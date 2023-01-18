LIVE Updates | IND VS NZ, 1st ODI Cricket Match Live Score: India opts to bat first; SKY-Ishan Kishan return

IND vs NZ 1st ODI, Hyderabad

Team India will kick off a brand-new three-match ODI series against 2019 50-over World Cup runners-up New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 18).

India will be aiming to secure their 23rd consecutive bilateral ODI series victory at home since 2010. Led by Rohit Sharma, who recently led the team to a 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka, the Indian side will be looking to continue their winning streak against the Black Caps, who will be captained by Tom Latham in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson.

The New Zealanders are entering this series on the heels of a 2-1 series victory over Babar Azam's Pakistan side last week. Team India will need to make some adjustments, as KL Rahul and Axar Patel are set to miss the ODI series due to their upcoming nuptials. India will have to find a way to fill the void left by these two key players if they are to have any chance of success.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and former Shubman Gill are expected to open the batting with Virat Kohli, who scored two centuries in the last series, occupying the No. 3 position. It will be intriguing to see if all-rounder Washington Sundar will make a return to the side to replace Axar Patel as the all-rounder.

In the pace bowling department, Mohammed Siraj should spearhead the attack, with Mohammed Shami and Umran Malik providing support, in addition to all-rounder Hardik Pandya. With Siraj's impressive record in the IPL, Shami's experience, Malik's raw talent, and Pandya's all-round ability, this bowling unit is sure to be a formidable force.

Check all LIVE Updates from India vs New Zealand 1st ODI here: