IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Muzarabani strikes as Abhishek falls cheaply

26 Jul 2026, 04:11 PM

IND vs ZIM LIVE Score: India opt to bat

Shreyas Iyer: We're going to bat first considering that we are playing on the same wicket and anticipating for it to get slower and slower. [Happy with the way this pitch played yesterday?] Certainly, we got 220 on the board and we got a phenomenal start the way boys played. It's just, you know, coming today in the morning and reflecting back on those performances give me thrills and obviously want to replicate the same performance again. [On the approach from Indian batters] It's going to be important for us to adapt as quickly as possible. Can't guarantee how the wicket is going to play. Is it going to be similar to yesterday or not? But as quickly we adapt, the better for us, and then we'll try to put a great score on the board. [On the team composition] We've got two changes. Prince is out, so Ashok Sharma comes in for him. And Shivam Dube is out, Suryansh comes in.

Sikandar Raza: We wanted to bat first as well. The team lacks slightly more runs from the captain. Hopefully myself and the team have a good outing. Forced change this morning, Richard Ngarava has a niggle so Wellington Masakadza is playing.