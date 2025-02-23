India and Pakistan--led by Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Rizwan--are set for a great clash on the cricket field in Dubai for the Champions Trophy 2025 today. Who will win?

While India are on a high after claiming a measured six-wicket win over a sprightly Bangladesh, Pakistan are evidently tense after the 60-run loss in the tournament-opener against New Zealand. It has reached the point of desperation already for Pakistan, who simply need to win if they want any chance of progressing to the semi-finals in their home tournament after being crushed by New Zealand in their campaign opener.

Here are all the live updates from the great Ind vs Pak clash in the Champions Trophy 2025.