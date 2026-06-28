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IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India Women opt to bat, check playing XIs

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IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India Women opt to bat, check playing XIs

IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: The race for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals is set for a thrilling finish, with India still in contention for a last-four berth.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 06:37 PM IST

IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India Women opt to bat, check playing XIs
IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026
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IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India is set to take on Australia in a crucial match at the Women's T20 World Cup 2026, taking place at Lord's, London, this Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team must secure a victory to advance to the semi-finals from Group A. A defeat in this match would mean the end of their tournament journey. Conversely, Australia is nearly guaranteed a spot in the semi-finals; even a close loss to India would still see them through. Meanwhile, South Africa has gained a significant advantage in the race for the semifinals following their victory over Bangladesh.

Follow all the latest updates here:

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  • 28 Jun 2026, 06:36 PM

    IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score: Teams

    India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud

    Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton

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  • 28 Jun 2026, 06:28 PM

    IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score: India Women opt to bat

    Harman: Going to bat first. Very important game for us, we thought let's just bat freely. One change. Kranti back in place of Nandni. These kind of pitches suit her. It's a fresh day, fresh mind. Today is the day to enjoy ourselves.

    Molineux: Actually we were going to have a bowl. Pheebs is back in, Alana King is missing out. Just conditions and matchups.

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  • 28 Jun 2026, 06:28 PM

    IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score: Hello and welcome!

    It's a high-stakes encounter with India's semifinal hopes hanging in the balance. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team must deliver against the tournament favourites to keep their knockout dreams alive, while Australia will be aiming to continue their dominant run.

    Stay tuned for live toss updates, playing XIs, ball-by-ball commentary, key moments, stats and post-match reactions from this blockbuster contest.

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