ind W vs ENG W, ICC T20 World Cup Highlights: England held their nerves to beat India by 11 runs in a Group B match at the St George's Park in Gqeberha.
England held their nerve to defeat India by 11 runs in a Group B match at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth. In a thrilling chase of 152, India were restricted to 140/5 in 20 overs, leaving England victorious in a nail-biting finish.
In the chase, Smriti Mandhana shone with a 52-run knock, while Richa Ghosh finished with an unbeaten 47. Earlier, Renuka Thakur had a stellar performance, taking five wickets as India successfully restricted England to 151/7.
Renuka dismissed Danni Wyatt (0), Alice Capsey (3), and Sophie Dunkley (10) in quick succession during the powerplay. She then proceeded to dismiss Amy Jones (40) and Katherine Sciver-Brunt (0) off consecutive deliveries in the final over, thus limiting England's scoring potential.
This brings us to the conclusion of our coverage of the England vs India T20 World Cup match, the Women in Blue were unable to secure a third consecutive victory, falling short for the first time. However, the action is far from over, as defending champions Australia face off against South Africa at St Georges Park in the next match. Until then..Goodbye!!
England triumph by 11 runs, maintaining their undefeated streak in the ongoing T20 World Cup!
IND W 140/5 (20)
Pooja Vastrakar 2(4)
Richa Ghosh 47(34)
England triumph over India to stay top of Group 2— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 18, 2023
: https://t.co/pDKqgYl4hJ#ENGvIND | #T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp pic.twitter.com/lAjchJutwn
Both Mandhana and Ghosh are searching for the big hits, but credit must be given to spinners Glenn and Ecclestone for their impressive bowling, denying the batsmen any opportunity to swing their arms.
IND W 93/3 (15)
Smriti Mandhana 45(38)
Richa Ghosh 17(19)
Last wicket- Harmanpreet Kaur 4(6)
Harmanpreet Kaur's departure proved costly for India as they lost two wickets in quick succession around the halfway mark. Kaur charged down the track, only to be undone by a thick leading edge that resulted in a simple catch for Capsey at cover.
IND W 64/3 (11)
Smriti Mandhana 33(31)
Richa Ghosh 1(2)
Last wicket- Harmanpreet Kaur 4(6)
Jemimah attempts to up the ante, attempting to clear long-on off Glenn's bowling, but is thwarted by Katherine Brunt's presence.
IND W 62/2 (10)
Smriti Mandhana 32(29)
Harmanpreet Kaur 4(4)
Last wicket- Jemimah Rodrigues 13(16)
Dunkley capitalizes on a mistake by Mandhana; the left-hander was trying to advance down the pitch against Glenn, but instead sent the ball off the toe of her bat towards cover, just beyond Dunkley's grasp.
IND W 50/1 (8)
Smriti Mandhana 30(27)
Jemimah Rodrigues 7(10)
Last wicket- Shafali Verma 8(11)
Mandhana welcomed Charlie Dean with a boundary right after Verma's dismissal, lofting the ball over mid-on to move into the twenties. Both Dean and Bell kept things tidy following the boundary, with just seven more runs coming in the next eleven deliveries, as India reached 40/1 at the end of the powerplay.
IND W 40/1 (6)
Smriti Mandhana 25(20)
Jemimah Rodrigues 2(5)
Last wicket- Shafali Verma 8(11)
Shafali desperately attempts to make contact with the last ball of the over, but can only manage to sky it, allowing Katherine Sciver-Brunt to complete the catch with ease.
IND W 29/1 (4)
Smriti Mandhana 18(13)
Jemimah Rodrigues 0(0)
Last wicket- Shafali Verma 8(11)
Ecclestone launches one past the midwicket fence for a massive six! Jones targets the same area and succeeds in replicating the same result. It was a brilliant over for England, sending the crowd into a frenzy!
ENG W 144/5 (19)
Amy Jones 39(25)
Sophie Ecclestone 9(6)
Last wicket Nat Sciver Brunt 50(42)
Natalie Sciver has spearheaded the English resurgence, culminating in a well-deserved milestone. However, her efforts were in vain as an attempted reverse sweep was snared by India's Smriti Mandhana.
ENG W 120/5 (17)
Amy Jones 26(18)
Sophie Ecclestone 0(1)
Last wicket Nat Sciver Brunt 50(42)
Amy Jones sent Pooja Vastrakar's delivery soaring over the keeper for a boundary, then followed it up with a powerful slog sweep for the first six of the match.
ENG W 106/4 (15)
Amy Jones 16(14)
Nat Sciver Brunt 47(35)
Last wicket Heather Knigt 28(23)
Radha Yadav is keeping things tight at the other end, providing the necessary support for Shikha Pandey. With the Indian bowlers not allowing any easy runs, England's innings is losing its momentum.
ENG W 86/4 (13)
Amy Jones 3(7)
Nat Sciver Brunt 40(30)
Last wicket Heather Knigt 28(23)
Knight's solid innings came to an end with a tame conclusion, as she chipped a low full toss from Pandey straight to Shafali at mid off for an easy catch.
ENG W 80/4 (11)
Amy Jones 0(0)
Nat Sciver Brunt 37(25)
Last wicket Heather Knigt 28(23)
Sciver-Brunt and Knight have forged a formidable partnership at the fourth wicket, amassing 43 runs off just 32 deliveries. England are now eyeing a total of 140-150 at the halfway mark of their innings.
ENG W 72/3 (10)
Heather Knigt 23(20)
Nat Sciver Brunt 35(22)
Last wicket Sophia Dunkley 10(11)
Renuka Singh was removed from the attack after a remarkable powerplay spell in which she decimated the English top three. Pandey replaced her and bowled a much more controlled over.
ENG W 49/3 (8)
Heather Knigt 11(14)
Nat Sciver Brunt 21(16)
Last wicket Sophia Dunkley 10(11)
Deepti Sharma bowls her first over and Heather Knight attempts to take on her, opting for a reverse sweep. However, she is struck on the pad, but a faint edge saves her from being dismissed as India reviews the umpire's decision.
ENG W 37/3 (6)
Heather Knigt 6(6)
Nat Sciver Brunt 17(12)
Last wicket Sophia Dunkley 10(11)
England is struggling to breathe as India tightens the noose, thanks to the sharp bowling of Renuka Singh Thakur. Her incisive deliveries have put England in a precarious position
ENG W 29/3 (5)
Heather Knigt 0(2)
Nat Sciver Brunt 15(10)
Last wicket Sophia Dunkley 10(11)
Shikha pitches one to Dunkley, who makes room and drives over mid-off. Shikha Pandey has pitched up again, and we're seeing some deviation here.
ENG W 10/1 (2)
Sophia Dunkley 6(6)
Alice Capsey 3(5)
Last wicket Danielle Wyatt 0(1)
Renuka Thakur and India have secured a wicket! The delivery was straight in towards the stumps, and Wyatt was dismissed for a first ball duck.
ENG W 3/1 (1)
Sophia Dunkley 1(3)
Alice Capsey 1(2)
Last wicket Danielle Wyatt 0(1)
Preps— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 18, 2023
Smiles
Time to hit the ground running
Follow the match https://t.co/EvGQ5Eom80#TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup | #ENGvIND | @ImHarmanpreet | @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/W6A8dTgjrG
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh
England Women (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell
India Women: Hrishita Basu, Shafali Verma(C), Gongadi Trisha, Shikha Shalot, Shweta Sehrawat, Sonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Shabnam MD, Mannat Kashyap, Richa Ghosh, Najla Noushad
England Women: Maddie Ward, Davina Perrin, Niamh Holland, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Grace Scrivens(C), Charis Pavely, Seren Smale, Liberty Heap, Alexa Stonehouse, Hannah Baker, Sophia Smale
Welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women, taking place at St George's Park, Gqeberha. The match will commence at 6:30 pm, with the toss taking place 30 minutes prior. Don't miss out on the thrilling action as these two teams battle it out for the coveted title!
