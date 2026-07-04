IND vs ENG Highlights, 2nd T20I: India stumble on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's historic debut as England take 1-0 series lead

IND vs ENG Highlights, 2nd T20I: England defeated India in the second T20I at Old Trafford to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The result overshadowed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's historic India debut, with the teenage batter becoming the country's youngest-ever international cricketer.

IND vs ENG Highlights, 2nd T20I: Indian cricket had a night to remember—and regret—at Old Trafford. Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally made his debut, sparking excitement everywhere. But honestly, things unraveled fast. England needed a big finish and found it, thanks to India’s shaky late-game bowling.

By the 17th over, the match was on a knife-edge. Captain Shreyas Iyer took a gamble and handed the ball to Ravi Bishnoi. It backfired big time. Bishnoi lost his rhythm and let the pressure get to him, bowling three no-balls and surrendering two free-hit sixes. Jacob Bethell capitalized, smashing Bishnoi for three sixes in a wild over that leaked 29 runs. That tipped the scales.

Bethell stayed cool, racking up an unbeaten 76 in just 46 balls. Jofra Archer stepped in at the end and calmly knocked off the winning runs. England walked away with a four-wicket win and a 1-0 lead in the five-game T20I series, finishing with six balls to spare.

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