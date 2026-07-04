IND vs ENG Highlights, 2nd T20I: India stumble on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's historic debut as England take 1-0 series lead

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IND vs ENG Highlights, 2nd T20I: England defeated India in the second T20I at Old Trafford to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The result overshadowed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's historic India debut, with the teenage batter becoming the country's youngest-ever international cricketer.
IND vs ENG Highlights, 2nd T20I: Indian cricket had a night to remember—and regret—at Old Trafford. Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally made his debut, sparking excitement everywhere. But honestly, things unraveled fast. England needed a big finish and found it, thanks to India’s shaky late-game bowling.
By the 17th over, the match was on a knife-edge. Captain Shreyas Iyer took a gamble and handed the ball to Ravi Bishnoi. It backfired big time. Bishnoi lost his rhythm and let the pressure get to him, bowling three no-balls and surrendering two free-hit sixes. Jacob Bethell capitalized, smashing Bishnoi for three sixes in a wild over that leaked 29 runs. That tipped the scales.
Bethell stayed cool, racking up an unbeaten 76 in just 46 balls. Jofra Archer stepped in at the end and calmly knocked off the winning runs. England walked away with a four-wicket win and a 1-0 lead in the five-game T20I series, finishing with six balls to spare.
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That's all from our live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and England from Old Trafford, Manchester. England secured a convincing victory to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, while the night also marked a historic milestone as teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became India's youngest-ever international cricketer. Thank you for joining us throughout the action. We'll be back with live coverage of the third T20I, along with all the latest news, reactions and analysis. Until then, goodbye and take care!
Jofra Archer puts the finishing touches on England's chase with a crisp pull for four before calmly squeezing out two runs off a yorker. With the winning runs secured, England complete the chase comfortably, wrapping up the contest with confidence and authority.
IND 190/7(20)
ENG 191/6(19)
Harshit Rana claims Sam Curran's wicket with a well-deserved breakthrough. Curran attempts a pickup shot off a full delivery but finds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perfectly placed at deep backward square leg, where the youngster judges the catch superbly to complete a clean dismissal.
Jacob Bethell tears into Ravi Bishnoi with three towering sixes and a boundary in a game-defining over. Benefiting from two no-balls, Bethell reaches a superb fifty before hammering another slot ball over long-on, leaving India with no way back as England close in on victory.
Varun Chakaravarthy delivers a vital breakthrough by trapping Will Jacks lbw for 9. Jacks attempts an ambitious reverse sweep but misses a dipping low full toss, with ball-tracking confirming it would have crashed into middle and off, handing India a much-needed wicket.
Will Jacks cashes in on a rare loose delivery from Axar Patel, rocking back to cut a short and wide ball powerfully past extra cover. Shreyas Iyer's full-length dive proves in vain as the well-struck shot races away to the boundary, keeping England's chase moving.
Arshdeep Singh provides India with a timely breakthrough by dismissing Tom Banton for 39. Banton appeared to have nailed a lofted drive but hit it too square, allowing Tilak Varma to complete a safe catch at deep cover before celebrating the crucial wicket with delight.
Tom Banton continues his aggressive approach against Ravi Bishnoi, first opening up to slog a cramped delivery over midwicket for four. He then backs away to create room and slaps a crisp cut through cover-point, expertly finding the gap to collect another boundary.
Tom Banton expertly waits for Harshit Rana's slower ball before whipping it over midwicket for four, splitting the deep fielders. Jacob Bethell follows up by rolling his wrists on a short leg-side delivery, pulling it fine to the fence as England continue to score freely.
Jacob Bethell takes the attack to Varun Chakaravarthy by reaching out to a slot ball and launching it over long-on for a superb six. Tom Banton then enjoys a slice of luck as a thick outside edge flies past the wicketkeeper for four, keeping England's momentum firmly intact.
Tom Banton takes on Varun Chakaravarthy with confidence, launching a superb reverse sweep past short third for four before repeating the shot to collect two more. He then works another couple into the leg side, keeping England's chase on track with smart, proactive batting.
India strike a massive blow as Axar Patel dismisses the dangerous Harry Brook for 39 off just 15 balls. Ishan Kishan was convinced there was a glove, prompting a successful review as UltraEdge confirmed the faint edge, ending Brook's explosive innings with a sharp catch behind.
Harry Brook unleashes a stunning assault on Arshdeep Singh, smashing two fours and three towering sixes in a breathtaking display. The England batter pierces the off side, hammers straight down the ground and clears the ropes over midwicket, long-on and backward square leg to seize control.
Harry Brook eases the early pressure with consecutive boundaries against Harshit Rana. He first clips a leg-side delivery through square leg before charging down the track to slash a short ball over point, finding the fence twice despite limited room on offer.
Arshdeep Singh gives India the perfect start, dismissing Phil Salt and Jos Buttler for ducks in a sensational opening spell. Salt edges behind after being surprised by extra bounce, while Varun Chakaravarthy brilliantly catches Buttler's well-timed flick as England are left reeling early.
Tilak Varma ignites the finish with two towering sixes and a clever boundary off Jofra Archer, showcasing power and innovation in a stunning cameo. Archer has the final say, however, as Harshit Rana edges behind to Jos Buttler, ending the innings after India's explosive late flourish.
Axar Patel's brief stay ends in unfortunate fashion as a mix-up with Tilak Varma results in a run-out. After under-edging a slower short ball to Jos Buttler, Tilak charges through for a single. Buttler's throw misses the striker's end but crashes into the bowler's-end stumps, catching Axar well short.
Sam Curran strikes again, ending Ishan Kishan's fluent knock on 49. Looking to loft a full delivery down the ground, Ishan loses control as the bat twists in his hands, slicing the ball high towards extra cover where Liam Dawson completes a comfortable catch to deepen India's late collapse.
England's fightback gathers pace as Sam Curran removes Shivam Dube for just 5 off 7 balls. After a series of quiet overs, Dube miscues a slot ball high into the air, and Tom Banton safely takes the skier at mid-off, leaving India under pressure as England tighten their grip.
Will Jacks produces a brilliant six-run over, conceding only singles while varying his pace, flight and bounce to keep Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube quiet. The pair struggle to time their shots as England tighten the screws during a crucial phase of the innings.
Shreyas Iyer showcased his class against spin by muscling Liam Dawson over deep midwicket for a stunning six despite being cramped for room. Dawson responded brilliantly, dragging his length wide outside off to tempt Iyer into a mistimed hit, with Tom Banton completing the catch as Iyer departed for 37 off 22 balls.
Ishan Kishan survives a costly reprieve after Phil Salt fails to hold onto a chance in the deep off Adil Rashid's teasing flighted delivery. The left-hander capitalises immediately, driving the next ball crisply through extra cover for another boundary to keep India's momentum going.
Ishan Kishan makes Sam Curran pay for offering too much width, slashing hard through the off side despite losing his bottom hand on the shot. The ball rockets to the right of deep backward point, with Adil Rashid unable to cut it off as India collect another boundary.
Shreyas Iyer capitalises on a slightly short delivery from Adil Rashid, rocking back quickly on the bouncy surface before unleashing a powerful pull. The ball races wide of deep midwicket for four as Iyer keeps India's scoring rate ticking along.
Abhishek Sharma smashed Sam Curran for two boundaries in quick succession, first across the line and then straight down the ground. But Curran struck back on the final ball of the over as Abhishek mistimed a low full toss to Tom Banton at deep midwicket, departing for a brisk 43 off 24 balls.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's entertaining cameo ends on 14 off 10 balls after Will Jacks cleverly spots him charging down the track. Firing it flat outside off, Jacks beats the attempted cut, and Jos Buttler completes a neat stumping to send the young opener back after two sixes.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi punishes Josh Tongue's slower delivery, waiting patiently before smashing it deep into the midwicket stands. Abhishek Sharma follows in style, clearing his front leg to hammer an overpitched delivery straight over mid-off as India's openers turn on the power.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes an instant statement, backing away before getting under the ball and launching Jofra Archer over the wicketkeeper for his first international six. Archer then nails a yorker to Abhishek Sharma, but a thick inside edge races past leg stump for a fortunate four.
Abhishek Sharma opens his account in lucky fashion as Jofra Archer beats him with late away swing. Attempting to loft it straight or over cover, the left-hander slices the ball off the outside half, and it flies over short third for a streaky four to break the ice.
India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue
Iyer | India captain: We'll bat first again. We've got one change. Vaibhav comes in for Sanju. Absolutely... you've seen him in last few months, the way he's been batting. Not really. I feel that he completely deserves to be in the squad. He's someone who doesn't take pressure at all. Has an unflinching nature. He's very well aware of what's going to come in these coming matches. The way he bats in the nets and takes on the bowlers, shows what kind of player he is. You see the competition, it's game after game - the amount of talent India produces is pleasing to the eye. Keeps us on the toes. Pressure is a privilege I feel.
Brook | England captain: Would've had a bat as well. Was an awesome day that. Unfortunately we're not going to be able to do that again unless we chase down 300. Happy with the selections. Joff coming back in - strong player for us. Tongue has been knocking the door down. They're both very skillful bowlers and have extremely good slower balls. Also the ability to nail the yorkers. Yeah we've done a little bit (homework on Vaibhav).
After being named Player of the T20 World Cup 2026 and having a successful IPL season, Sanju Samson has hit a rough patch, recording scores of 5, 0, and 1 in his last three matches for India. The weight of expectation is likely heavy on him, especially with the talented 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waiting in the wings for his shot.
“I think we just need to also respect the fact that we've got the number one batter, or we had our number one batter in T20 cricket, Abhishek Sharma [only recently dethroned by Kishan]. You know, Sanju was the player of the T20 World Cup. He [Samson] had a great IPL. So I think as a coaching staff, it's only fair to show the faith and back your players. Yes, there's a young man knocking on the door, and it's exciting, but I reckon for not just those two players at the top, but for the rest of the group, it's a good sign that we show that we back you guys. It's about putting performances on the board. That is key. But also, if you look at it, we also don't want to think too much and bat other players out of positions,” Morkel said ahead of the second T20I against England on Friday.
England has officially revealed their starting XI for the match. Saqib Mahmood and Luke Wood have been left out, making way for Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue.
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue
India Squad: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suryansh Shedge, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna
England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and England at Old Trafford, Manchester! After the series opener was washed out by rain, both teams return eager to gain the upper hand in the five-match contest. All eyes will be on whether teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally makes his much-awaited India debut. Stay tuned for live score, toss updates, playing XIs, key moments, and all the latest action as it unfolds.