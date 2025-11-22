IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah removes Aiden Markram ahead of Tea

Ashes 2025-26: Zak Crawley joins unwanted list after twin ducks in Perth Test
IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Score: Will Rishabh Pant-led Team India be able to emerge victorious in Guwahati and level the series against South Africa? Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the 2nd and final Test.
Team India will be locking horns against South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, starting November 22. After losing the first match in Kolkata in the 2-match series, the Indian side will look to level the series and stop the Proteas from clinching the series. However, this won't be an easy task for Team India as the home side will be entering the game without its regular skipper, Shubman Gill. It is because the 26-year-old sustained a neck injury during the Kolkata Test, following which he was hospitalised. Later, he was ruled out of the squad, and Rishabh Pant will be leading the side in his absence.
Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the second and final game in the 2-match series.