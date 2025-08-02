India vs England 5th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal leads India's fightback as Oval Test finely balanced on Day 3

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 3 LIVE Cricket Score: Stay updated with all the live coverage from Day 3 of the India vs England Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy taking place at Kennington Oval, London.

The India versus England fifth Test at The Oval remains interesting as Day 3 starts with good weather. The first two days saw seam bowlers doing well and some big changes in momentum. India, starting their second innings at 75 for 2, have a 52-run lead, mostly because of Yashasvi Jaiswal's fast, unbeaten fifty.

Day 2 was exciting, with 15 wickets falling. India was bowled out for 224 in their first innings. England started strong with a 93-run opening partnership between Zak Crawley (64) and Ben Duckett (43), but then fell apart and were all out for 247. Mohammed Siraj (4/86) and Prasidh Krishna (4/62) bowled well, stopping England's middle order and keeping their lead to just 23 runs.

When India started their second innings, things were still tough. Early wickets of KL Rahul (7), caught by Joe Root off Josh Tongue, and Sai Sudharsan (11), leg before to Gus Atkinson, put England in a good spot. But Jaiswal fought back, hitting aggressively. He reached his fifty in 44 balls, helped by two dropped catches by England fielders – first by Harry Brook when he was on 20, and then by Liam Dawson when on 40. It was important to keep playing my shots, Jaiswal said after Day 2, talking about the changing pitch. Any ball could get you out, so I had to stay positive.

Akash Deep (4*) finished the day with Jaiswal, getting through the last few overs safely. The weather for Day 3 looks good for batting, so India will want to get a big lead and put pressure on England in the fourth innings. The match is still wide open, setting the stage for another great day of Test cricket in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy decider.