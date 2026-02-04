FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Live Score: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan destroy Proteas bowling attack in Powerplay

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up match Live: Catch all the latest and live updates from the warm-up clash between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai. Will Sanju Samson's puzzle be fixed ahead of the commencement of the World Cup?

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 07:35 PM IST

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Live Score: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan destroy Proteas bowling attack in Powerplay
Team India will begin its ICC T20I World Cup 2026 campaign against the USA on February 7
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up match Live: The only warm-up match of Team India ahead of the commencement of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is against South Africa on Wednesday, February 4. Both sides will have their final chance to test the best combinations for the upcoming marquee event. The task won't be an easy one for either side as the Men in Blue, despite defeating the Proteas in a T20I series a couple of months ago has several things to be fixed ahead of the World Cup, such as Sanju Samson's form.

On the other hand, South Africa lost the 5-match T20I series against India last year by 3-1 and will look to take this game as their last chance to play their best side in Indian conditions.

Check Live Updates:

LIVE BLOG

  • 04 Feb 2026, 07:34 PM

    IND vs SA warm-up match Live Score: Powerplay ends

    After the end of 6 overs, India are 83/1 with Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma at the crease.

     

  • 04 Feb 2026, 07:29 PM

    IND vs SA warm-up match Live Score: Ishan Kishan retires out

    After hitting 50 off just 20 balls, Ishan Kishan got retired out. Tilak Varma comes out in the middle.

     

  • 04 Feb 2026, 07:27 PM

    IND vs SA warm-up match Live Score: Ishan Kishan hits 50

    In a last over of the Powerplay, Ishan Kishan completed his half-century with a maximum.

     

     

  • 04 Feb 2026, 07:22 PM

    IND vs SA warm-up match Live Score: After 5 overs

    With four maximums in the 5th over, India posted 73/0 in 30 balls. 

     

  • 04 Feb 2026, 07:06 PM

    IND vs SA warm-up match Live Score: 50 up for India

    On the first ball of the 5th over, Abhishek Sharma slams a powerful six into the stands, bringing up 50 for India.

     

     

  • 04 Feb 2026, 06:51 PM

    IND vs SA warm-up match Live Score: First Over

    Ishan Kishan began the Indian innings and courtesy of two maximums in the first over, IND posted 14 runs on board.

     

  • 04 Feb 2026, 06:39 PM

    IND vs SA warm-up match Live Score: Playing XI

    India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

    South Africa - Aidem Markram (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ryan Rickleton, David Miller, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Jason Smith, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, and Lungi Ngidi.

     

     

  • 04 Feb 2026, 06:37 PM

    IND vs SA warm-up match Live Score: Toss Update

    Suryakumar Yadav wins the Toss and elects to bat first in the only warm-up game ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026.

