IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Sam Curran ends Samson's fiery cameo early

IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I: India's pride is on the line as they aim to prevent a clean sweep in the fifth and final T20I against England. On the other hand, if the hosts secure a victory in Southampton, they will take over India's position as the top T20I team.

IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I: India's T20I tour of Ireland and the UK has turned into an absolute catastrophe! If England triumphs in the fifth and final T20I in Southampton on Saturday, they will take over as the No. 1 T20I team, pushing India down. This tour has marked the first time India has lost five T20Is in a row, along with an unprecedented defeat to Ireland. Additionally, they have faced their first loss to England in a multi-match bilateral T20I series. Even if India manages to win the last T20I, it will still be recorded as their most significant series defeat. Despite having won the last two T20 World Cups, India is currently undergoing a transition. Shreyas Iyer must be feeling disheartened as he has yet to mirror his IPL success and is still on the hunt for his inaugural win as India’s captain. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his debut as well, but he has struggled to adjust to the conditions and has been dismissed after promising starts.

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