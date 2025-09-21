IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Pakistan set for Super 4 showdown after eventful week

Navratri 2025 Day 1: Maa Shailputri puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Score Updates: India has been enjoying a successful run in the Asia Cup 2025, securing three straight wins. They are now prepared to take on Pakistan in the Super Four stage, after having previously defeated them in the group stage.
India vs Pakistan Cricket Match Live Score: It has been a week since India and Pakistan clashed in a group stage match of the Asia Cup held in the UAE. This encounter marked the first time the two long-standing rivals competed in a cricket match following the horrific Pahalgam terror attacks and the subsequent Operation Sindoor conducted by the Indian armed forces. While the lead-up to the match was fraught with controversy, with many in India criticizing the decision to proceed with the game, the narrative shifted dramatically as soon as both captains arrived for the toss.
Since then, there has been a significant amount of drama, particularly after the Indian team, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, declined to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts. Press conferences have been boycotted, a match was delayed by an hour due to threats of Pakistan withdrawing from the tournament, calls have been made to dismiss match referee Andy Pycroft, and the ICC has reprimanded the PCB for its handling of the situation. Now, the saga continues as India and Pakistan prepare to meet again on Sunday, this time in the Super 4 stage of the 2025 Asia Cup.
Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav tells Team India to 'close your room' before high-stakes Pakistan match
On the field, the previous encounter between the two teams highlighted the disparity in their current abilities. India achieved a comfortable seven-wicket victory, with Pakistan rarely appearing capable of challenging the reigning world champions.
Historically, players from both teams have maintained a friendly rapport on the field, irrespective of the political tensions between their nations. However, this camaraderie was disrupted by the evident coldness displayed during their first match in this tournament. It remains to be seen if this trend will persist in the upcoming Super 4 clash as well.
Also read| Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Will India stick to no-handshake policy vs Pakistan? Suryakumar Yadav's cryptic response keeps fans guessing
The previous encounter between these teams in the Asia Cup felt overshadowed by everything but the cricket. There was an air of discomfort leading up to the match and a sense of resentment following it. Since that time, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been in a standoff with the ICC regarding Andy Pycroft, who continues to serve as the match referee for this Super Four clash.
This upcoming match is shrouded in both assurance and uncertainty. It's assured because it's officially scheduled, taking place in Dubai once more, with India appearing to have the upper hand on paper. However, there's uncertainty as well, as Pakistan has the potential to surprise. Adding to the intrigue, they have opted to cancel their pre-match press conference; the last time they did this during the Asia Cup, they almost didn't show up, resulting in a one-hour delay to the match.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
India: Samson and Tilak faced difficulties against spin in Abu Dhabi, enduring 22 balls without hitting a boundary. Their confrontation with Abrar Ahmed will be significant. The legspinner has delivered 70 balls in this Asia Cup, allowing only two boundaries.
Pakistan: Kuldeep Yadav's performance against Pakistan is once again a point of interest. Fakhar Zaman (30 runs, 3 dismissals in 35 balls) and Salman Agha (6 runs, 2 dismissals in 12 balls) have both struggled against him in various formats.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan! After a dramatic week filled with controversies and off-field headlines, the focus finally shifts back to cricket as arch-rivals lock horns once again. Both teams will be eager to stamp their authority and move closer to the final.