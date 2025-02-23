CRICKET
India and Pakistan--led by Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Rizwan--are set for a great clash on the cricket field in Dubai for the Champions Trophy 2025 today. Who will win?
While India are on a high after claiming a measured six-wicket win over a sprightly Bangladesh, Pakistan are evidently tense after the 60-run loss in the tournament-opener against New Zealand. It has reached the point of desperation already for Pakistan, who simply need to win if they want any chance of progressing to the semi-finals in their home tournament after being crushed by New Zealand in their campaign opener.
Here are all the live updates from the great Ind vs Pak clash in the Champions Trophy 2025.
Pakistani openers--Babar Azam and Imam Ul Haq--are looking good but a slow start may hamper their chances. Harshit Rana impressed with his control against Imam. Now, Hardik Pandya has joined the bowling attack. So far, 8 wide balls have bene delivered by India.
Pak 31/0 in 7 overs.
The environment is electrifying in Dubai for the India versus Pakistan match. Mohammed Shami seems to find his rhythm in second over. Imam Ul Haq, who has returned to the national team after a long time, is also trying his best to connect scoring shots.
Pak 14/0 in 3 overs.
Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first in the high-voltage match. Babar Azam and Imam-Ul-Haq opened the innings for Pakistan. Mohammed Shami took some tim to find his rhythm.
Pakistan made 6-0 after first over. Out of these 5 runs were scored off wide balls.
On India's match against Pakistan in the ICC ChampionsTrophy 2025 in Dubai, former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan says, "I want Pakistan to win the match as it will make the tournament exciting. If Pakistan is eliminated, then what will be left for the contest?"
#WATCH | Delhi | On India's match against Pakistan in the #ICCChampionsTrophy tomorrow in Dubai, former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan says, "I want Pakistan to win the match as it will make the tournament exciting. If Pakistan is eliminated, then what will be left for the… pic.twitter.com/lRKZoBl5VJ— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2025
Virat Kohli has always been an important factor against Pakistan in all formats of the game. He was seen with an ice pack tied to his left leg during one of the practice sessions in Dubai. Will he be available for the game?
There are a lot of speculations about Rohit Sharma's cricketing career after the Champions Trophy 2025. Is he going to retire after the tournament?
Hardik Pandya has always turned up with his best against Pakistan in major ICC tournaments. He will be hoping to make up for the 2017 Champions Trophy final disappointment where he fought as a lone warrior for India but failed to take his team over the line. India are likely to continue with their winning combination and remain unchanged.
Pakistan
Babar Azam: The star shotmaker recently lost his status as the game's No.1 Men's ODI batter, to the player listed directly below in this match preview. Babar will have a point to prove and looms as a critical wicket for India to hone in on. 2024 was a lean year, by Babar's lofty standards, but could his 64 against the Kiwis the other day be the confidence-boosting knock that returns him to world-beating form?
India
Shubman Gill: There is nothing controversial about this pick, after his recent ODI exploits. Shubman Gill is the ICC Men's top-ranked One-Day International batter, leap-frogging Babar in the buildup to the tournament, and is on track to further separate himself from the chasing pack given his ton in India's opening Champions Trophy match. Pakistan will be planning, scheming, hoping and praying that they find a way to remove India's 25-year-old opener.
The hosts' recent ODI form appears match-up-dependant. There's no denying that New Zealand have the wood over them, having already beaten them three times in 2025, including in the tournament opener. But Pakistan also beat powerhouse South Africa in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy, which follows up their 3-0 ODI series sweep of the Proteas in December last year.India: They are eight wins from nine games in white-ball cricket this calendar year so far, and unbeaten from four in ODIs.
India's recent form
India dominated England 3-0 leading into the Champions Trophy, before taking care of Bangladesh in their first tournament hitout. They have shown they can overcome the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and match it with anyone.
Khushdil admitted that India is playing good cricket and has a good, strong team. “India has a good strong team but every team is beatable and India too can be defeated. If we bring our A games then we can beat India. The belief is there, and if there is belief, then we can make things happen,” Khushdil was quoted as saying by TelecomAsia Sport.
Dating back to 1952, India and Pakistan have a rivalry that has not only stood the test of time but continues to grow and evolve. These South Asian nations find another gear when they meet.Anticipation for this encounter has reached fever pitch, given their last 50-over encounter was way back in 2023 at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, where India claimed a seven-wicket win. The two sides also met at last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where India prevailed by just six runs.
India will be aiming to avenge perhaps their most bitter loss in white-ball cricket in recent years as they take to the field for their Group A clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, with memories of 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final fresh in their minds. The last time India and Pakistan clashed in a Champions Trophy event was during the 2017 edition's final, when Virat Kohli-led star-studded unit was humbled by Men in Green at the peak of star batters' run-chasing powers, skittled out for 158 runs while chasing 338 runs which Pakistan reached on the back of a century from Fakhar Zaman.
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Pakistan Squad for Champions Trophy 2025
Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Hyped as a marquee showdown but mostly lopsided on the field, India and Pakistan lock horns in the ICC Champions Trophy with Rohit Sharma's men aiming to seal a semifinal spot and Mohammad Rizwan's team desperate to avoid early elimination from the tournament.
Meet Khusboo Patani, gorgeous elder sister of Disha Patani, former Indian Army lieutenant, now earning lakhs by...
Cristiano Ronaldo posts picture with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, attends world's richest horse race instead of...
Meet woman who is hugely popular on social media, married to IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam with AIR 5, not IAS Tina Dabi, IPS Navjot Simi
Meet star who had to leave school due to money problem, lived in Chawl for 33 years, done over 250 films, he is..
Ind vs Pak, Champions Trophy 2025: UP artist makes 6-feet painting of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami
Tabu strikes a cosy pose with Dune Prophecy co-star in Mumbai, netizens say 'so cute together'
Varun Grover mocks India's Got Latent's controversy, says Ranveer Allahbadia's BeerBiceps 'should have been shut long time ago'
Meet world's richest hotelier, who owns over 50 hotels in 24 countries, he is..., his net worth is...
Rohit Sharma to retire after Champions Trophy 2025? Here's what we know so far
Meet world's richest royal family, has more money than Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk combined, not from UK, Brunei, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, it is...
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi suggests spending 'one day as scientist' to spread curiosity among youth, children about science
Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat or Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa: Which Bollywood star has the most expensive bungalow?
What is viral 'Blackout Challenge'? 13-year-old dies after attempting ‘dangerous’ social media trend
Mukesh Ambani's MEGA offer for Reliance Jio users: Free JioHotstar subscription, 15GB data at just Rs...
Chhaava box office collection day 9: Vicky Kaushal records second highest second Saturday of all time, only behind…; clocks Rs 300 crore in India
This flop film paid Shah Rukh Khan to buy his first house in Mumbai, delayed for two years, it was directed by…
Guru Randhawa sustains severe injuries on sets of Shaunki Sardar: 'Bahut mushkil kamm aa action waala'
10 untouched beaches in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, Goa
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman welcomes first child, shares heartfelt message, says, 'I have never felt such love'
Meet ‘National Bhabhi’ who debuted with Sridevi, played a witch, now one of the top heroines in Bollywood, she is…
Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 strikes Mandi, Himachal Pradesh
Kangana Ranaut takes cryptic jibe at Sanya Malhotra's Mrs for 'endorsing' divorces, 'abandoning' old parents: 'Bollywood have distorted..'
Meet this ageless Bollywood beauty who was born on the same day Madhubala died, worked with Salman Khan, first film was…
Telangana tunnel collapse update: 8 workers still trapped, rescue efforts underway
World's BIGGEST crypto heist: Hackers steal Rs 13000 crore in sophisticated Ethereum wallet attack, here's all you need to know
Amitabh Bachchan was ‘clinically dead’, everybody lost hope but Jaya Bachchan fought with destiny and brought him back
Meet man who failed 35 exams, cracked UPSC exam and became IPS officer then quit due to...
Nita Ambani elevates her Lucknowi Chikankari white saree with rare portrait-cut diamond emerald necklace
Ind vs Pak, Champions Trophy 2025: Ice pack on Virat Kohli’s left leg, is he not playing?
Honey Singh abuses Badshah during live concert: 'Tujhe comeback karna padega bhen ke...'
Kerala house with unique railway-themed-design amazes internet, netizens react 'carry platform ticket to enter'
Pope Francis 'remains critical' in Rome hospital after 'respiratory crisis'
‘Facts will come out’: EAM S Jaishankar on USAID funding allegations for 'voter turnout'
Indian company with most employees among publicly traded companies is..., not Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance
The VIP seat which PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi denied for Ind vs Pak CT 25 costs a whopping Rs…, he did it to…
Jatin Sapru wants THIS star cricketer to be a commentator, it’s not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill, he is…
Aamir Khan opens up on 3 Idiots' success in China: 'Piracy made me...'
Mukesh Ambani's BIG move in Northeast India, Reliance Consumer Products sets up new Campa Cola bottling plant in THIS city
'Pookie cops': Kerala firefighters' fun dance to 'Thinkale Poothinkale' wins heart online, watch viral video here
SLBC tunnel collapse: 8 workers still trapped under Telangana tunnel; PM Modi calls CM Reddy, assures aid
'No more an..': Vicky Kaushal reacts to success of Chhaava
This film was rejected by Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor; distributors refused to buy film, made Shah Rukh Khan a star, it is..
Israel delays release of 620 Palestinian inmates after Hamas frees 6 hostages
Watch: Indian tourists harass Thai women on Pattaya Beach, five people injured after matter escalates
Elon Musk issues BIG new directive for US federal employees: 'Submit work report or lose...'
Myawaddy Cyber Scam Hub: 2000 Indians forced into cybercrime network through...
India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan match
Meet Ronit Jha, who overcame social stigma, cleared BPSSC and became Bihar’s first....
Comedian Aashish Solanki reacts to ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy, calls it ‘bizarre’
Who are Achin and Sarthak Narula, first-ever KBC contestant to win Rs 7,00,00,000? Where are they now?
Paresh Rawal defends Akshay Kumar over criticism for doing 5 films a year: 'Drugs, jua, smuggling toh...'
Raveena Tandon gifts her gold wedding bangles to newlyweds at mass marriage event, video goes viral
DNA TV Show: Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt in 'action mode' after swearing-in, orders to remove...
Chhaava box office collection day 9: Vicky Kaushal film beats Uri to become his highest-grossing movie, earns Rs...
US President Donald Trump fires top military officers Admiral Franchetti, General Slife, C Q Brown, new appointments are...
AUS vs ENG, Champions Trophy 2025: Josh Inglis' brilliant century guides Australia to historic win over England
'He just came out and...': Israeli hostage kisses foreheads of Hamas militants after being released
Rajiv Thakur calls this comedian 'the greatest artiste', it's not Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh
'Received the news we had feared...': Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas's family confirms returned body is hers
Throwback: Zaheer Khan blushes after receiving unexpected proposal during India vs Pakistan match - Watch viral video
Meet actress, who debuted opposite superstar, film bombed at box office, she quit Bollywood, now wants to return after 15 years
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shares heartfelt post after Feeding India initiative, serves 19 crore meals
'Putin, Zelenskyy will have to get together', says US President Donald Trump
AI to take centre stage at 3rd Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) Conclave
Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli injured ahead of IND vs PAK match? Concerning pic from training session sparks tension
'We will cheer for...': Olympic Shooter Manu Bhaker cheers for team India ahead of India-Pakistan clash in Champions Trophy 2025
'Eagle and Sultan': Salman Khan meets UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov in Dubai, pic goes viral
Who is Alexis Wilkins? FBI director Kash Patel takes oath with his girlfriend by his side
Kaushaljis VS Kaushal VS Kaushal: Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chadha make a perfect family film that will leave you happy and emotional at same time
Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja recounts hilarious encounter of being confused for Ravindra Jadeja at airport
Tamannaah Bhatia takes a holy dip at Mahakumbh 2025, launches Odela 2 teaser in Prayagraj
Vishwak Sen breaks silence on Laila box office failure, apologises to fans: 'My films will never...'
Ex-RBI governor Shaktikanta Das appointed as Principal Secretary II to PM Narendra Modi
This magic ingredient will help reduce bloating, acidity and indigestion
Anushka Sharma asked Aishwarya Rai 'who is most beautiful woman in world' and her reply was...
HKU5-CoV-2: Covid-like bat virus found at China's Wuhan lab; know symptoms, precaution
THIS billionaire lost Rs 8 crores per minute in 75 days, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, he is...
From Hill Grange High to Stanford: Know the educational qualification of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani
Aditya Pancholi convicted in assault case but actor gets relief from...
'Bad Neighbours' Alert: Family leaves radio on full volume during weekend trip, watch viral video
Arvinder Singh Lovely appointed as protem speaker ahead of first session of Delhi assembly
Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane's Sanam Teri Kasam beats Tumbbad to become highest grossing re-release film in India, earns Rs...
Viral video of poor patchwork on Mumbai coastal road sparks outrage, PMO steps in
Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's BLOCKBUSTER Chhaava enters Rs 300 crore club in style, film now aims for Rs 500 crore kitty
When Kareena Kapoor Khan recreated her iconic red sindoor looks over the years
Meet man, face behind brands Saffola and Parachute, began with trading spices, now owns leading FMCG company worth Rs...
From India's Ambani Family to Hong Kong's Kwok Family: Meet 5 richest families of Asia with Rs 20.5 lakh crore fortune
DC-W vs UPW-W, Match 8 WPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
Vlogger claims haldi ceremony took place in Agra metro; UPMRC clarifies 'this is to inform....’
'Only one meal a day, no craving for...:' Mohammed Shami opens up about his transformation for Champions Trophy 2025
#BoycottOYO: OYO responds after ad linking its presence to God sparks online controversy, clarifies it was meant to...
'Not everything is fair so...': Taapsee Pannu shares meaningful advice for new actors, has THIS to say about 'outsiders'
Srushti Dange walks out of Prabhu Deva's concert for this shocking reason: 'It truly hurts that...'
Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's wedding: Alia Bhatt exudes 'Sanskari Bahu' vibes, WATCH viral video
'My Misconception': Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Air India over broken seat, questions TATA takeover improvements
Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani makes SHOCKING claims, recalls instances of physical abuse: 'He would sometimes hit me and my...'
Riddhima Kapoor's daughter Samara Sahni gets angry, pushes away grandmother Neetu Kapoor; netizens say 'Nani se daant padi hai'
Birthday turns into nightmare as hydrogen balloon explodes on woman's face: 'I cried all day...'
Watch: Major goof up as India's national anthem played in Lahore before AUS-ENG Champions Trophy 2025 clash