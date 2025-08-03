India vs England 5th Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Mohammed Siraj gets Ollie Pope for 27, England 3 down

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 LIVE Cricket Score: Stay updated with all the live coverage from Day 4 of the India vs England Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy taking place at Kennington-Oval-London.

Day 4 of the fifth and final Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at The Oval is poised for a thrilling conclusion, with India firmly in the driver's seat, needing eight more wickets to level the series 2-2. England, meanwhile, face a daunting task, requiring a further 324 runs to achieve a record-breaking chase of 374 on a pitch offering assistance to the bowlers.

The day began with India resuming their second innings at 75/2, holding a 52-run lead. The morning session saw an extraordinary display from nightwatchman Akash Deep, who played a career-best knock of 66 runs off 94 balls. He forged a crucial 107-run partnership with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who continued his stellar form with a magnificent 118 – his second century of the series. Deep's innings was particularly noteworthy as he became the first Indian nightwatchman since Amit Mishra in 2011 to score a Test fifty in England.

Despite losing Deep just before lunch, India continued to pile on the runs throughout the day. Ravindra Jadeja contributed a valuable 53, and Washington Sundar provided late fireworks with a rapid 53 off just 46 balls, including four towering sixes, boosting India's total to 396. England's bowling attack, hampered by the absence of Chris Woakes and several dropped catches, struggled to contain the flow of runs. Josh Tongue was the pick of the bowlers for England, claiming five wickets in the second innings.

Set an imposing target of 374, England started their chase cautiously. However, India delivered a crucial blow on the very last ball of Day 3 when Mohammed Siraj rattled Zak Crawley's stumps with a searing yorker. England finished the day at 50/1, with Ben Duckett unbeaten on 34.

With the pitch showing variable bounce and overcast conditions expected, India's pacers, led by Siraj, will be looking to exploit the conditions. While England's "Bazball" approach has seen them chase down big totals before, the highest successful chase at The Oval remains 263, achieved way back in 1902. India will be confident of their chances to clinch a memorable victory and draw a captivating series. All eyes will be on Joe Root and Harry Brook to see if England can defy history on what promises to be an enthralling final day.