LIVE Updates | IND VS NZ, 1st ODI Cricket Match Live Score: India opts to bat first; SKY-Ishan Kishan return

IND Vs NZ, 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma’s team will look to continue their winning run in the format against the Kiwis.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 01:09 PM IST

IND vs NZ 1st ODI, Hyderabad

Team India will kick off a brand-new three-match ODI series against 2019 50-over World Cup runners-up New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 18). 

India will be aiming to secure their 23rd consecutive bilateral ODI series victory at home since 2010. Led by Rohit Sharma, who recently led the team to a 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka, the Indian side will be looking to continue their winning streak against the Black Caps, who will be captained by Tom Latham in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson.

The New Zealanders are entering this series on the heels of a 2-1 series victory over Babar Azam's Pakistan side last week. Team India will need to make some adjustments, as KL Rahul and Axar Patel are set to miss the ODI series due to their upcoming nuptials. India will have to find a way to fill the void left by these two key players if they are to have any chance of success.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and former Shubman Gill are expected to open the batting with Virat Kohli, who scored two centuries in the last series, occupying the No. 3 position. It will be intriguing to see if all-rounder Washington Sundar will make a return to the side to replace Axar Patel as the all-rounder.

In the pace bowling department, Mohammed Siraj should spearhead the attack, with Mohammed Shami and Umran Malik providing support, in addition to all-rounder Hardik Pandya. With Siraj's impressive record in the IPL, Shami's experience, Malik's raw talent, and Pandya's all-round ability, this bowling unit is sure to be a formidable force.

Check all LIVE Updates from India vs New Zealand 1st ODI here:

18 Jan 2023
12:49 PM

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score: India wins toss

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

12:36 PM

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score: Pitch Report by Danny Morrison and Murali Kartik

278 - average first innings score, it suggests it's a good surface. Either side (square) - 63 metres and downtown 70 metres. Not a cloud in the sky. The pitch - it's a nice straw-coloured surface, light grass but pretty evenly rolled. Batting first or batting second is immaterial.

12:13 PM

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, SHubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Siraj, Umran Malik, Shami

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Micheal Bracewell, Santner, Ish Sodhi, Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Dough Bracewell

12:05 PM

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score: Rohit on Mohammed Siraj

12:04 PM

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score:

12:04 PM

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner.

12:03 PM

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

Welcome to the live coverage of the First One Day International between India and New Zealand, taking place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The match is set to begin at 1:30 pm, with the toss taking place at 1:00 pm. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and action from the match!

