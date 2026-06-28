IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India Women opt to bat, check playing XIs

IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: The race for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals is set for a thrilling finish, with India still in contention for a last-four berth.

IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India is set to take on Australia in a crucial match at the Women's T20 World Cup 2026, taking place at Lord's, London, this Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team must secure a victory to advance to the semi-finals from Group A. A defeat in this match would mean the end of their tournament journey. Conversely, Australia is nearly guaranteed a spot in the semi-finals; even a close loss to India would still see them through. Meanwhile, South Africa has gained a significant advantage in the race for the semifinals following their victory over Bangladesh.

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