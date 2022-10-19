India T20 World Cup warmup match vs NZ Live Updates: India-New Zealand delayed due to rain, check cutoff time

T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: One last chance for Team India and New Zealand to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 as the two teams lock horns at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma and Co narrowly edged out Australia in the previous match, and hopefully, some of the fringe players can get more playing time, including Mohammed Shami who starred in the 20th over against Aaron Finch's side.
New Zealand meanwhile were dismissed for just 98 runs against South Africa in their previous warmup match, and the Kiwis will be hoping for a better show against the Men in Blue.
Both sides will be looking to build steam before they begin their Super 12 journey, while India will cross swords with arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne on October 23, and New Zealand will face off against hosts Australia in the tournament opener on October 22 in Sydney.
READ| Kapil Dev feels Team India have 'just 30%' chance of reaching T20 World Cup 2022 semis
IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 warmup match - Cutoff time update:
The BCCI shared an update regarding the cutoff time. The first ball must be bowled before 8.46 PM, local time (4.16 PM IST). After this, overs will have to be reduced per side.
It's raining here at The Gabba currently.— BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2022
Cut off time for a 5 over-a-side game is 8.46 PM (4.16 PM IST)#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/o2Aa56nSoN
The match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Gabba earlier in the day has been abandoned due to rain. While that contest was interrupted in the 17th over in the first innings, the covers were brought off in just 10 minutes and play resumed, however, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan could score just 19 runs and rain returned and it has continued to pour down in Brisbane ever since.
Non-stop rain since the past 2 and half hours in Brisbane, revealed Jatin Sapru, the covers are still out. Not so good news then with the toss most certainly delayed now. Stay connected to this space for further updates.
IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 warmup match -
Rain has continued to pour down at Gabba and it seems that the match is going to be delayed. The cutoff time for play to begin at 4.16 pm IST, after which overs could get reduced.
It's raining at Gabba, cut-off time is 4.16 pm IST for India vs New Zealand match.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 19, 2022
IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 warmup match -
Propelled by KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav's fifties, Team India had scored 186/7, with Kane Richardson amassing four wickets. In reply, Australia could only muster up 180 runs, despite the hosts looking comfortable for much of the contest. Shami's sensational final over then grabbed all the limelight. Rohit Sharma and Co will be looking for a similar outcome today.
India and New Zealand will lock horns at the Gabba in Brisbane. Toss is scheduled to be held at 01:00 PM (Indian Standard Time). However, the rain gods could have a say as the match could be hampered due to rain.
READ| India T20 World Cup 2022 warmup match: Rain to play spoilsport against New Zealand?
Mohammed Shami registered four scalps in the 20th over against Australia but bowled just one over. He could play a much bigger role against New Zealand, although Suryakumar Yadav could be rested, with Rishabh Pant, or Deepak Hooda expected to take up his place.
READ| India T20 World Cup warm-up match vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav to be rested, Rishabh Pant may return