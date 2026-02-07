India vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Jasprit Bumrah miss tournament opener, check match timings

India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue are all geared up to begin their campaign against USA at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Catch all the live and latest updates from Match No 3 here.

The second Group A match is between India and the USA, which is scheduled to be played in the 'City of Dreams', Mumbai. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will aim to begin their ICC T20I World Cup 2026 campaign on a positive note with a win, as they have been in red-hot form since the previous edition of the title. India went to lift the trophy last time and remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and even have not lost a single bilateral series to date. Recently, the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in a 5-match series at home and even crushed South Africa in the warm-up game earlier this week.

On the other hand, the USA qualified for the Super Eight round in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, upsetting Pakistan in the league stage game. Recently, they lost to New Zealand by a narrow margin, which will certainly boost their morale. In the last five games, India and the USA have won four games and lost just one. It will be interesting to see which team begins their World Cup journey with a win and with what margin.

