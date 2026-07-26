IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Muzarabani strikes as Abhishek falls cheaply

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IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first against Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I. Having already clinched the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead, the visitors will look to complete a clean sweep, while Zimbabwe aim to avoid a whitewash.
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: India aims to secure a victory in the 3rd and final T20I to complete a whitewash against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club later today. This marks the second time in two days that India is taking the field. In the second match on Saturday, India scored 219/5. Zimbabwe struggled significantly in their reply, ultimately losing the match by 90 runs.
In the earlier two matches, India gave debuts to fast bowlers Ashok Sharma and Yash Thakur. Notably, Prince Yadav will not participate in the third game due to a hamstring injury he sustained in the previous match, which forced him to leave the field during his bowling spell.
India's batters capitalised on Brad Evans' wayward over as Ishan Kishan struck two classy boundaries—one over cover and another straight down the ground. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi then rubbed salt into Zimbabwe's wounds by dispatching the extra delivery for four to cap off an expensive over.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his fluent knock by taking on Newman Nyamhuri with two boundaries in the over. He punched his first ball past a diving mid-on before brilliantly squeezing a pinpoint yorker between the keeper and short third, collecting 11 runs from the over for India.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi kept India on the offensive despite the lively bounce from Blessing Muzarabani. The youngster first rode a hurried hook that sailed into the stands for a massive six before slashing a short ball past the keeper for four, continuing his fearless start at the crease.
Blessing Muzarabani continued his dominance over Abhishek Sharma, dismissing the opener for just 2. Attempting his trademark lofted cover drive after stepping out, Abhishek could only edge behind to wicketkeeper Tadiwanashe Marumani, giving Zimbabwe an early breakthrough.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made an instant impact, edging his very first ball past short third for four before producing a sublime lofted drive over cover off Sikandar Raza. The youngster needed no time to settle, showcasing fearless intent and elegant strokeplay right from the outset.
India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani
Shreyas Iyer: We're going to bat first considering that we are playing on the same wicket and anticipating for it to get slower and slower. [Happy with the way this pitch played yesterday?] Certainly, we got 220 on the board and we got a phenomenal start the way boys played. It's just, you know, coming today in the morning and reflecting back on those performances give me thrills and obviously want to replicate the same performance again. [On the approach from Indian batters] It's going to be important for us to adapt as quickly as possible. Can't guarantee how the wicket is going to play. Is it going to be similar to yesterday or not? But as quickly we adapt, the better for us, and then we'll try to put a great score on the board. [On the team composition] We've got two changes. Prince is out, so Ashok Sharma comes in for him. And Shivam Dube is out, Suryansh comes in.
Sikandar Raza: We wanted to bat first as well. The team lacks slightly more runs from the captain. Hopefully myself and the team have a good outing. Forced change this morning, Richard Ngarava has a niggle so Wellington Masakadza is playing.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third and final T20I between India and Zimbabwe.
Series already secured, but there's still plenty to play for! Shreyas Iyer's India are eyeing a 3-0 clean sweep after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead, while Zimbabwe will be desperate to end the series on a positive note and avoid a whitewash.