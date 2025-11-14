IND vs SA 1st Test Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav's masterclass hands India key breakthroughs

Bihar Election 2025: Is Congress pulling Mahagathbandhan down? Did Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' fail to convert crowd into votes?
Bihar Election Results 2025: Is Late gangster's son Osama Shahab winning or losing in RJD stronghold Raghunathpur constituency?
Bihar Election Results 2025: CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, who is winning or losing from Phulwari?
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Huge Upset for RJD in Siwan? BJP's Mangal Panday leads against RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: What happening with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party in early trends
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Lalu Yadav's Hanuman Ram Kripal Yadav, who switched to BJP trails behind RJD's Rit Lal Roy from Danapur seat
Bihar Election Result 2025: Is jailed JDU leader Anant Singh winning or losing from Mokama?
Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer comedy drama
Who is Nitish Kumar's political heir? Why Bihar CM's son Nishant did not follow in his footsteps?
Bihar Election 2025: Is BJP's Shreyasi Singh winning or losing from Jamui?
CRICKET
IND vs SA 1st Test Live Score: The Shubman Gill-led Team India are set to lock horns with the Proteas in the 2-match Test series, starting today at iconic Eden Gardens.
India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Score: After winning 2-match Test series against West Indies at home, the Shubman Gill-led side are all set to lock horns with South Africa, starting with the Kolkata Test on November 14. Temba Bavuma won the Toss and elected to bat first against the home side. Indian fans are super-excited for the game at the iconic venue as wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant will be seen making his return to the format, months after recovering from injury, which he sustained during the England tour.
Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the opening Test between India and South Africa.
Jasprit Bumrah has struck! A beautiful delivery from him caught Ryan Rickelton off guard, hitting the timber and giving India a crucial wicket. Rickelton had been in good touch, scoring 23 runs. This is a great breakthrough for India, as South Africa was gaining momentum after a strong start. SA 57/1 in 10.3 overs
Aiden Markram is on fire, hitting Axar Patel for a massive six! The over yielded 10 runs, with four coming from byes. South Africa's run rate is hovering around 6, putting India under pressure. They're currently at 57/0 in 10 overs.
South Africa is making a solid start, with Ryan Rickelton hitting a couple of boundaries and scoring 11 runs in the process. Aiden Markram, on the other hand, is still waiting to get his account open, having faced 18 balls so far. Current score: SA 17/0 in 4 overs.
Mohammed Siraj has taken over from the other end, and he's been impressive so far, conceding just one run in his over. Aiden Markram is still waiting to score his first run, while Ryan Rickelton got off the mark with a single on the first ball. Current score: SA 5/0 in 2 overs
Jasprit Bumrah is making an impact in the first over, bringing swing and bounce to the pitch. South Africa has already scored four byes, and it's clear the surface is playing nicely into the hands of the pacers. Interestingly, India has opted for four spinners in their lineup, which might be a strategic move considering the pitch's behavior. Current score: SA 4/0 in 1 over.