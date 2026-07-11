FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Exclusive: Amid Welcome 3 success, Ahmed Khan REVEALS he's been offered to direct Hera Pheri 3: 'Mujhe acha lagta hai to make a film that...'

Exclusive: Ahmed Khan REVEALS he's been offered to direc

Argentina vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

Argentina vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Preview, live stream

Viral video: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani marries boyfriend Rohan Khanna, took Lord Shiva's blessings, make first appearance

Viral video: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani marries boyfriend Rohan Khanna

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026

From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Sam Curran ends Samson's fiery cameo early

IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I: India's pride is on the line as they aim to prevent a clean sweep in the fifth and final T20I against England. On the other hand, if the hosts secure a victory in Southampton, they will take over India's position as the top T20I team.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 11, 2026, 10:01 PM IST

IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Sam Curran ends Samson's fiery cameo early
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I (Courtesy: X/BCCI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I: India's T20I tour of Ireland and the UK has turned into an absolute catastrophe! If England triumphs in the fifth and final T20I in Southampton on Saturday, they will take over as the No. 1 T20I team, pushing India down. This tour has marked the first time India has lost five T20Is in a row, along with an unprecedented defeat to Ireland. Additionally, they have faced their first loss to England in a multi-match bilateral T20I series. Even if India manages to win the last T20I, it will still be recorded as their most significant series defeat. Despite having won the last two T20 World Cups, India is currently undergoing a transition. Shreyas Iyer must be feeling disheartened as he has yet to mirror his IPL success and is still on the hunt for his inaugural win as India’s captain. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his debut as well, but he has struggled to adjust to the conditions and has been dismissed after promising starts. 

Follow all the latest updates here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 11 Jul 2026, 09:55 PM

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India 65/2 in 6 overs

    Sam Curran made an immediate impact, dismissing Sanju Samson for 27 off just 14 balls. The India opener failed to control a drive against a good-length delivery angled across him, slicing a simple catch to Jacob Bethell at cover-point just as he looked set for a bigger innings.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2026, 09:47 PM

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India 55/1 in 5 overs

    Ishan Kishan kept India's chase moving with an aggressive over against Josh Tongue. The left-hander expertly used the pace of a short ball to pull it over fine leg for six before following it up with a boundary to third man, putting pressure back on the England pacer.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2026, 09:42 PM

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India 33/1 in 3 overs

    Jofra Archer drew first blood by dismissing Abhishek Sharma with another sharp short-ball, forcing an edge through to Jos Buttler. Ishan Kishan responded positively, cracking two boundaries with an edged cut and a well-placed shot to deep backward point, but England remained in control early.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2026, 09:40 PM

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India 23/0 in 2 overs

    Sanju Samson launched a fierce counterattack against Josh Tongue, smashing consecutive sixes with authoritative pull shots. The India opener first dispatched a short ball over square leg before repeating the shot on the very next delivery, keeping the chase alive with fearless strokeplay.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2026, 09:22 PM

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India 10/0 in 1 over

    Sanju Samson took the attack to Jofra Archer early, driving a full delivery straight down the ground before adding another boundary through a thick outside edge past the keeper. The two successive fours gave India a brisk start in their daunting chase.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2026, 09:16 PM

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England 257/3 in 20 overs

    Harry Brook moved into the 90s with a crisp boundary as England crossed 250, but India's fielding woes continued with another dropped catch, this time by Ishan Kishan. Brook remained unbeaten on 97 as England finished on a commanding 253, capping a dominant batting performance.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2026, 08:54 PM

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England 247/3 in 19 overs

    Shivam Dube endured early punishment as Jos Buttler smashed two sixes and a four before the all-rounder had the last laugh, dismissing the England skipper for a breathtaking 131. Dube then struck again on the very next ball, removing Jacob Bethell for a golden duck to complete a dramatic turnaround.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2026, 08:50 PM

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England 209/1 in 16 overs

    Jos Buttler brought up a magnificent century with a towering six before Harry Brook powered England past 200 with another maximum. Buttler then added a boundary as the pair completed a remarkable 200-run partnership, capping a dominant batting display against a helpless Indian attack.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2026, 08:43 PM

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England 189/1 in 15 overs

    Jos Buttler dismantled Prince Yadav in a brutal over, smashing two fours and two towering sixes. The England skipper surged into the 90s with clean, powerful hitting all around the ground, leaving India's bowlers helpless as England closed in on a commanding victory.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2026, 08:35 PM

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England 168/1 in 14 overs

    Harry Brook continued his sensational hitting, hammering Suryansh Shedge for two towering sixes and a four. England cruised past the 150-run mark as Brook found the boundary with ease, leaving India's bowlers searching for answers during another ruthless display of power-hitting.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2026, 08:27 PM

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England 144/1 in 13 overs

    Jos Buttler looked unstoppable as he dispatched Prasidh Krishna for a towering six over deep backward square leg. Picking the short ball early, the England skipper unleashed a commanding pull to continue his blazing knock, keeping India firmly under pressure in the chase.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2026, 08:23 PM

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England 123/1 in 11 overs

    Jos Buttler reached a commanding half-century in style, crunching Suryansh Shedge through the covers for four. He followed it up with another boundary over backward point as England's captain continued his blistering knock, stretching a match-defining partnership with Harry Brook.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2026, 08:13 PM

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England 111/1 in 10 overs

    Harry Brook tore into Axar Patel with two towering sixes, a four and a quick-fire fifty off just 19 balls. England raced past the 100-run mark in a hugely expensive over that also included five wides, reaching 111/1 at the halfway stage with Brook in destructive touch.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2026, 08:12 PM

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England 61/1 in 6 overs

    Harry Brook punished Prince Yadav with two effortless sixes to seize complete control of the chase. Charging down for the first maximum before pulling the next over deep backward square leg, the England skipper brought up the 50-run partnership in commanding fashion.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2026, 08:12 PM

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England 44/1 in 5 overs

    Jos Buttler continued his aggressive approach against Arshdeep Singh, first playing a clever reverse scoop for four before charging down the pitch to launch a towering six over deep midwicket. The England captain raced into the 30s at a strike rate of 200, keeping the hosts firmly on top.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2026, 08:10 PM

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England 29/1 in 4 overs

    Jos Buttler shifted gears in style against Prasidh Krishna, opening the over with a deft scoop to the fine leg fence before smashing a length delivery straight over long-on for six. The England skipper looked in complete control as he counterattacked after the early wicket.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2026, 07:21 PM

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England 10/1 in 2 overs

    Phil Salt got England going with a stylish boundary through mid-off, but Prasidh Krishna hit back almost immediately. The pacer lured Salt into an aerial flick, with Suryansh Shedge taking a comfortable catch at deep backward square leg as India claimed an early breakthrough.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2026, 07:21 PM

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Teams

    India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

    England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2026, 06:57 PM

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India opt to bowl

    Shreyas Iyer: We are going to bowl first. The wicket won't change much. We have seen everything in this series, we are up for the challenge. I just the players have a solid mindset, rather than sulking. Need to be in the moment, and stop thinking about what has happened. We have two changes. Shedge comes in for Washington, Sanju comes in for Sooryavanshi.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2026, 06:04 PM

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Toss delayed

    Toss is scheduled for 19:15 IST, with the match set to commence at 19:30 IST. Currently, Shreyas Iyer is making his way to the pitch, equipped with his bat and gloves, likely for a brief warm-up. It seems that Sanju Samson could be part of today's lineup. Considering the developments in this T20I series, we might see some adjustments in India's playing XI.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2026, 06:03 PM

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score: BCCI to review India's T20I struggles

    The BCCI will review India's disappointing T20I performances against Ireland and England after the ODI series concludes in July. Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the board will assess the team's struggles but stressed that no hasty decisions will be taken regarding the team's future.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2026, 06:01 PM

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India eye consolation win

    England have already wrapped up the T20I series 3-0 and head into the final game chasing a clean sweep. India, meanwhile, will be desperate to restore pride, rebuild confidence and carry momentum into the ODI series after struggling against Jofra Archer-led pace attack throughout the series.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2026, 06:00 PM

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Squads!

    India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson, Ravi Bishnoi, Suryansh Shedge

    England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2026, 06:00 PM

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final T20I between India and England. India will be desperate to avoid a series sweep, while England have the opportunity to cap off a dominant campaign and climb to the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I rankings. Stay with us for live score updates, wickets, milestones, expert analysis and all the key moments as the action unfolds.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Exclusive: Amid Welcome 3 success, Ahmed Khan REVEALS he's been offered to direct Hera Pheri 3: 'Mujhe acha lagta hai to make a film that...'
Exclusive: Ahmed Khan REVEALS he's been offered to direc
Argentina vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups
Argentina vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Preview, live stream
Legendary playback singer S Janaki, called Nightingale of South India, dies at 88
Legendary playback singer S Janaki dies at age 88 in Mysuru
Ram Mandir Trust invites CEO applications, outlines 3 key qualifications after donation theft case; Check last date of submission
Ram Mandir Trust invites CEO applications, outlines 3 key qualifications
Explained: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not in India's playing XI for 5th T20I against England
Explained: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not in India's playing XI for 5th T20I
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement