IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Women opt to bat, check playing XIs

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IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against India Women in a crucial Women's T20 World Cup clash. Check the live score, ball-by-ball updates, playing XIs, key moments and all the latest action as IND W and BAN W battle for vital points.
IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: After suffering a defeat to South Africa in their last match, India finds themselves on the brink of elimination in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Their next challenge is against Bangladesh in the upcoming Group A clash. The loss to South Africa has significantly impacted their chances of reaching the semifinals, while Bangladesh heads into their match against Pakistan with a boost of confidence. Both teams have secured four points from three matches. India did enjoy a day off following their setback against South Africa and will be eager to revive their campaign at Old Trafford in Manchester this Thursday.
Follow all the latest updates here:
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Nandni Sharma
Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Marufa Akter
Nigar Sultana | Bangladesh captain: We wanted to bat first. We want to put a score on the board. This is a really important game for us. We want to give our everything for this game. Our batters have been in bad patches and I hope that they will come back. Bowlers have been doing well. Same team.
Harmanpreet Kaur | India captain: I think it's a good wicket to bat on but if you spend some time on the wicket it is a really good. But there is something in it for the bowling group as well. Good pitch to bat and ball. We just have to react. First get the win and see how it goes.
Welcome to our live coverage of the India Women vs Bangladesh Women clash in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Bangladesh Women have won the toss and elected to bat first in this crucial encounter. Stay tuned for live score updates, wickets, key moments, playing XIs, match highlights and all the latest action as the two sides battle for vital points.