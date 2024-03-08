India vs England, 5th Test Day 2 Live Score: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill aim to put more pressure on England

India vs England Live Score 5th Test Day 2: India will resume on 135/1 on Day 2.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will continue their innings at 52 and 26 runs respectively on Friday as India looks to maintain pressure on England in Dharamsala.

The hosts ended the opening day at 135 for 1 in 30 overs after dismissing England for 218 runs.

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin were instrumental in taking nine wickets collectively, causing the England batsmen to struggle once more in the series.