IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: High drama as Suryakumar Yadav’s India face arch-rivals in heated contest

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Live Score Updates: India and Pakistan are clashing amidst a swirl of controversy, leaving many in India questioning why the Men in Blue are up against Pakistan only months after the Pahalgam terror incident.

India vs Pakistan Cricket Match Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: The moment has arrived for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash at the 2025 Asia Cup. This match seldom occurs without significant implications that extend beyond the realm of cricket, and this time, it revolves around the internal opposition in India regarding their team participating in the game. This encounter marks the first between the two nations since the tragic Pahalgam terror attack. From a purely cricketing perspective, both India and Pakistan are fielding youthful squads, yet they find themselves at vastly different stages of growth.

Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, India has been exceptionally dominant, solidifying their status as the reigning world champions. Conversely, Pakistan has been grappling with an identity crisis and is now a young team under the guidance of Salman Agha, striving to establish their own identity.

As both teams approach this match, they do so with the momentum of convincing victories in their respective opening games. India triumphed over the hosts, UAE, by a resounding nine wickets, while Pakistan comfortably defeated Hong Kong China by 93 runs. However, the overall landscape for these two teams has shifted significantly since the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup, which India emerged victorious in.

