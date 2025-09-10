IND vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Defending Champions India face spirited United Arab Emirates in group stage clash

Komal Nahta Applauds Prerna Arora's Powerful Comeback with Jatadhara
CRICKET
India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Score Updates: India takes on the United Arab Emirates in their Asia Cup 2025 group-stage encounter. While India enter as heavy favourites, UAE are aiming to showcase their progress against a top side.
India vs UAE Cricket Match Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: India is set to begin their Asia Cup 2025 journey against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue are entering the tournament as the top contenders to defend their title. This opening match is also viewed as a perfect warm-up ahead of their highly anticipated showdown with arch-rivals Pakistan later in the group stage.
India’s recent performance in the T20 format further bolsters their reputation. Since clinching the T20 World Cup in 2024, the team has been in exceptional form, achieving 24 victories while only facing three losses in T20Is. Having won the Asia Cup eight times — more than any other team — India is keen to reinforce their supremacy in regional cricket.
Even though they are the favourites on paper, India’s most significant challenge may arise before the first ball is bowled. With several players competing for specific positions, the team management is confronted with a difficult task in finalizing the playing XI. Finding the right balance will be essential to enhance India’s chances of a strong start in Dubai.
Conversely, the UAE, competing on home turf, will look to leverage their familiar conditions to create an upset. Their squad has displayed moments of potential in recent competitions, and while India’s depth makes them the clear favourites, the hosts will aim to seize every opportunity that presents itself.
The management of the Indian team still has several decisions to make, but the practice sessions have provided some insights. Shivam Dube looks to be the leading candidate for the allrounder position, with the presence of grass on the pitch working to his advantage. In terms of wicketkeeping, Jitesh Sharma appears poised to don the gloves, which consequently leaves Sanju Samson out of the equation. Abhishek Sharma and the returning vice-captain Shubman Gill are expected to open the batting. Axar Patel is likely to occupy the No.8 spot, leaving the final decision regarding the spin department as a close call between Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav.
Captain Muhammad Wasim stands as the top run-scorer for the UAE in T20 internationals, having achieved three out of the four centuries for his nation in this format. He was named Player of the Series during the UAE's recent 2-1 victory against Bangladesh, making him a crucial wicket that India will aim to dismiss.
UAE: Muhammad Waseem (C), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah
India: Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
Welcome to our live coverage of the Asia Cup 2025 group-stage clash between India and UAE. The defending champions India are aiming to stamp their authority, while UAE look determined to cause a major upset. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball updates, key highlights, and live scores from this high-voltage encounter.