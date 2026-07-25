IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fiery cameo ends at 20

25 Jul 2026, 04:15 PM

IND vs ZIM LIVE Score: Zimbabwe opt to bowl

Sikandar Raza: We want to bowl first. First reason being the winter wicket as we know, it's slightly spicier at the start, so hopefully we can make early inroads and then see what comes in the batting order later on. [On the surface looking different from the first game] The surface is certainly a lot better today than it was in the first game, so it may not be as spicy, but we know that in Harare, especially during winter, there will be a bit of spice at the start and hopefully our seamers can make inroads. If they do, it'll go a long way towards helping us stop them. [On team changes] No. We're going to back the same boys. We've got the same side.

Shreyas Iyer: We were going to bat first. [On how the pitch looks] I feel it looks a bit different. It's not as tacky as it was in the first game. I feel the bounce will be consistent, and that's what I'm hoping. But let's see how it plays. [On the message to the young side after a comprehensive win] We just passed on the message to all the boys that it's important to stay in the present and not be complacent because when you have such a comprehensive win, you tend to take things easily. I think it's essential for us to enjoy the moment as well as make sure that we play to the best of our abilities. There is a lot of potential in the dressing room and if they turn up today with a solid approach, then definitely the results will take care of themselves. [Team news] We have one change - Yash Thakur comes in for Ashok Sharma.