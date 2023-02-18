Ind W vs ENG W, ICC T20 World Cup Highlights: England held their nerves to beat India by 11 runs in a Group B match at the St George's Park in Gqeberha.

England held their nerve to defeat India by 11 runs in a Group B match at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth. In a thrilling chase of 152, India were restricted to 140/5 in 20 overs, leaving England victorious in a nail-biting finish.

In the chase, Smriti Mandhana shone with a 52-run knock, while Richa Ghosh finished with an unbeaten 47. Earlier, Renuka Thakur had a stellar performance, taking five wickets as India successfully restricted England to 151/7.

Renuka dismissed Danni Wyatt (0), Alice Capsey (3), and Sophie Dunkley (10) in quick succession during the powerplay. She then proceeded to dismiss Amy Jones (40) and Katherine Sciver-Brunt (0) off consecutive deliveries in the final over, thus limiting England's scoring potential.

