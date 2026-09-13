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IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: Mandhana, Shafali power India to half-century opening stand

IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: India takes on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final as the Women in Blue chase a record eighth title. The defending champions will look to produce a strong all-round performance and finish the tournament on a high against a determined Sri Lanka side.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 13, 2026, 08:29 PM IST

IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: Mandhana, Shafali power India to half-century opening stand
IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: Women in Blue eye record 8th title
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IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: India are ready to face Sri Lanka in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Stadium. Both sides have looked sharp all tournament, going unbeaten on their way to the title clash. India eased past Bangladesh in the semi-final, winning by 40 runs, and now they’re chasing their eighth Asia Cup trophy—an all-time record.

Sri Lanka booked their place in the final after edging out Pakistan by four wickets in a thriller, and they're determined to hold on to the championship they captured in 2024. With big names like Harmanpreet Kaur and Chamari Athapaththu leading their squads, this contest is set up to be a real battle for Asian supremacy.

There’s more on the line for India, too. This rematch gives them a shot at payback after losing to Sri Lanka in the final of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup.

Follow all the latest updates here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 13 Sep 2026, 08:27 PM

    IND vs SL LIVE Score: India 55/0 in 5 overs

    Shafali Verma takes on Chamari Athapaththu in style, smashing a four off a half-tracker before launching two successive sixes. She clears her front leg and sends one over long-on, then hammers the next straight back over the bowler’s head for another maximum.

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  • 13 Sep 2026, 08:26 PM

    IND vs SL LIVE Score: India 29/0 in 3 overs

    Shafali Verma finds her rhythm against Mithali Ayodhya, first guiding a wide delivery past short third before flicking a leg-lined ball past a diving mid-wicket fielder for consecutive boundaries.

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  • 13 Sep 2026, 08:25 PM

    IND vs SL LIVE Score: India 18/0 in 2 overs

    Kavisha Dilhari offers a short delivery, and Smriti Mandhana punches it between cover and cover-point for four. Shafali Verma then gets going after four dots, slog-sweeping a leg-lined delivery over deep mid-wicket for her first boundary.

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  • 13 Sep 2026, 07:39 PM

    IND vs SL LIVE Score: India 5/0 in 1 over

    Smriti Mandhana opens the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final in style, smashing a boundary off the very first ball.

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  • 13 Sep 2026, 07:39 PM

    IND vs SL LIVE Score: Teams

    Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya

    India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma

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  • 13 Sep 2026, 07:19 PM

    IND vs SL LIVE Score: India Women opt to bat

    Harmanpreet Kaur: We are going to bat first. It's a very important game for us, put up a score on the board. Every final is important, there is pressure, but we need to play good cricket. We have one change, Pratika is resting and Kamalini is playing.

    Chamari Athapaththu: If we won the toss, definitely we would have bowl first, because we back our skills. Last few games we have bowled really good. [What would a successful title defence mean personally?] Actually, it's a really good thing for me as well as the team. As a country, we need to improve our cricket all the time. So we have good players. We will stick with our plans and we'll try to play positive cricket in the middle. [Any changes?] We are going with one change, Vishmi Gunaratne is playing in place of Sanjana Kavindi. I felt we needed some experience.

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  • 13 Sep 2026, 07:18 PM

    IND vs SL LIVE Score: Sri Lanka’s route to the final

    Sri Lanka’s journey to the final hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park, no matter what their unbeaten record suggests. Chamari Athapaththu and her team kicked things off by crushing the UAE, bowling them out for just 79. But things got tricky fast—they nearly stumbled against Indonesia, falling to 62/6 before Nilakshika Silva steadied the ship with a half-century, guiding them to 124/7. Then Athapaththu turned the game on its head, grabbing an unbelievable 7/5 as Indonesia collapsed for 49.

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  • 13 Sep 2026, 07:13 PM

    IND vs SL LIVE Score: India’s route to the final

    India was always seen as the team to beat and they haven’t disappointed. Right from the start, they swept aside Thailand and Hong Kong, China—bowling them out for just 65 and 56 after piling up big totals. Then came Pakistan. People expected a real fight but Fatima Sana and her side managed only 57 before falling apart. In the semi-final, Shafali Verma stole the show with 64 off 40 balls pushing India to 149. After that, the bowlers simply squeezed Bangladesh till there was nothing left.

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  • 13 Sep 2026, 07:00 PM

    IND vs SL LIVE Score: India seeks to avenge their loss

    In the 2024 Women's Asia Cup final, we witnessed a rematch of tonight's showdown as India faced Sri Lanka. In that previous encounter, it was Sri Lanka that claimed victory. Now, India is determined to seek revenge and change the outcome from two years ago.

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  • 13 Sep 2026, 06:59 PM

    IND vs SL LIVE Score: Squads

    India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Gunalan Kamalini

    Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Imesha Dulani, Sanjana Kavindi, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Dewmi Vihanga, Kawya Kavindi, Chethana Vimukthi

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  • 13 Sep 2026, 06:58 PM

    IND vs SL LIVE Score: India is on the verge of extending its record tally!!

    The Indian women's cricket team has clinched the Women's Asia Cup 7 times out of the 9 tournaments held so far. A victory tonight against Sri Lanka would secure their remarkable 8th title.

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  • 13 Sep 2026, 06:57 PM

    IND vs SL LIVE Score: Hello and welcome!

    India take on Sri Lanka in a blockbuster title clash, with the Women in Blue aiming to clinch a record eighth Asia Cup crown. Stay with us for live scores, wickets, key moments, match updates, reactions and all the action from the final. 

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