IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: High drama as Suryakumar Yadav’s India face arch-rivals in heated contest

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Live Score Updates: India and Pakistan are clashing amidst a swirl of controversy, leaving many in India questioning why the Men in Blue are up against Pakistan only months after the Pahalgam terror incident.
India vs Pakistan Cricket Match Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: The moment has arrived for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash at the 2025 Asia Cup. This match seldom occurs without significant implications that extend beyond the realm of cricket, and this time, it revolves around the internal opposition in India regarding their team participating in the game. This encounter marks the first between the two nations since the tragic Pahalgam terror attack. From a purely cricketing perspective, both India and Pakistan are fielding youthful squads, yet they find themselves at vastly different stages of growth.

Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, India has been exceptionally dominant, solidifying their status as the reigning world champions. Conversely, Pakistan has been grappling with an identity crisis and is now a young team under the guidance of Salman Agha, striving to establish their own identity.
As both teams approach this match, they do so with the momentum of convincing victories in their respective opening games. India triumphed over the hosts, UAE, by a resounding nine wickets, while Pakistan comfortably defeated Hong Kong China by 93 runs. However, the overall landscape for these two teams has shifted significantly since the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup, which India emerged victorious in.

One of the main pitches in the square is being prepared for this match. According to Shivam Dube's assessment after the UAE match, the pitch may once again favor slower conditions, allowing spinners to play a more significant role as the tournament progresses. The weather is anticipated to be more forgiving today, with maximum temperatures reaching 39 degrees. However, dew could still influence the game later in the evening, so anticipate that the captain who wins the toss will opt to chase.
“Forget about everything other than cricket. One team will win, and one team will lose,” Akram told AFP. “Just enjoy the moment if you win the game. Pressure will come, enjoy that and show discipline because this is just a game. It’s for both teams and for both sets of fans.” (READ MORE)
AccuWeather has issued an 'Excessive Heat' warning for Dubai today, where India will face Pakistan in a match. The temperature is expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM local time (8 PM IST). At that time, temperatures are anticipated to range from 36 to 34 degrees Celsius.
Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz, recognized as the Player of the Series in Pakistan's last two T20I series victories, will play a crucial role with the ball. In 2025, he has maintained an average of less than 15 and has given away fewer than seven runs per over in each of the four series he has participated in.
India: Sanju Samson's performance in the middle order has not been successful in the past. In T20 internationals since 2021, he has maintained an average of 24 and a strike rate of 139 when batting at No. 4 or lower. In contrast, his statistics while batting in the top three are approximately 37 and 148, respectively.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed
Ryan ten Doeschate believed that India didn't acquire "too much information" from their initial Asia Cup match, yet he hinted that the combinations are expected to remain consistent. This could imply that Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube will feature in the middle-order once again, with no Arshdeep Singh, and more opportunities for Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy to play together.
Injuries/unavailability: Shubman Gill took a hit in the nets during the optional session on the eve of the match, but the Indian vice-captain returned to batting after a short break and appeared to be fine.
Pakistan comes into the tournament after clinching a tri-series victory, although they faced some tense moments, narrowly escaping with close finishes and even requiring a hat-trick in the final to secure a modest target. Their opening match in the Asia Cup against Oman was more straightforward, yet concerns about their batting persist. On the other hand, India prepared by decisively defeating the UAE, with their top order finding its rhythm and their spinners appearing well-coordinated. With Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy in the squad, they have the depth to compete with Mohammad Nawaz, who Hesson recently referred to as the "best spinner in the world."
Currently, India is a significantly more formidable team: in all formats and under various conditions. This is particularly true in T20Is, where they have embraced a more aggressive batting style without hesitation. Pakistan, with Mike Hesson at the helm, is attempting to adopt a similar approach, but there may still be a noticeable gap. However, it's worth noting that two of Pakistan's three victories over India in T20Is have occurred in Dubai.
India and Pakistan are facing off in what's sure to be a tense Asia Cup match – it's one of cricket's greatest rivalries! India's Suryakumar Yadav is in good form going into the game. Pakistan has some new players, and they're looking to prove themselves. There's already been a lot of talk and disagreement about this game, so everyone's excited to see what happens. Follow along here for live updates, scores, key plays, and all the action from this big India vs Pakistan game!