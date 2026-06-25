IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Women opt to bat, check playing XIs

IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against India Women in a crucial Women's T20 World Cup clash. Check the live score, ball-by-ball updates, playing XIs, key moments and all the latest action as IND W and BAN W battle for vital points.

IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: After suffering a defeat to South Africa in their last match, India finds themselves on the brink of elimination in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Their next challenge is against Bangladesh in the upcoming Group A clash. The loss to South Africa has significantly impacted their chances of reaching the semifinals, while Bangladesh heads into their match against Pakistan with a boost of confidence. Both teams have secured four points from three matches. India did enjoy a day off following their setback against South Africa and will be eager to revive their campaign at Old Trafford in Manchester this Thursday.

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