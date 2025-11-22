FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah removes Aiden Markram ahead of Tea

IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Score: Will Rishabh Pant-led Team India be able to emerge victorious in Guwahati and level the series against South Africa? Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the 2nd and final Test.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 22, 2025, 11:03 AM IST

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah removes Aiden Markram ahead of Tea
IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 2 Live Scorecard
Team India will be locking horns against South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, starting November 22. After losing the first match in Kolkata in the 2-match series, the Indian side will look to level the series and stop the Proteas from clinching the series. However, this won't be an easy task for Team India as the home side will be entering the game without its regular skipper, Shubman Gill. It is because the 26-year-old sustained a neck injury during the Kolkata Test, following which he was hospitalised. Later, he was ruled out of the squad, and Rishabh Pant will be leading the side in his absence.

Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the second and final game in the 2-match series.

LIVE BLOG

  • 22 Nov 2025, 10:46 AM

    IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Wicket

    Just ahead of the end of the first Session, Jasprit Bumrah got India its first breakthrough. He dismissed Aiden Markram at 38. With this dismissal, the umpires also call it the end of the first Session. SA are 82/1 after 26.5 overs.

     

  • 22 Nov 2025, 10:03 AM

    IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Live: 20 overs GONE

    Indian bowlers are still struggling to get their first breakthrough. After 20 overs, SA are 61/0

  • 22 Nov 2025, 10:01 AM

    IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Live: 10 overs GONE

    After the end of 10 overs, South Africa are 26/0 with Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickleton out in the middle.

  • 22 Nov 2025, 09:45 AM

    IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Toss Update

    South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma wins Toss and elects to bat first in Guwahati.

