IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: The Headingley Test between India and England is set to continue on Sunday with home side's batters Ollie Pope and Harry Brook at the crease. Get all the live and latest updates at this space.

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3: English batters Ollie Pope and Harry Brook will continue to bat on the third day of the Headingley Test in Leeds. After Day 2 Stumps, England posted 209 runs on board with a loss of three wickets. All 2 wickets were picked up by Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. However, Bumrah will not bowl the first over of Day 3 as he bowled the last over of the previous day. The first Session of Day 3 holds importance for both sides as it will showcase the direction of the match. So, stay tuned to this space to get all the live and latest updates from the first Test between India and England.