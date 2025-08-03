India vs England 5th Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Mohammed Siraj gets Ollie Pope for 27, England 3 down

Tom Holland makes BIG statement about playing new James Bond, replacing Daniel Craig: 'We'll keep it to minimum...'
CRICKET
IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 LIVE Cricket Score: Stay updated with all the live coverage from Day 4 of the India vs England Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy taking place at Kennington-Oval-London.
Day 4 of the fifth and final Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at The Oval is poised for a thrilling conclusion, with India firmly in the driver's seat, needing eight more wickets to level the series 2-2. England, meanwhile, face a daunting task, requiring a further 324 runs to achieve a record-breaking chase of 374 on a pitch offering assistance to the bowlers.
The day began with India resuming their second innings at 75/2, holding a 52-run lead. The morning session saw an extraordinary display from nightwatchman Akash Deep, who played a career-best knock of 66 runs off 94 balls. He forged a crucial 107-run partnership with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who continued his stellar form with a magnificent 118 – his second century of the series. Deep's innings was particularly noteworthy as he became the first Indian nightwatchman since Amit Mishra in 2011 to score a Test fifty in England.
Despite losing Deep just before lunch, India continued to pile on the runs throughout the day. Ravindra Jadeja contributed a valuable 53, and Washington Sundar provided late fireworks with a rapid 53 off just 46 balls, including four towering sixes, boosting India's total to 396. England's bowling attack, hampered by the absence of Chris Woakes and several dropped catches, struggled to contain the flow of runs. Josh Tongue was the pick of the bowlers for England, claiming five wickets in the second innings.
Set an imposing target of 374, England started their chase cautiously. However, India delivered a crucial blow on the very last ball of Day 3 when Mohammed Siraj rattled Zak Crawley's stumps with a searing yorker. England finished the day at 50/1, with Ben Duckett unbeaten on 34.
With the pitch showing variable bounce and overcast conditions expected, India's pacers, led by Siraj, will be looking to exploit the conditions. While England's "Bazball" approach has seen them chase down big totals before, the highest successful chase at The Oval remains 263, achieved way back in 1902. India will be confident of their chances to clinch a memorable victory and draw a captivating series. All eyes will be on Joe Root and Harry Brook to see if England can defy history on what promises to be an enthralling final day.
Four runs! Root secures his first boundary with a cover drive against Siraj. Although not perfectly timed, it is sufficient to reach the boundary. He follows this with a back-foot punch for a single. He gets hit on the pad, and the umpire raises his finger! Pope is out, undone by the inswinger. He reviews the decision, but with three reds, he is dismissed.
Siraj continues his impressive performance. He strikes the edge once more! Siraj has maintained an excellent rhythm this morning. And once again! Siraj and Jadeja believe they detected an edge, but Gill remains unfazed, so no review is called for. Another maiden over, India has been exceptional this morning.
The first change of the day sees Prasidh replacing Akash Deep. The tall bowler generates extra bounce, and once more, Duckett is left beaten! He's out! Prasidh delivers a fuller ball, Duckett attempts a drive, but it edges through, and India is duly rewarded for having unsettled him throughout the morning.
Four! A solid response from Duckett, as Siraj delivers a slightly overpitched ball, which the batter drives through cover. Duckett then adds a single through point. Another four! Siraj bowls too straight, allowing Pope to flick it fine for additional runs. More runs follow as Pope flicks it off his pads for two more through mid-wicket.
Siraj bowls over the wicket to Duckett, and he successfully beats a hesitant prod from Duckett on two occasions! Both bowlers are probing effectively this morning. Another peach from Siraj, completely catching Duckett off guard! It's been a brilliant over so far, compelling Duckett to play at the ball. Siraj delivers a short and wide ball, and Duckett attempts to relieve the pressure with a cut shot but fails to connect. He beats the bat once more! What an impressive over from Siraj, having beaten the bat five times throughout the over!
Ben Duckett continues his innings from the opposite end, facing Akash Deep. The ball flies off the edge past gully, marking England's first run of the day. Pope then scores his first run with a single into the leg-side. Duckett follows up with another single into the leg-side.
Although Saturday was free of rain, the weather on Sunday (Day 4) is anticipated to be cloudy with a chance of light rain during the second and third sessions (2 PM to 5 PM local time). The temperature is predicted to stay consistent at 20-21°C for the entire day.
Greetings and welcome to our live blog covering the fourth day of the fifth Test match between India and England. Currently, India is favored to secure a victory in this match; however, England has a tendency to pursue substantial scores during their Bazzball era, making it likely to be an exciting day. Unless rain intervenes, this is expected to be the concluding day of the Test match.