IND vs SA Live Score, 2nd T20I: Rain threat looms large as India eye win against South Africa

IND vs SA Live Score Updates: India will be taking on South Africa in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 06:59 PM IST

IND vs SA 2nd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav, leading a young Indian team, is determined to kick off the South Africa series on a positive note by delivering a resounding defeat to the hosts in the second match of the series in Gqeberha. Unfortunately, the first T20I encounter in Durban was washed out due to rain on Sunday.

As captain, Suryakumar Yadav is eager to secure his first victory in overseas conditions, while several other players are aiming to cement their positions in the Indian XI with limited games remaining before the T20 World Cup in 2024.

On the other hand, the South African side will be without the services of veteran pacer Kagiso Rabada during the white ball leg of the tournament. The 33-year-old Beuran Hendricks has been called up to replace him in the squad. Furthermore, skipper Temba Bavuma will also be absent from the white ball leg of the tournament, only joining the team during the test matches.

12 Dec 2023
IND vs SA Live Score: 

According to AccuWeather, there is approximately an 84% chance of rain during the day in Gqeberha, with cloud cover reaching 85%. However, the likelihood of rain decreases to about 6% during the night, with cloud cover at 73%. 

IND vs SA Live Score: Rain threat looms large

The inaugural T20I clash between India and South Africa was unfortunately abandoned due to heavy rainfall in Durban on Sunday. Regrettably, the looming threat of rain persists for the second encounter in Gqeberha, as today's weather forecast predicts precipitation during the match.

IND vs SA Live Score: Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams, Beauram Hendricks

IND vs SA Live Score:

IND vs SA Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I match between India and South Africa. Stay tuned for all the latest updates from this highly anticipated encounter.

