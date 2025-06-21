India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Match, Day 2: After smashing over 350 runs on board, the Shubman Gill-led Team India will look to add a couple of more hundred runs to put pressure on the home side.

India vs England, 1st Test Day 2: After losing the Toss, Shubman Gill-led Team India showcased their mettle as the young and energetic side against the home team of England. Except for Test debutant Sai Sudharsan, all other top-order batters added significantly to the team's total. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his maiden century in England and built a 91-run opening partnership with KL Rahul, giving a perfect start to the Indian innings. Later, skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant also contributed well to the run board, and after the end of Day 1, India are 359/3. Now, being in a comfortable position in the game, Team India will look to add a couple of more runs to put pressure on Ben Stokes' team on Day 2. Stay tuned to this space to get all the live and latest updates from the 1st Test match from Headingley, Leeds.