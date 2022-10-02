Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: Predicted playing XI, pitch report, Live streaming details

IND vs SA T20, Predicted XI: Find out the latest team news and the predicted playing 11 of both India and South Africa for the second T20I at Guwahati

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 05:12 PM IST

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: Predicted playing XI, pitch report, Live streaming details
India face South Africa in the second T20I on Sunday

The Indian team, which leads the series 1-0 with two games remaining, would like to win the second game and make history by winning its first-ever home series against South Africa. To do this, the players who will be selected for the playing 11 will have to once again perform heroically.

The Indian squad will not experiment because they have already lost Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the series due to injury. He didn't participate in the first game either, therefore the squad consisted of Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, and Harshal Patel as three pacers and Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel as two spinners.

South Africa played with the best eleven players available, and while guys like Tristan Stubbs, Rilee Rossouw, and David Miller couldn't fire, they are middle-order fortresses that must be protected at all costs. Changing the starting eleven after only one terrible game makes no sense.

India's Predicted playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh


South Africa's Predicted playing 11

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi


Match Details 

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2 at 7:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Guwahati

IND vs SA Live Streaming Details

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa second T20I match?

India vs South Africa second T20I match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

LIVE Blog
02 Oct 2022
05:08 PM
05:02 PM
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Bhutan opens for tourists after 2 years, know how much you have to pay on visit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC Scientific Assistant Exam 2022: Registration begins at ssc.nic.in, know eligibility, selection process
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.