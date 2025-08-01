India vs England 5th Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Gut Atkinson takes fifer, India bundled out for 224

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE Cricket Score: Stay updated with all the live coverage from Day 2 of the India vs England Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy taking place at Kennington-Oval-London.

Trailing 2-1 in the five-match Test series against England, India, led by Shubman Gill, aims to conclude on a positive note with a victory in the final Test at London’s Oval Stadium, seeking to level the series. With the outcome of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at stake, the overcast weather and a green pitch, which favors England’s fast bowlers, have posed challenges for the visiting team.

Only 64 overs were bowled on the first day, despite efforts to extend play, as rain caused an initial delay. The overcast conditions continued throughout Thursday in London, and after losing their fifth consecutive toss, India faced difficulties against England’s pace attack in these tough circumstances. The batters put up a fight but lost six top-order wickets, managing to score just over 200 by the end of the day.

The weather is anticipated to improve slightly on Day 2, although the UK Met Office forecasts the highest likelihood of rain between 1 PM and 3 PM local time (5:30 PM to 7:30 PM IST). Temperatures are expected to remain stable at 19-20°C.

India has made four changes to their playing XI for the final Test: Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Anshul Kamboj, and Shardul Thakur are out, while Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, and Karun Nair have been included in the XI. Nair is currently unbeaten, scoring 52 alongside Washington Sundar, as they aim to guide India to a competitive total.

England has also adjusted their playing XI with captain Ben Stokes sidelined due to injury. In addition to their key captain, the hosts have rested Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Liam Dawson. In their stead, England has brought in Jacob Bethell, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton, and Gus Atkinson, with Pope taking over the captaincy.