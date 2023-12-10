IND vs SA 1st T20I: First match of the three match series called off due to rain.

The first T20I match between India and South Africa was abandoned without a toss due to heavy rain in Durban on Sunday.

As a result, both teams will reconvene on Tuesday for the second T20I of the three-match series at St Georges Park in Gqeberha. Team India enters this series on the heels of a remarkable victory over Australia in the five-match T20I series.