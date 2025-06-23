IND vs ENG Headingley Test Day 4: After leading by just 5 runs in the 1st innings, Team India came out to bat on Day 3 aiming to put a big target for the home side. Stay updated with match news here.

India vs England 1st Test Day 4: Shubman Gill-led side managed to bowl out England on Day 3 at 465 and lead by just 6 runs in the 1st innings. Due to this, Team India came out to bat on the third day, aiming to put a big target for the home side. After Day 3 Stumps, India were 90/2, losing Sai Sudharsan and Yashasvi Jaiswal early in the second innings. For England, Brydon Carse and Ben Stokes picked up one wicket each on Day 3. After the end of the third Session of Day 3, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul were at the crease, who will continue on the third day. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from Headingley, Leeds.