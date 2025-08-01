India vs England 5th Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Gut Atkinson takes fifer, India bundled out for 224

After getting slapped with 25% tariff, India decides not to buy US-made F-35, know its cost and technical issues
IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE Cricket Score: Stay updated with all the live coverage from Day 2 of the India vs England Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy taking place at Kennington-Oval-London.
Trailing 2-1 in the five-match Test series against England, India, led by Shubman Gill, aims to conclude on a positive note with a victory in the final Test at London’s Oval Stadium, seeking to level the series. With the outcome of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at stake, the overcast weather and a green pitch, which favors England’s fast bowlers, have posed challenges for the visiting team.
Only 64 overs were bowled on the first day, despite efforts to extend play, as rain caused an initial delay. The overcast conditions continued throughout Thursday in London, and after losing their fifth consecutive toss, India faced difficulties against England’s pace attack in these tough circumstances. The batters put up a fight but lost six top-order wickets, managing to score just over 200 by the end of the day.
The weather is anticipated to improve slightly on Day 2, although the UK Met Office forecasts the highest likelihood of rain between 1 PM and 3 PM local time (5:30 PM to 7:30 PM IST). Temperatures are expected to remain stable at 19-20°C.
India has made four changes to their playing XI for the final Test: Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Anshul Kamboj, and Shardul Thakur are out, while Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, and Karun Nair have been included in the XI. Nair is currently unbeaten, scoring 52 alongside Washington Sundar, as they aim to guide India to a competitive total.
England has also adjusted their playing XI with captain Ben Stokes sidelined due to injury. In addition to their key captain, the hosts have rested Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Liam Dawson. In their stead, England has brought in Jacob Bethell, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton, and Gus Atkinson, with Pope taking over the captaincy.
Akash Deep changes ends, prompting immediate action! He strikes Duckett on the pads, and the LBW appeal seems to bewilder the batters as they search for a bye. Ultimately, a flurry of activity results in a dot ball. Duckett then taps the next delivery into the leg-side for a single. Crawley edges again, but it falls short! The batter is merely focused on defense, which proves beneficial as the ball lands before reaching gully. Four runs! Crawley executes a magnificent pull shot as Akash delivers another short ball.
FOUR! Duckett charges at Akash and sends the ball racing through point for a boundary. FOUR! Duckett steps out of his crease once more, slicing this through point for yet another boundary. FOUR! Now Duckett deftly whips this off his pads behind square-leg, reaching the boundary again. India is conceding runs as Bazball has disrupted the bowlers' line and length.
Akash is back in action. There is a brief pause in the game as Duckett is struck in the box while Akash adjusts his length from around the wicket. A strong appeal for lbw follows on the next delivery, but it is not given. After some persuasion from Akash, Gill decides to review the decision. However, ball-tracking indicates that the ball would have gone over the leg-stump, resulting in India losing the review.
Siraj proceeds. FOUR! Crawley drives the ball through the covers, reaching the boundary. FOUR! A length delivery on the pads is deftly flicked through midwicket by Crawley for another boundary. These are simple opportunities for any skilled opener.
Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett are set to open the innings for England. Mohammed Siraj is bowling. He misses his line on the first ball, straying onto the leg side, which Crawley nudges away for a single. Siraj delivers a short and slightly wide ball, and Duckett drives it through point for three runs, with Jadeja sliding to prevent the ball from reaching the boundary. FOUR! Crawley stands firm and smashes this length delivery through the covers for his first boundary. A solid start for England.
OUT! Siraj is bowled clean! Atkinson delivers a full-length ball that moves back into the batter, evading Siraj’s drive and striking the stumps.
OUT! Prasidh faces just one ball before he edges it faintly outside, which is caught by the wicketkeeper. Atkinson achieves his five-wicket haul, and England has decisively defeated India today.
Atkinson proceeds. Washington pulls the ball through midwicket for a couple of runs, despite a significant mis-timing. OUT! Washington has hit this directly to the deep square-leg fielder, resulting in both overnight batters being dismissed within two overs.
Four slips and a gully are set for the new batter, Mohammed Siraj.
Tongue will persist. FOUR BYES! The ball goes down the leg side, eluding Smith, resulting in four additional runs. Tongue's poor line continues today. OUT! There’s a significant appeal for lbw, and the decision is made! Karun Nair opts for a review, but that appeared to be a clear decision. The ball nipped in sharply, and the ball-tracking indicates it was hitting the middle stump. India also loses their review.
Josh Tongue will initiate the proceedings. FOUR! Karun Nair opens the day with a fortunate boundary. The delivery was full and outside off, Karun drove without shifting his feet, resulting in an outside edge that sped through the slip cordon and reached the boundary. The next ball was a full toss, which Karun clipped through midwicket for a single. FOUR! Tongue strays onto Washington's pads from around the wicket, and he effortlessly clips it to the fine-leg boundary. Washington makes a good leave outside off to conclude the over.
Karun Nair and Washington Sundar faced challenging conditions at the Oval during the first day of the fifth Test, contributing 51 not out for the seventh wicket and helping to stabilize India's struggling innings. With Chris Woakes sidelined for the rest of the match due to a shoulder injury he incurred while fielding yesterday, England faces a difficult challenge ahead, especially since Josh Tongue and Jamie Overton were inconsistent on Day 1.
Overcast skies, a green jersey, consistent rain showers, and a contest between bat and ball—after five weeks, both the weather and the cricket truly felt English.
In the series-deciding final Test at The Oval, India was put in to bat after losing its fifth toss of the series—marking the 15th consecutive loss in men’s international cricket.
Taking full advantage of the conditions, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson each took two wickets, while Karun Nair’s unbeaten 52 (98 balls, 7 fours) led India to a score of 204 for six on Thursday.