India vs England, 5th Test Day 2 Live Score: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill aim to put more pressure on England

India vs England, 5th Test Day 2 Live Score: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill aim to put more pressure on England

India vs England Live Score 5th Test Day 2: India will resume on 135/1 on Day 2.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 08:47 AM IST

India vs England, 5th Test Day 2
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will continue their innings at 52 and 26 runs respectively on Friday as India looks to maintain pressure on England in Dharamsala. 

The hosts ended the opening day at 135 for 1 in 30 overs after dismissing England for 218 runs. 

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin were instrumental in taking nine wickets collectively, causing the England batsmen to struggle once more in the series.

  • 08 Mar 2024, 08:45 AM
  • 08 Mar 2024, 08:43 AM

    IND vs ENG Live Score: 

    Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing Virat Kohli's record of scoring 655 runs against England in a Test series.

  • 08 Mar 2024, 08:42 AM

    IND vs ENG Live Score: 

    After Kuldeep Yadav achieved his fourth Test five-wicket haul, dismissing England for 218, Yashasvi Jaiswal's rapid fifty propelled India to finish the day at 135 for 1, trailing by 83 runs.

  • 08 Mar 2024, 08:42 AM

    IND vs ENG Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the 5th Test between India and England. Stay tuned for live score and latest updates.

