India T20 World Cup warmup match vs NZ Live Updates: India-New Zealand delayed due to rain, check cutoff time

India-New Zealand delayed due to rain, check updates

T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: One last chance for Team India and New Zealand to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 as the two teams lock horns at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma and Co narrowly edged out Australia in the previous match, and hopefully, some of the fringe players can get more playing time, including Mohammed Shami who starred in the 20th over against Aaron Finch's side.

New Zealand meanwhile were dismissed for just 98 runs against South Africa in their previous warmup match, and the Kiwis will be hoping for a better show against the Men in Blue.

Both sides will be looking to build steam before they begin their Super 12 journey, while India will cross swords with arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne on October 23, and New Zealand will face off against hosts Australia in the tournament opener on October 22 in Sydney.

