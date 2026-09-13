IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: Mandhana, Shafali power India to half-century opening stand

IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: India takes on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final as the Women in Blue chase a record eighth title. The defending champions will look to produce a strong all-round performance and finish the tournament on a high against a determined Sri Lanka side.

IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: India are ready to face Sri Lanka in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Stadium. Both sides have looked sharp all tournament, going unbeaten on their way to the title clash. India eased past Bangladesh in the semi-final, winning by 40 runs, and now they’re chasing their eighth Asia Cup trophy—an all-time record.

Sri Lanka booked their place in the final after edging out Pakistan by four wickets in a thriller, and they're determined to hold on to the championship they captured in 2024. With big names like Harmanpreet Kaur and Chamari Athapaththu leading their squads, this contest is set up to be a real battle for Asian supremacy.

There’s more on the line for India, too. This rematch gives them a shot at payback after losing to Sri Lanka in the final of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup.

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