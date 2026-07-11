IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Sam Curran ends Samson's fiery cameo early

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IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I: India's pride is on the line as they aim to prevent a clean sweep in the fifth and final T20I against England. On the other hand, if the hosts secure a victory in Southampton, they will take over India's position as the top T20I team.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I: India's T20I tour of Ireland and the UK has turned into an absolute catastrophe! If England triumphs in the fifth and final T20I in Southampton on Saturday, they will take over as the No. 1 T20I team, pushing India down. This tour has marked the first time India has lost five T20Is in a row, along with an unprecedented defeat to Ireland. Additionally, they have faced their first loss to England in a multi-match bilateral T20I series. Even if India manages to win the last T20I, it will still be recorded as their most significant series defeat. Despite having won the last two T20 World Cups, India is currently undergoing a transition. Shreyas Iyer must be feeling disheartened as he has yet to mirror his IPL success and is still on the hunt for his inaugural win as India’s captain. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his debut as well, but he has struggled to adjust to the conditions and has been dismissed after promising starts.
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Sam Curran made an immediate impact, dismissing Sanju Samson for 27 off just 14 balls. The India opener failed to control a drive against a good-length delivery angled across him, slicing a simple catch to Jacob Bethell at cover-point just as he looked set for a bigger innings.
Ishan Kishan kept India's chase moving with an aggressive over against Josh Tongue. The left-hander expertly used the pace of a short ball to pull it over fine leg for six before following it up with a boundary to third man, putting pressure back on the England pacer.
Jofra Archer drew first blood by dismissing Abhishek Sharma with another sharp short-ball, forcing an edge through to Jos Buttler. Ishan Kishan responded positively, cracking two boundaries with an edged cut and a well-placed shot to deep backward point, but England remained in control early.
Sanju Samson launched a fierce counterattack against Josh Tongue, smashing consecutive sixes with authoritative pull shots. The India opener first dispatched a short ball over square leg before repeating the shot on the very next delivery, keeping the chase alive with fearless strokeplay.
Sanju Samson took the attack to Jofra Archer early, driving a full delivery straight down the ground before adding another boundary through a thick outside edge past the keeper. The two successive fours gave India a brisk start in their daunting chase.
Harry Brook moved into the 90s with a crisp boundary as England crossed 250, but India's fielding woes continued with another dropped catch, this time by Ishan Kishan. Brook remained unbeaten on 97 as England finished on a commanding 253, capping a dominant batting performance.
Shivam Dube endured early punishment as Jos Buttler smashed two sixes and a four before the all-rounder had the last laugh, dismissing the England skipper for a breathtaking 131. Dube then struck again on the very next ball, removing Jacob Bethell for a golden duck to complete a dramatic turnaround.
Jos Buttler brought up a magnificent century with a towering six before Harry Brook powered England past 200 with another maximum. Buttler then added a boundary as the pair completed a remarkable 200-run partnership, capping a dominant batting display against a helpless Indian attack.
Jos Buttler dismantled Prince Yadav in a brutal over, smashing two fours and two towering sixes. The England skipper surged into the 90s with clean, powerful hitting all around the ground, leaving India's bowlers helpless as England closed in on a commanding victory.
Harry Brook continued his sensational hitting, hammering Suryansh Shedge for two towering sixes and a four. England cruised past the 150-run mark as Brook found the boundary with ease, leaving India's bowlers searching for answers during another ruthless display of power-hitting.
Jos Buttler looked unstoppable as he dispatched Prasidh Krishna for a towering six over deep backward square leg. Picking the short ball early, the England skipper unleashed a commanding pull to continue his blazing knock, keeping India firmly under pressure in the chase.
Jos Buttler reached a commanding half-century in style, crunching Suryansh Shedge through the covers for four. He followed it up with another boundary over backward point as England's captain continued his blistering knock, stretching a match-defining partnership with Harry Brook.
Harry Brook tore into Axar Patel with two towering sixes, a four and a quick-fire fifty off just 19 balls. England raced past the 100-run mark in a hugely expensive over that also included five wides, reaching 111/1 at the halfway stage with Brook in destructive touch.
Harry Brook punished Prince Yadav with two effortless sixes to seize complete control of the chase. Charging down for the first maximum before pulling the next over deep backward square leg, the England skipper brought up the 50-run partnership in commanding fashion.
Jos Buttler continued his aggressive approach against Arshdeep Singh, first playing a clever reverse scoop for four before charging down the pitch to launch a towering six over deep midwicket. The England captain raced into the 30s at a strike rate of 200, keeping the hosts firmly on top.
Jos Buttler shifted gears in style against Prasidh Krishna, opening the over with a deft scoop to the fine leg fence before smashing a length delivery straight over long-on for six. The England skipper looked in complete control as he counterattacked after the early wicket.
Phil Salt got England going with a stylish boundary through mid-off, but Prasidh Krishna hit back almost immediately. The pacer lured Salt into an aerial flick, with Suryansh Shedge taking a comfortable catch at deep backward square leg as India claimed an early breakthrough.
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue
Shreyas Iyer: We are going to bowl first. The wicket won't change much. We have seen everything in this series, we are up for the challenge. I just the players have a solid mindset, rather than sulking. Need to be in the moment, and stop thinking about what has happened. We have two changes. Shedge comes in for Washington, Sanju comes in for Sooryavanshi.
Toss is scheduled for 19:15 IST, with the match set to commence at 19:30 IST. Currently, Shreyas Iyer is making his way to the pitch, equipped with his bat and gloves, likely for a brief warm-up. It seems that Sanju Samson could be part of today's lineup. Considering the developments in this T20I series, we might see some adjustments in India's playing XI.
The BCCI will review India's disappointing T20I performances against Ireland and England after the ODI series concludes in July. Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the board will assess the team's struggles but stressed that no hasty decisions will be taken regarding the team's future.
England have already wrapped up the T20I series 3-0 and head into the final game chasing a clean sweep. India, meanwhile, will be desperate to restore pride, rebuild confidence and carry momentum into the ODI series after struggling against Jofra Archer-led pace attack throughout the series.
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson, Ravi Bishnoi, Suryansh Shedge
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final T20I between India and England. India will be desperate to avoid a series sweep, while England have the opportunity to cap off a dominant campaign and climb to the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I rankings. Stay with us for live score updates, wickets, milestones, expert analysis and all the key moments as the action unfolds.