IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Pakistan set for Super 4 showdown after eventful week

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Score Updates: India has been enjoying a successful run in the Asia Cup 2025, securing three straight wins. They are now prepared to take on Pakistan in the Super Four stage, after having previously defeated them in the group stage.

India vs Pakistan Cricket Match Live Score: It has been a week since India and Pakistan clashed in a group stage match of the Asia Cup held in the UAE. This encounter marked the first time the two long-standing rivals competed in a cricket match following the horrific Pahalgam terror attacks and the subsequent Operation Sindoor conducted by the Indian armed forces. While the lead-up to the match was fraught with controversy, with many in India criticizing the decision to proceed with the game, the narrative shifted dramatically as soon as both captains arrived for the toss.

Since then, there has been a significant amount of drama, particularly after the Indian team, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, declined to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts. Press conferences have been boycotted, a match was delayed by an hour due to threats of Pakistan withdrawing from the tournament, calls have been made to dismiss match referee Andy Pycroft, and the ICC has reprimanded the PCB for its handling of the situation. Now, the saga continues as India and Pakistan prepare to meet again on Sunday, this time in the Super 4 stage of the 2025 Asia Cup.

On the field, the previous encounter between the two teams highlighted the disparity in their current abilities. India achieved a comfortable seven-wicket victory, with Pakistan rarely appearing capable of challenging the reigning world champions.

Historically, players from both teams have maintained a friendly rapport on the field, irrespective of the political tensions between their nations. However, this camaraderie was disrupted by the evident coldness displayed during their first match in this tournament. It remains to be seen if this trend will persist in the upcoming Super 4 clash as well.

