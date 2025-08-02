India vs England 5th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal leads India's fightback as Oval Test finely balanced on Day 3

IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at The Oval?
CRICKET
IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 3 LIVE Cricket Score: Stay updated with all the live coverage from Day 3 of the India vs England Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy taking place at Kennington Oval, London.
The India versus England fifth Test at The Oval remains interesting as Day 3 starts with good weather. The first two days saw seam bowlers doing well and some big changes in momentum. India, starting their second innings at 75 for 2, have a 52-run lead, mostly because of Yashasvi Jaiswal's fast, unbeaten fifty.
Day 2 was exciting, with 15 wickets falling. India was bowled out for 224 in their first innings. England started strong with a 93-run opening partnership between Zak Crawley (64) and Ben Duckett (43), but then fell apart and were all out for 247. Mohammed Siraj (4/86) and Prasidh Krishna (4/62) bowled well, stopping England's middle order and keeping their lead to just 23 runs.
When India started their second innings, things were still tough. Early wickets of KL Rahul (7), caught by Joe Root off Josh Tongue, and Sai Sudharsan (11), leg before to Gus Atkinson, put England in a good spot. But Jaiswal fought back, hitting aggressively. He reached his fifty in 44 balls, helped by two dropped catches by England fielders – first by Harry Brook when he was on 20, and then by Liam Dawson when on 40. It was important to keep playing my shots, Jaiswal said after Day 2, talking about the changing pitch. Any ball could get you out, so I had to stay positive.
Akash Deep (4*) finished the day with Jaiswal, getting through the last few overs safely. The weather for Day 3 looks good for batting, so India will want to get a big lead and put pressure on England in the fourth innings. The match is still wide open, setting the stage for another great day of Test cricket in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy decider.
Tongue continues to Jaiswal. Four runs! A short delivery, and Jaiswal manages to steer the ball past slip and gully, though he isn't fully in command. He then follows up with a drop and run towards the off-side. Another four! Excellent batting from Akash, who angles the bat and directs a length delivery through gully.
Josh Tongue is bowling from the opposite end. He delivers a fuller ball to Jaiswal, who pushes it to point for a dot ball. The next delivery slides down the leg side, and Jamie Smith makes a good take behind the stumps. Jaiswal leaves the following ball alone in the channel. The next delivery has a bit of extra bounce, but Jaiswal manages to keep it down by playing with soft hands, earning a single at point. Akash solidly defends the last two balls of the over.
Jacob Bethell will commence the day with the ball. He bowls around the wicket to Akash Deep. He begins with a delivery that slides down the leg side, and Akash fails to capitalize on the chance to send it past the wicketkeeper. FOUR! Akash strikes the ball powerfully over midwicket, successfully reaching the boundary in the opening over of the day. Once again, Akash swings across the line, but the ball gets stuck in the outfield, resulting in just a couple of runs. The fielders now retreat, with a deep square-leg positioned. Bethell delivers a ball that turns and bounces, managing to beat Akash’s outside edge. Akash defends the ball back to the bowler, concluding the over. A promising start from India.
Yashasvi Jaiswal was unbeaten on 51 at stumps on Day 2. The match has seen a lot of wickets fall and has swung back and forth, making Day 3 crucial. Weather forecasts suggest a clear and sunny day, which should allow for a full day's play.