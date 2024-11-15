India vs South Africa 4th T20I LIVE Score: India are currently leading the series 2-1.

India is gearing up to face South Africa in the fourth and final T20I of the series on Friday at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. With the visitors currently leading 2-1, they have a prime opportunity to clinch the series. Conversely, the best outcome for the Proteas would be to level the series at 2-2.

India secured a convincing 61-run victory in the first game, only to suffer a narrow 3-wicket defeat in the second match. However, they bounced back in the third game with a hard-fought 11-run win, reclaiming the lead in the series. The stage is now set for an exciting showdown as both teams vie for supremacy in the final T20I.

Follow live score and updates of India vs South Africa 4th T20I below.