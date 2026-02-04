IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Live Score: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan destroy Proteas bowling attack in Powerplay

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up match Live: Catch all the latest and live updates from the warm-up clash between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai. Will Sanju Samson's puzzle be fixed ahead of the commencement of the World Cup?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up match Live: The only warm-up match of Team India ahead of the commencement of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is against South Africa on Wednesday, February 4. Both sides will have their final chance to test the best combinations for the upcoming marquee event. The task won't be an easy one for either side as the Men in Blue, despite defeating the Proteas in a T20I series a couple of months ago has several things to be fixed ahead of the World Cup, such as Sanju Samson's form.

On the other hand, South Africa lost the 5-match T20I series against India last year by 3-1 and will look to take this game as their last chance to play their best side in Indian conditions.

Check Live Updates: