IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: Predicted playing XI, pitch report, Live streaming details

India face South Africa in the second T20I on Sunday

The Indian team, which leads the series 1-0 with two games remaining, would like to win the second game and make history by winning its first-ever home series against South Africa. To do this, the players who will be selected for the playing 11 will have to once again perform heroically.

The Indian squad will not experiment because they have already lost Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the series due to injury. He didn't participate in the first game either, therefore the squad consisted of Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, and Harshal Patel as three pacers and Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel as two spinners.

South Africa played with the best eleven players available, and while guys like Tristan Stubbs, Rilee Rossouw, and David Miller couldn't fire, they are middle-order fortresses that must be protected at all costs. Changing the starting eleven after only one terrible game makes no sense.

India's Predicted playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh



South Africa's Predicted playing 11

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi



Match Details

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2 at 7:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Guwahati

IND vs SA Live Streaming Details

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa second T20I match?

India vs South Africa second T20I match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.