IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fiery cameo ends at 20

CRICKET
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bowl first. India will look to post a competitive total and gain the momentum, while the hosts aim to make early inroads with the ball in an exciting contest.
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer missed out on making history after Sikandar Raza won the toss in Harare and chose to bowl first. India tweaked their lineup—Yash Thakur replaces Ashok Sharma—while Zimbabwe stick with the same eleven. It’s a windy afternoon in Harare, which should give the bowlers an edge early on.
India's aiming to clinch the T20I series at Harare Sports Club this Saturday. After a rough patch in Ireland and England, where they lost six in a row, new captain Shreyas Iyer finally found his footing—India beat Raza’s team by seven wickets on Thursday.
Zimbabwe didn’t get going after Iyer put them in to bat last time. They managed just 125 for 7, and then Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hammered a 50 off 19 balls to set India on the right path. Mayank Yadav, back in the team, took home the Man of the Match honors for his tight spell of 2 for 18 in four overs. Raza wasn’t impressed with Thursday’s pitch and, after the defeat, made it clear he’s hoping for a better surface this time around.
Shreyas Iyer opens his account with a slice of luck as Newman Nyamhuri concedes a four. Iyer slashes a back-of-a-length delivery towards backward point, where a misfield allows the ball to spin away and race to the boundary, handing India another timely boundary.
Ishan Kishan makes the most of the final over of the Powerplay, hammering Brad Evans for consecutive fours. The left-hander punishes two back-of-a-length deliveries with powerful pulls through the mid-wicket region, ensuring India finish the fielding restrictions on a positive note.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up the innings with a blistering 20 off just 9 balls, smashing three fours and a six. The youngster took Richard Ngarava apart with fearless strokeplay before the Zimbabwe pacer had the final say, inducing a catch to Blessing Muzarabani to end the entertaining knock.
Blessing Muzarabani gives Zimbabwe the early breakthrough as Abhishek Sharma departs for 8 off 8 balls. The pacer extracts extra bounce from a back-of-a-length delivery, forcing a mistimed punch that flies straight to Ryan Burl at backward point, halting India's brisk start.
Abhishek Sharma gets India going in style with back-to-back boundaries off Sikandar Raza. The left-hander first creates room to loft one over the off-side before punishing a shorter delivery by slapping it over extra cover, signaling aggressive intent early in the innings.
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav
Sikandar Raza: We want to bowl first. First reason being the winter wicket as we know, it's slightly spicier at the start, so hopefully we can make early inroads and then see what comes in the batting order later on. [On the surface looking different from the first game] The surface is certainly a lot better today than it was in the first game, so it may not be as spicy, but we know that in Harare, especially during winter, there will be a bit of spice at the start and hopefully our seamers can make inroads. If they do, it'll go a long way towards helping us stop them. [On team changes] No. We're going to back the same boys. We've got the same side.
Shreyas Iyer: We were going to bat first. [On how the pitch looks] I feel it looks a bit different. It's not as tacky as it was in the first game. I feel the bounce will be consistent, and that's what I'm hoping. But let's see how it plays. [On the message to the young side after a comprehensive win] We just passed on the message to all the boys that it's important to stay in the present and not be complacent because when you have such a comprehensive win, you tend to take things easily. I think it's essential for us to enjoy the moment as well as make sure that we play to the best of our abilities. There is a lot of potential in the dressing room and if they turn up today with a solid approach, then definitely the results will take care of themselves. [Team news] We have one change - Yash Thakur comes in for Ashok Sharma.