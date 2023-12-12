IND vs SA Live Score, 2nd T20I: Rain threat looms large as India eye win against South Africa

IND vs SA 2nd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav, leading a young Indian team, is determined to kick off the South Africa series on a positive note by delivering a resounding defeat to the hosts in the second match of the series in Gqeberha. Unfortunately, the first T20I encounter in Durban was washed out due to rain on Sunday.

As captain, Suryakumar Yadav is eager to secure his first victory in overseas conditions, while several other players are aiming to cement their positions in the Indian XI with limited games remaining before the T20 World Cup in 2024.

On the other hand, the South African side will be without the services of veteran pacer Kagiso Rabada during the white ball leg of the tournament. The 33-year-old Beuran Hendricks has been called up to replace him in the squad. Furthermore, skipper Temba Bavuma will also be absent from the white ball leg of the tournament, only joining the team during the test matches.