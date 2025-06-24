IND vs ENG Headingley Test Day 5: Will Indian bowlers take all 10 wickets on the last day and clinch the Headingley Test. After Day 4 Stumps, England needed 350 runs to win.

India vs England, Headingley Test Day 5 Live: Shubman Gill-led Team India will enter Headingley on Tuesday, aiming to script history. India require 10 wickets to win the 1st Test of the 5-match series whereas England need 350 runs on the last day to take away the match from the Indian side. After Day 4 Stumps, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett were at the crease and team's score read 21/0, requiring 350 more runs on the fifth day. Who will win the Headingley Test on Day 5, is it India or England, or will the match end in a draw? Let's find out.